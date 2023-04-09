A North Carolina farm was tasked with producing and coloring the precious orbs, then getting them to D.C. for the annual egg roll on the White House lawn. https://t.co/guzV3nGnzy

On Monday, thousands of children in their springiest finery will descend on the lush green grass of the White House’s South Lawn for the annual Easter Egg Roll. A costumed Easter Bunny is one of the usual VIPs, along with the president and first lady (and typically a few celebrities, too). But the star of the show?…

This year, those eggs will have traveled a circuitous 493-mile route to the grassy expanse at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. from a family farm in North Carolina, which pulled off a massive effort to hard-boil, dye and deliver 30,000 eggs.

Washington will be awash in eggs — about 15,000 more will be used in the food served to the tens of thousands of attendees, and 36,000 more are being donated this week to the Capital Area Food Bank by Sauder’s Eggs, a Pennsylvania egg producer, as part of a nationwide donation campaign by the American Egg Board, which has long helped sponsor the White House event.

But getting the eggs to the big show took a crack operation.

“It’s like being in Santa’s workshop,” says Trey Braswell, whose Nashville, N.C.-based company, Braswell Family Farms, donated the eggs destined for the South Lawn. “It’s such an honor.” Braswell, who is in the fourth generation of his family to run the farm, says the business has provided eggs for the event several times in its 145-year history. But last year, the request came in with a not-so-insignificant asterisk: The eggs would need to be delivered hard-boiled and colored in vibrant Easter tones…

And they did, a days-long process that involved mixing dyes to get the five colors that match the commemorative wooden eggs that the White House Historical Association provides all attendees. He came up with an assembly-line process — eggs going into four pans boiling at once on two commercial stoves, then being cooled in an ice bath, dropped into a solution of vinegar and food-safe coloring, hand-dried, and finally tucked into cartons and refrigerated.

The different dyes are absorbed at varying rates, McMillan noted, so they had to be carefully monitored and timed to reach the exact shades of neon pink, green, orange, royal blue and aqua. Ten thousand were boiled but left undyed for children to decorate…

And after the last egg has been hunted, it still will not be over for the event’s yolk-centered dignitaries: The egg board has arranged for a company that specializes in food recycling to compost the eggs for use in parks and community gardens…