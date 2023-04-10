Over the weekend, Texas Governor Greg Abbott promised to pardon a man whom a Texas jury had convicted Friday of murdering a BLM protester. An excerpt from the Austin American-Statesman:

Less than 24 hours after a jury in Austin found Daniel Perry guilty of shooting to death a protester, Gov. Greg Abbott announced on social media Saturday that he would pardon the convicted killer as soon as a request “hits my desk.” The unprecedented effort, which Abbott announced to his 1 million followers on Twitter, came as Abbott faced growing calls from national conservative figures such as Fox News host Tucker Carlson and Kyle Rittenhouse, who was acquitted in the shooting deaths of two Wisconsin protesters in 2020, to act to urgently undo the conviction. “Texas has one of the strongest ‘Stand your ground’ laws of self-defense that cannot be nullified by a jury or progressive district attorney,” Abbott said in a statement. “I will work as swiftly as Texas law allows regarding the pardon of Sgt. Perry.”

Before the incident July 2020 incident, Perry, an Uber driver, said on social media that he might have to “kill a few people on my way to work. They are rioting outside my apartment complex.” Then he ran a red light, drove into a BLM march and stopped. (I don’t know if he hit anyone; the article doesn’t say, so I guess not?)

The murdered man, Garrett Foster, was in a group of protesters who approached Perry’s car. Foster was openly carrying an AK-47, which (insanely, IMO) he had the right to do in Texas.

Perry claims Foster pointed the gun at him, but that is contradicted by witness accounts and Perry’s own blubbering* confession during a taped police interview, in which he said he shot first because he didn’t want to give Foster a chance to aim the gun at him.

Anyway, as the prosecutor pointed out, Abbott had not attended the trial nor heard a scrap of evidence, but the governor announced he’s going to substitute his judgment for that of the jurors anyway. It’s not jury nullification but juror nullification.

It’s outrageous, but I expect we’ll see more of this kind of shit as Repub lemmings emulate the open criminality and fascist tendencies of their indicted party leader. It’s a race to the bottom on multiple fronts.

*One thing busted gun-humping murderers who go out looking for trouble and find it seem to have in common is that they blubber uncontrollably when confronted with consequences for their actions. The fetal hamster-looking Kyle Rittenhouse punk who is all over Fox News agitating on this case is an example of the type.