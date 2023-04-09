Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Easter Traditions

I have two Easter traditions.

We always had leg of lamb at my house at Easter because my Mom was Greek.

After my mom died, we would still do Christmas and Thanksgiving with my dad at his place, but my dad always came to visit me for Easter.  So the first Easter without my mom, I asked my dad what he wanted for Easter dinner, thinking that he might want turkey like we always had a Thanksgiving and Christmas, instead of lamb.

Me: “Dad, what would you like me to make for Easter dinner?”

Dad:  “Spaghetti & meatballs!”

Me:  “We can’t have spaghetti & meatballs for Easter!”

Dad:  “Okay, then meatloaf.”

Me:  “Spaghetti & meatballs it is!”

And so a new tradition was born.  So every year for Easter I would make my dad spaghetti & meatballs, and my best friend would join us for the day and we would eat spaghetti and play cards around the table for hours.  After 10 years, I lost my dad, too, but the tradition of spaghetti and cards ontinued on.  (Until my best friend got married years later.)

Still, I keep up the spaghetti & meatballs tradition.  I made it last night, but won’t eat it until early afternoon Easter dinner.  Obviously!

My Easter Traditions

Our holiday meals were always at 1 or 2 in the afternoon.

My other Easter tradition is to listen to this story from David Sedaris.  I love it so much.

Any traditions at your houses?

    1. 1.

      cope

      Having just moved across the country to be near my brothers, sisters and their families, our holiday traditions slate has been wiped clean and we will just slide into their existing customs and maybe add touches of our own.

      Today, both my brothers are coming over to watch Liverpool/Arsenal on my new TV and later, we will all get together at one of my sister’s for Snake River Valley ham, scalloped potatoes and such. We are contributing a fresh green bean casserole  and banana pudding made with homemade vanilla wafers.

      The day started with five or six deer wandering up the arroyo behind our house. That’s as good an indication of Spring as I can think of.

    3. 3.

      oldster

      Nursing a sore back from digging about 20 feet of ditch yesterday for a French drain. The front yard gets too soggy for too long, and it makes me nervous about the foundations. So, I called in a guy who looked it over and said he figured it would be about $8k-10k. For that, I can live with some soreness.

      Just another 60 feet or so, clean it out and square it up, then the perforated pipe and crushed rock. Should be done by August at this rate.

      Otherwise, the wife and I ate a bag of malted robins eggs yesterday. That’s an Easter tradition.

      Happy holidays to all!

