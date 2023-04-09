Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The poor and middle-class pay taxes, the rich pay accountants, the wealthy pay politicians.

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

Let us savor the impending downfall of lawless scoundrels who richly deserve the trouble barreling their way.

I didn’t have alien invasion on my 2023 BINGO card.

After roe, women are no longer free.

Late Night Open Thread: Elon Breaks Another Toy

First Taibbi gets brutally handbagged by the generally toothless Mehdi Hasan, and then his Emperor-Employer betrays him?…

It could have started as another one of the Apartheid Princeling’s jeenyus business decisions: SubStack wants to compete with Twitter, so SubStack must be unplatformed, whatever the cost to Twitter:

On Friday, Twitter began preventing users from engaging with tweets that contained links to Substack articles, blocking any likes, retweets and comments from these posts. Additionally, users were unable to pin any tweets to the top of their profile if they included a Substack link.

It had been widely speculated that Twitter disabled Substack from the site because the online publishing platform had recently launched a new feature called Substack Notes, which provides a Twitter-like feed to authors and subscribers of the newsletter site…

Since Twitter has been a major platform for Substack writers to share their newsletters and articles, and Musk largely relied on Substack journalists to publish his Twitter Files, the move was met with widespread backlash across the social media site. Even from some of his fiercest defenders

Of course, once it looked like blocking SubStack would be unpopular, Musk promptly reversed the decision — or rather, as per usual, insisted such blocking had never happened

On the schneid — that’s a new phrase to me:

Maybe it’s turned… personal?

On one thing we can all agree: Taibbi and Musk deserve each other.

  • Betty Cracker
  • David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch
  • eclare
  • Hkedi [Kang T. Q.]
  • SpaceUnit

    5Comments

    1. 1.

      Hkedi [Kang T. Q.]

      This does warm the cockles of my heart.  Tabibi thought he was “IN THE CLUB” but he just hitched his horse to the Techno-equivalent of Louis the 16th, and has been brutally kicked to the curb the moment his expiration date as a “Useful Idiot” was up.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      SpaceUnit

      Never interrupt your enemies when they are wrestling in the mud and trying to fuck each other in the ear.

      If only for the entertainment value.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Betty Cracker

      Musk is Trump-like in the way he co-opts people who should know better and then casts them aside, having soiled whatever reputations they brought to the relationship. As in the Trump paradigm, the used-and-tossed people were all pretty gross in their own right even before the association.

      For a while there, I thought Musk had a sketchy plan to turn Twitter into a democracy destroying device — a Fox News of social media. The platform has always punched above its weight class in influence, so the danger was and is real.

      But now I’m pretty sure Musk is just a hyperactive idiot who will keep degrading the platform through relentless, ham-handed attempts at monetization until a viable competitor emerges.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      Stalin didn’t have Photoshop—but that didn’t keep him from wiping the traces of his enemies from the history books.

      Reply

