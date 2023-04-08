(Image by NEIVANMADE)

Last night in comments Poe Larity informed all of us that Colonel (ret) Pat Lang died last Tuesday. I do not have it in me to write two posts tonight and I’ve promised that I will do a Ukraine war update every night no matter what. So if you will all indulge me, I’d like to begin tonight’s update with a short tribute to Pat.

Many of you know, but some don’t, that Pat was one of my professional mentors. For the national security work I do he was one of my two original primary mentors. I met Pat in 2007 at FT Leavenworth. My teammates and I were in training for our deployment in Iraq and Pat was one of the subject matter experts brought in to teach some of the courses. He and I hit it off and he saw something in me that he decided was worth nurturing. He told me that if we needed anything to email or even call from Iraq. He asked me to send back brief summaries, as operational and informational security permitted, letting him know what and how we were doing. And when I got back he asked me to come to DC and give him a full briefing on what and how we had done. With the permission of my bosses, I did so. He then asked me to write for his site and then to help him moderate and administer it.

Pat was my mentor and my friend. I learned things from him about how to approach problems and problem sets, to consider them, to frame and scope them that I would not have learned otherwise. He taught me that what we do is as much artisanry as it is science. And Pat insisted I read Bernard Fall, which has made a tremendous difference in my understanding of how to conceptualize and deal with the issues I work on every day. In August 2015, when Pat was dealing with an earlier bought of illness and not feeling his best, something trivial I said to him in an email really upset him and he told me to go. I honored his wishes, which is how I was available to write full time here. I lost both a friend, a senior colleague, and my mentor and I have missed all three of those relationships every day since then. I cannot tell you how many times over the past eight years I’ve thought: I should ask Pat what he thinks of this; this being whatever I was working on. Pat invested in me. I would not be the national security professional I am, nor the person I am, without the time he gave me and for that I will be eternally grateful. May his memory be for a blessing!

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, while they’ve now posted the link to the video the English transcript is not yet up on the presidential website yet, so I’m going to copy and paste a machine translation of the Ukrainian transcript after the jump:

It is nice to end this week with good results for Ukraine – the address of President Volodymyr Zelenskyi I wish you health, dear Ukrainians! It is nice to end this week with good results for the state – in terms of weapons, international support, expanding our ties with the world, and our movement towards NATO. The most important thing these days is, of course, the visit to Poland, our agreements, our achievements. Poland has fulfilled everything declared regarding tanks: they are already in Ukraine, in particular the Leopards. There are new agreements regarding BMP – more than a hundred vehicles. As for armored personnel carriers – “Rosomak” – 200 vehicles. A hundred now, and a hundred later. There are also self-propelled mortars, additional missiles, MiGs… By the way, we also have important agreements regarding the economy, regarding the reconstruction of Ukraine – in particular, for our Kharkiv region. At the level of the first ladies of Ukraine and Poland, there are various humanitarian and medical projects. In particular, this is the training of our doctors in complex assistance to patients with burns and emergency air evacuation of the wounded, in particular in war zones. Dozens of our doctors have already undergone or are undergoing such training. And the project will continue – training in rehabilitation, training of Ukrainian psychologists. That is, in this struggle for life and freedom, we are really side by side with our Polish brothers and sisters – in all spheres. And I thank you for such constant, diverse and large-scale support! There is also a new, already 35th defense package from the USA. Missiles for “Highmars”, missiles for anti-aircraft defense, shells for artillery, for protection against armored vehicles and other important support elements. Thank you, America! German support for Ukraine this week increased by 200 million euros of investments in our country. In particular, these are projects of German companies that will help our economic and, therefore, social stability. Thanks Germany! The Netherlands announced a package of more than 270 million euros. This is to help us rebuild, humanitarian, non-lethal support for defense and – and this is very important – support for justice. To collect evidence of Russian crimes, to create a Register of damages caused by Russian aggression. Thank you to the Netherlands for the fact that we are together in all areas of life protection! Denmark and Norway are working on a joint package of ammunition support for our artillery. Thanks for that! There are new sanctions decisions from Australia and New Zealand. Thanks for them! He continued his appeals to the parliaments of the world and for the first time addressed the parliament in Latin America, the parliament of Chile. In fact, the values ​​that we are all fighting for here in Ukraine are close to every nation, regardless of whether they are geographically far away from us. Everyone values ​​security and protection from terror. There is no such nation that would approve of what the Russian occupation brought: Russian concentration camps, the deportation of our children, the rape of women, the burning of cities… The more the world knows about Russian aggression, the faster the aggressor will lose and peace will return. It will return not only to Ukraine – it will return to everyone in the world. I thank Chile for the support! A very important decision was made this week in Lithuania – regarding the main expectations from the NATO summit, which is planned in Vilnius. The Lithuanian Seimas recognized the need to invite Ukraine to become a member of NATO – to invite it this year, at the summit in Vilnius. I thank the Lithuanian people, all Lithuanian politicians for understanding the current security situation in Europe. Only together with Ukraine will the Alliance guarantee real protection for Europe against any encroachment on the lives of peoples – on the existing borders and international order based on rules. But it is difficult to imagine strength without Ukraine. This decision of the Lithuanian Seimas will continue in the coming weeks and months. We are already working on it. And of course, thanks to our soldiers. To everyone! The Armed Forces of Ukraine and border guards, the National Guard and the police, intelligence and the SBU, the State Special Communications Service and the State Emergency Service… Everyone who is currently in battle. Who protects our sky. Who gives Ukraine cyber protection and protects communication. Everyone who holds our border. Who trains our new brigades. Who eliminates the consequences of the strikes, who saves our people from injuries and who prepares sentences for the occupiers. Glory to all who fight for Ukraine! Thanks to all partners for the powerful help! Glory to Ukraine!

Yesterday President Zelenskyy instituted official Iftar dinners in Ukraine. Iftar is the evening fast breaking for Muslims obsrrving Ramadan.

During the holy month of Ramadan, Iftar was held in 🇺🇦 for the first time on the official level, with the participation of the President, Muslim soldiers, diplomats & the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People.@ZelenskyyUa promised that it would become a tradition starting this year pic.twitter.com/8iZLKCPiPQ — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) April 8, 2023

Here is the video of his address to Ukrainian Muslims and the English write up from the presidential website is below it:

Volodymyr Zelenskyy: Today we are starting the tradition of Iftar at the official level manifesting that Ukraine values every community President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy together with Ukrainian Muslim soldiers, leaders of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people, and representatives of the Muslim clergy, took part in the Iftar, a dinner held during the holy month of Ramadan for Muslims. The event took place on the territory of the Crimean Tatar cultural center Birlik in Kyiv region. Together with the Head of State, Iftar was shared by Ukrainian Muslim servicemen, who are currently fighting in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Crimean Tatars, Azerbaijanis, Volga Tatars, and Ukrainians who have converted to Islam. In particular, these are chaplains, paramedics, volunteers and others. Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak, his deputies Andriy Sybiha and Roman Mashovets, Permanent Representative of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea Tamila Tasheva, Chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People Refat Chubarov and members of the Mejlis, Chairman of the State Property Fund of Ukraine Rustem Umerov, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Emine Dzhaparova, Deputy Director General of the Ukrainian Institute Alim Aliev, singer Jamala, representatives of the public and diplomatic institutions also took part in the Iftar. “Today, we are starting such a tradition for Ukraine – Iftar – precisely at the official level. Together with our soldiers, with our heroes, with the present Muslim soldiers, together with the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people, together with representatives of the entire Muslim community of Ukraine. And with this, we manifest that Ukraine values every person, values every community. Diversity backed by respect is part of the character of an independent Ukraine. And may our character always be strengthened and spurs the people on to good deeds. Ukraine is grateful to the Muslims of our country and to everyone in the Muslim community of the world who, like us, want peace and protection from evil,” the Head of State said, addressing the audience. As the President said, Ukraine will always remember the heroism of those who fight for freedom and security on all Ukrainian lands. The President reminded that Russia’s attempt to enslave Ukraine and other peoples of civilized Europe began precisely with the occupation of the Ukrainian Crimea, with repressions on the peninsula against the Crimean Muslims. “Unfortunately, evil, humiliation, repression, murders, and war reign on the land of Crimea now, under the Russian tricolor… But where the path of evil began, that is where victory awaits us – victory over this evil. The de-occupation of Crimea has no alternative, not only for Ukraine but also for the whole world,” Zelenskyy said. According to him, while respecting the territorial integrity of all states of the world, Ukraine expects respect for its territorial integrity as well – from Polissia to the coast of the Black and Azov seas – because each of our people deserves to live freely. “It is what we are fighting for, it is what our people are praying for. We will return to Crimea. And then peace will return to the world because the aggressor will lose. Everything else can only inflame Russia’s thirst for war. Let the aggressor feel that no one is allowed to ruin the lives of nations and rob nations, no one is allowed to spread evil and ruins in the world. The victory of our state, of each of us, the victory of Ukraine will mean the victory of life – the life of all of us, all Ukrainians, of absolutely all denominations, of different origins, but with one dream and one faith – faith in goodness,” the President said. Those present observed a moment of silence in memory of the soldiers who gave their lives defending the Ukrainian state and citizens. “May the holy Ramadan, despite the sadness and pain of war, be bright for you! May Iftar bring consolation to everyone in the world, in the Muslim community, no matter where you happen to be now. The big world Muslim community, every nation, every state can always rely on Ukraine because we have respect and solidarity,” Zelenskyy said. In his address, the leader of the Crimean Tatar people, Mustafa Jemilev, said that the most bloody and large-scale battles since the Second World War are currently ongoing in our country, and Ukrainian citizens of all faiths, including Muslims, – each to the best of their abilities – are fighting for freedom, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine and the liberation of the occupied territories from the aggressor. “Under these circumstances, our Supreme Commander-in-Chief, the Head of State finds the time and opportunity to organize this Iftar and thereby expresses his respect for Islam and all citizens who practice Islam in our country,” Jemilev said. He also reminded that it was by the decision of President Zelenskyy that Muslim holidays became national, for which not only Muslims of Ukraine but also everyone in the Islamic world are grateful. “I would like to express my gratitude to all countries, in particular some Islamic states, which in these difficult times for our country have provided and continue to assist in repelling armed aggression with finances and weapons, with hospitably receiving our citizens who were forced to leave Ukraine seeking to save their children from Russian bombings. We will never forget this,” Jemilev said. The leader of the Crimean Tatar people said that this war cannot be ended until the last meter of the territory of Ukraine, including Crimea, is liberated. “I hope the Islamic countries will overcome their fear of the aggressor country, whose fangs have already been thoroughly knocked out by the Ukrainian army, and take a more active position in Ukraine’s opposition to the aggressor. The more active Muslims are on the side of goodness and justice, the greater will be the authority of Islam in the world,” he said. The President presented state awards to Ukrainian troops. Zelenskyy awarded the defenders with the Orders For Courage of the III degree and Orders For Merit of the III degree, and medals For Military Service to Ukraine and Defender of the Motherland. In response, the troops presented chevrons and a book to the Head of State. The head of the Religious Administration of the Muslims of Crimea, Aider Rustemov, said the Iftar prayer, which symbolizes the end of the fast of this day. As part of the event, a photo exhibition was organized about the events in Crimea, which reveals the issues of human rights violations on the peninsula, political persecution of the Crimean Tatars and their families, and tells about the Muslim soldiers who are currently fighting at the front.

Here is a machine translation of the most recent operational update from the Ukrainian MOD. It is, once again, in two parts:

! Operational information as of 18.00 08.04.2023 regarding the Russian invasion 🔊Glory to Ukraine! The four hundred and ninth days of large-scale armed aggression by the Russian federation against our state continue. During the day, the enemy struck 2 missile and 34 air strikes, fired more than 36 from volley jet systems. The probability of the task of missile and aviation strikes remains high throughout Ukraine. The enemy continues to focus on the main efforts to carry out offensive actions in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyevsky and Marjinsky directions – more than 35 attacks by the enemy are repulsed. In the Volynsky, Polissya, Seversky and Slobozhansky directions, the operational situation without significant changes, signs of formation of offensive groups of the enemy were not detected. During the day, the enemy fired on the settlements of the Kremlin of the Chernihiv region; Mid-Buda, Baranovka, Besalivka, Wolfin, Turia, Vyske Sumy region, as well as settlements Veterinarna, Vilhivka, Ternova, Vovchansk, Karaychna and Chugunivka in Kharkiv region. In the Kupyansky direction, enemy shelling was carried out by Kolodazny, Krasne First, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Krokhmalne, Kindrashivka, Pishchane and Berestov, Kharkiv region. In the Lyman direction during the day, the enemy led unsuccessful offensive actions in the area south of Kuzminy and Upper Kamen. Artillery shelling was carried out by Cherneschyna in the Kharkiv region; Makiyivka, Nevsky, Dibrova, Belogorivka, Luhansk Oblast and Yampolivka, Torske, Sieversk, Spirne in Donetschina. In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy continues to lead offensive actions, tries to take full control of the city of Bakhmut, fighting continues. During the day, the enemy led unsuccessful offensive actions in the area of the village of Bogdanivka. Defense forces repulsed about 10 enemy attacks on the front. Vasyukivka, Minkivka, Rakhnyanske, Orykhovo-Vasylivka, Markov, Grigorivka, Bakhmut, Khromove, Chas Yar, Ivanovske, Stupochki, Bila Gora and Druzhba of the Donetsk region suffered from enemy shelling. In the Avdiyevsky and Mariinsky directions, the enemy led unsuccessful offensive actions in the Novokalinov, Severny, Pervomaisky and Marinka districts. The fiercest fighting on this part of the front continues behind Marinka, where more than 10 enemy attacks have been repulsed. At the same time, the enemy was shelled by Novokalinove, Kamyanka, Stepove, Orlivka, Avdiyivka, Severne, Netailove, Krasnyrovka, Marynka, Pobeda and Paraskovyivka of the Donetsk region. In the Shakhtar direction during the day, the enemy did not carry out offensive actions. He fired on the settlements of Novomikhailovka, Shakhtar, Novoukrainka, Velyka Novosilka, Vugledar, Prechistivka, Zolota Niva and Novomayorske, Donetsk region. In the Zaporizhia and Kherson directions, the enemy continues to increase in fortification defensive boundaries and positions. He fired on settlements bordering the battle line. Among them – Vremivka, Novopil of the Donetsk region; Novosilka, Olgivsky, Malinovka, Red, Gulyaypole, Charming, Small Tokmachka of the Zaporizhia region; Dudchani, Kachkarivka, Berislav, Kozatske, Mykolayivka, Mykil, Dniepervsk Herson, as well as Herson. Russian invaders continue to suffer significant losses. To replenish them with the leadership of the armed forces of the Russian Federation, it was decided to hold early releases from the higher military educational institutions of the aggressor country in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kostroma, Penzi, Omsk, on April 29 this year, Tyumen, Kazan, Novosibirsk, Volsk and Blagoveshchensk. At the same time, issues from the university, which train specialists for military units of strategic missile troops, air and space forces and the naval forces of the Russian Federation, will be conducted in accordance with previously planned schedules. During the day, the Defense Forces aircraft struck 8 strikes on the areas of concentration of the occupiers. An enemy reconnaissance UAV was also shot down. Missile troops and artillery units affected 2 areas of concentration of live force, weapons and military equipment, 1 ammunition depot, 1 air defense position and 3 enemy radio stations. Support the Armed Forces! Let’s win!

Glory to Ukraine!🇺🇦 🇺🇦General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Here is a machine translation of Lieutenant General Mykola Oleschuk’s, the Commanding General of the Ukrainian Air Force, explanation for why he needs F-16s:

🔵 THE BEST PROTECTION OF THE BACK REGIONS On average, our air defense destroys about 75% of cruise missiles and attack drones. But 25% still reach their goals! Civilians die, infrastructure is destroyed. F-16s can effectively destroy these air threats even at the borders, preventing missiles and drones from reaching our cities. 🔵 ADVANTAGE IN THE AIR – RELIABLE COVERAGE OF THE FRONTLINE Russian aviation outnumbers Ukrainian by many times, and most importantly, the occupiers have a technological advantage. The Air Force does not have enough forces and assets, both ground and air, to effectively protect the airspace, troops on the front lines and civilians in the front-line zone from the daily terror of enemy attack aircraft and helicopters. F-16 will allow to gain air supremacy, significantly weakening the enemy, saving many lives every day. 🔵 THE MOST EFFECTIVE DEFENSE AGAINST THE USE OF GUIDED AIR BOMBS Increasingly, the enemy is using guided aerial bombs weighing 500 kg along the entire front line. There are signs of preparation for the mass use of 1,500 kg KABs! Russian planes do not enter the zone of damage of our air defense, striking remotely at the front line and near-frontline cities. Peaceful residents in the northern, southern, and eastern regions are suffering. The F-16 is armed with air-to-air missiles with a range of up to 180 km. This will make it possible to drive enemy aircraft away from our borders and the line of combat, which minimizes the likelihood of using guided aerial bombs and other air-based weapons. 🔵 POWERFUL KICK IN ANSWER The wide range of modern high-precision weapons of the F-16 will allow for high-precision strikes on Russian troops during counter-offensive actions. It is necessary to stop the offensive actions of the enemy, to gain superiority in the air, to destroy the means of supply of equipment, ammunition and manpower of the enemy. F-16 will be able to perform these tasks! 🔵 CONTROL OF THE SEA The Black Sea is still under the control of the Russian fleet. F-16s are armed with powerful anti-ship missiles that can easily drive the entire enemy fleet either to ports or to the bottom of the sea. Ukraine needs to ensure freedom of navigation and protection of “grain corridors”. 🔵 PILOTS ARE HOSTAGES OF OLD TECHNOLOGIES The available equipment and armament of Soviet aircraft turns all the missions of our pilots into mortally dangerous ones, which causes irreparable losses of the best sons of Ukraine. Only modern technologies will make their work effective and safe. Our pilots are trained and motivated to learn. And they are enough to fight and study at the same time. Our pilots dream of F-16, they deserve to fly on the best planes! 🔵 SERVICEABILITY, SPARE PARTS Ukraine uses 40-year-old aircraft. Some planes are twice as old as their pilots! It becomes more and more difficult to maintain their serviceability every day. Own stocks of spare parts are running low, and allies have none either. Many issues are closed through the so-called “cannibalization”, but this cannot last forever. You can’t wait until all aviation stops completely. Thanks to the transfer of aircraft from Slovakia and Poland, it will be possible to restore the MiG-29 aircraft fleet of several air brigades to a certain extent, and strengthen the capabilities of fighter aircraft to perform current combat missions. However, to achieve superiority in the air, to win, we need modern aircraft! 🔵 STOCKS OF AMMUNITION Stocks of even outdated and ineffective Soviet ammunition for the existing aircraft fleet are steadily decreasing. Even with a sufficient number of serviceable planes and trained pilots, at a certain point our aviation will be left without weapons. Switching to the F-16 or another Western platform with a wide range of modern weapons is the only way out!

Chuck Pfarrer has not posted any battlespace assessment updates today.

Crimea:

Russian sources say they shot down a rocket over Feodosia and show this wreckage piece. The nearest Ukrainian controlled area is roughly 250km away. Unlikely it's a rocket. pic.twitter.com/bmtMwVSknP — NOËL 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) April 8, 2023

/2. In Russian media, fragments of an allegedly downed Ukrainian missile over Feodosia appeared. But these are parts of an air defense missile fired presumably from the S-300. pic.twitter.com/MHnGNgfeWS — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) April 8, 2023

Bakhmut:

Provisional field hospital of Ukrainian 67th Mechanized Brigade in the vicinity of Bakhmut. pic.twitter.com/ZEyywR8y0G — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) April 8, 2023

Avdiivka:

Marines from the 36th brigade together with the 503rd Separate Marine Battalion made it very unpleasant for the Russians in Avdiivka. pic.twitter.com/3qyObgEqSM — NOËL 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) April 8, 2023

Marinka:

Maryinka. A wounded soldier is evacuated from the battlefield by his brothers in arms from the 79th Air Assault Brigade. For more than a year, the battle for Maryinka has been nonstop. There isn't a single surviving structure in the city. However, the fortress holds. pic.twitter.com/9NfDqTbByh — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) April 8, 2023

For Omnes, though I’m not sure exactly where in Ukraine this took place:

The 45th artillery brigade is waltzing through the enemy 🎶🕺 pic.twitter.com/wh33lVi72b — NOËL 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) April 8, 2023

Yasynuvata:

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

This is Serhiy, he is a sapper. He lost his leg . But he did not lose his smile.

Last week we had terrible news about injuries to sappers. I sent the funds from my Fund, but unfortunately it is almost empty now.

If you can help, I will be very grateful ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/2LfNqYhGmy — Patron (@PatronDsns) April 8, 2023

And a new video from Patron’s official TikTok!

The caption machine translates as:

Which of these modes do you prefer? 😁 #песпатрон#патрондснс

