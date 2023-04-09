Me: the conservative movement is smaller than you think Every conservative writer on Twitter: *raises hand* I’ve been to the Nazi artifact collector’s house too — Matthew Sitman (@MatthewSitman) April 9, 2023

There is much to be said about ‘Justice’ Clarence Thomas being outed as a wholly-owned vassal of a particularly venal Texas real-estate development scion, but the subsidiary blowback among the Respectable Right-Wing Media Class tm is… also worth noting, IMO:

the takeaway from the WSJ pushback is that there are a lot of other people who accepted “personal hospitality” in this way who need to be reassured that it was fine actually https://t.co/WBkRsNAa0A — post malone ergo propter malone (@PropterMalone) April 8, 2023





well i wasn't inclined to give crow the benefit of the doubt before but now i know that he's a close personal friend of clarence thomas *and* jonah goldberg i guess i have to pic.twitter.com/xL6wqQXxN4 — flglmn (@flglmn) April 8, 2023

This stuff is great because it helpfully illustrates what’s wrong with Thomas accepting these gifts. These guys clearly feel indebted to Crow and can’t remain silent even when it’s incredibly humiliating to defend him on this https://t.co/X9qrHYXSkU — warrior cop (@wyatt_privilege) April 9, 2023

The entire value proposition of people like Jonah and French is that they supposedly can shape online discourse (it's not like they are helping make policy). So if you see the online discourse moving against your benefactor it would be highly embarrassing if you didn't push back. — River_Tam ᵖᵃʳᵒᵈʸ (@RiverTamYDN) April 9, 2023

in this one, thiessen is in such a hurry to show public fealty that he fails to mention he cashes crow’s checks, and then goes on to forget that justice kentanji brown jackson *exists* https://t.co/XFP73UjzCc — GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachi) April 9, 2023

Love to have the guy who wrote the torture memos stick up for the guy who voted to hide evidence of his wife's involvement in a right-wing insurrection because both are tight with a billionaire who collects Hitler memorabilia. Really great stuff happening. https://t.co/4ttMeEVmxA — Mike Duncan (@mikeduncan) April 8, 2023

One other aspect of this situation that is under-appreciated imho:https://t.co/AGJX3s9Gdf — Andy KarlSon of Frankenstein (@RevAndyKarlson) April 9, 2023

See? Charles Murray vouches for him. Bet you feel dumb for saying he's racist now. https://t.co/PZywUjh092 — Slope Slipperer (@agraybee) April 9, 2023

Every page Charles Murray has ever written has been dismantled piece by piece by a wide range of scholars. He's been humiliated in public debates. Harlan Crow keeps him employed because he likes the idea that Black people are genetically dumb. That's bigger than a Hitler tea cozy — Slope Slipperer (@agraybee) April 9, 2023

It is difficult to get a man to understand something, when his ability to vacation on a yacht depends upon his not understanding it. — John M (@Johnm_iu) April 9, 2023

the thing about crow is that he’s got his fingers in so many republican pies that it’s going to be difficult to find someone to defend him who *hasn’t* taken his money at some point, which is, of course, one of the underlying stories here. — GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachi) April 9, 2023

when you *fail* to disclose that, people — fairly and correctly, in my opinion — think you’re trying to hide something from them. — GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachi) April 9, 2023

he’s the head of AEI, i would bet the number of conservative politicians, intellectuals and columnists who have not taken his money is in the single digits — GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachi) April 9, 2023