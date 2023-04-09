Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sunday Morning Open Thread: Blooming Florida

From commentor Paul M:

I have a friend who lives in Micanopy, a small town in central Florida. I’m not a gardener, so I won’t attempt to identify what’s what in this collection.

I do know there’s a bottle brush tree in the yard. If you look closely, you’ll see a bee doing its thing in that photo.
First pilgrimage to the local garden center yesterday — picked up a whole bunch of pansies / violas (which always sell out before May around here) and not enough white alyssum (which should *not* be sold out already, dammit). Also an overambitious hanging basket of salmon pink impatiens, because I couldn’t resist the splash of color; the only place to hang it is in full sun, but I’m hoping I can take it down and replant it in a more shaded area before it gets too hot / bright around here.

I’ve also got seven must-have tomato plants on order with Laurel’s Heirlooms, and the Spousal Unit’s favorite Chocolate Sprinkles and Sungold from White Flower Farm. So I can pick up one or two more favorites, if I can find them locally, and still have under a dozen rootpouches to tend this summer, which (Murphy willing) will leave me more time to work on the rest of the yard!

What’s going on in your garden (planning / prepping / notes), this week?

  • NotMax
  • Pete Mack
  • sab

    1. 1.

      Pete Mack

       

      #1 looks like azalea, but I can’t make out foliage to be sure.

      •Lots of lilies
      •Bottlebrush is Banksia spp, Australia’s iconic flower
      •Amaryllis is weird heavy flower coming straight out of ground.

      Don’t recognize bell flower.

    2. 2.

      sab

      Seriously, is this now? Or just what you expect in six weeks.?

      Ohio here. Deer and squirrels don’t seem to like daffodils ( I knew that)  or hyacinths ( I didn’t know that.)  They do love tulips and they chomped all of them. I do remember when a young deer followed a paper boy into the grounds of our local tourist tudor mansion. We named her Elizabeth. Everyone thought she was adorable until she ate the tulip tops.

    6. 6.

      sab

      @NotMax: Seriously? Who eats that?

      ETA Not criticizing. Just wondering

      ETA Also too. I love onions and garlic. Can’t get enough. But that would kill my dog if she ate it. Gives them hemolytic anemia, where their body kills off its red blood cells.

    7. 7.

      Pete Mack

      @sab:

      Huh? Alice Springs (right smack in the middle of Australia) is on the Tropic of Capricorn. Much of Tanzania is temperate climate.

