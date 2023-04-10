Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Motto for the House: Flip 5 and lose none.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

Hot air and ill-informed banter

Something needs to be done about our bogus SCOTUS.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

Why is it so hard for them to condemn hate?

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

Within six months Twitter will be fully self-driving.

When your entire life is steeped in white supremacy, equality feels like discrimination.

A thin legal pretext to veneer over their personal religious and political desires

The truth is, these are not very bright guys, and things got out of hand.

Only Democrats have agency, apparently.

I was promised a recession.

if you can’t see it, then you are useless in the fight to stop it.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

Some judge needs to shut this circus down soon.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

New McCarthy, same old McCarthyism.

Good lord, these people are nuts.

They are lying in pursuit of an agenda.

“Squeaker” McCarthy

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Juror Nullification in Texas

Juror Nullification in Texas

by | 60 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Over the weekend, Texas Governor Greg Abbott promised to pardon a man whom a Texas jury had convicted Friday of murdering a BLM protester. An excerpt from the Austin American-Statesman:

Less than 24 hours after a jury in Austin found Daniel Perry guilty of shooting to death a protester, Gov. Greg Abbott announced on social media Saturday that he would pardon the convicted killer as soon as a request “hits my desk.”

The unprecedented effort, which Abbott announced to his 1 million followers on Twitter, came as Abbott faced growing calls from national conservative figures such as Fox News host Tucker Carlson and Kyle Rittenhouse, who was acquitted in the shooting deaths of two Wisconsin protesters in 2020, to act to urgently undo the conviction.

“Texas has one of the strongest ‘Stand your ground’ laws of self-defense that cannot be nullified by a jury or progressive district attorney,” Abbott said in a statement. “I will work as swiftly as Texas law allows regarding the pardon of Sgt. Perry.”

Before the incident July 2020 incident, Perry, an Uber driver, said on social media that he might have to “kill a few people on my way to work. They are rioting outside my apartment complex.” Then he ran a red light, drove into a BLM march and stopped.  (I don’t know if he hit anyone; the article doesn’t say, so I guess not?)

The murdered man, Garrett Foster, was in a group of protesters who approached Perry’s car. Foster was openly carrying an AK-47, which (insanely, IMO) he had the right to do in Texas.

Perry claims Foster pointed the gun at him, but that is contradicted by witness accounts and Perry’s own blubbering* confession during a taped police interview, in which he said he shot first because he didn’t want to give Foster a chance to aim the gun at him.

Anyway, as the prosecutor pointed out, Abbott had not attended the trial nor heard a scrap of evidence, but the governor announced he’s going to substitute his judgment for that of the jurors anyway. It’s not jury nullification but juror nullification.

It’s outrageous, but I expect we’ll see more of this kind of shit as Repub lemmings emulate the open criminality and fascist tendencies of their indicted party leader. It’s a race to the bottom on multiple fronts.

Open thread.

*One thing busted gun-humping murderers who go out looking for trouble and find it seem to have in common is that they blubber uncontrollably when confronted with consequences for their actions. The fetal hamster-looking Kyle Rittenhouse punk who is all over Fox News agitating on this case is an example of the type. 

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Betty Cracker
  • Bill K
  • Bugboy
  • cain
  • CaseyL
  • Citizen Alan
  • citizen dave
  • Daoud bin Daoud
  • Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg
  • Dr. Jakyll and Miss Deride
  • Dupe1970
  • Geminid
  • Jeffro
  • JML
  • jonas
  • Josie
  • Kathleen
  • Kirk Spencer
  • MattF
  • mrmoshpotato
  • PAM Dirac
  • raven
  • Roger Moore
  • snoey
  • The Lodger
  • The Moar You Know
  • Tony G
  • UncleEbeneezer
  • Walker
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    60Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      Foster was openly carrying an AK-47, which (insanely, IMO) he had the right to do in Texas

      Nonetheless, the gun nuts are lobbying on behalf of the shooter rather than the person getting shot exercising his Second Amendment rights.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      The Moar You Know

      The goal is widespread jury nullification for the murder of liberals, as was the practice in Jim Crow South for the murder of blacks.

      ETA:  a bit surprised that Foster (the victim) was white.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Baud

      Via reddit, apparently Kanye West has a school and some people were dumb enough to send their kids there.

      Students attending Kanye West’s Donda Academy eat sushi every day in a lunchroom without tables, chairs, or even utensils. The building also lacks any janitorial staff or school nurses, and teachers have no framework for lessons or disciplining their pupils, according to a lawsuit that paints a bizarre picture of the Christian private school.

       

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg

      Fuck me – I’m living in the OK Corral. ANOTHER shooting within 10 blocks of where I’m sitting.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Josie

      Abbott is desperately trying to out-DeSantis DeSantis. I hope it turns around and bites him in the ass.​
       ETA: It’s almost as bizarre as Ted Cruz pretending lately to be more bipartisan.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Daoud bin Daoud

      So it’s open season on BLM protesters in Red States – kill one (or more) and it’s Get Out Of Jail Free. What a wonderful victory for Freedumb in America! USA! USA!

      Reply
    12. 12.

      The Moar You Know

      Also just want to point out that Abbott is an arsonist looking to burn down the United States for his own gain and profit.  At least DeSantis seems to have some kind of logic behind what he does.  Abbott just wants to watch it all burn.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Baud

      Reposted from below.

      Maybe the way to deal with the gun problem is to get gun manufacturers to hire trans people for their ads.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Betty Cracker

      @Baud: I read something about the school before West revealed his Hitler fandom, and it sounded bizarre and cult-like even then. IIRC, it’s an expensive school, so it’s not like parents who send their kids there don’t have other choices. Weird.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Roger Moore

      @Bugboy:

      Now, which one was the “good guy with a gun”? The dead guy or the not-dead guy?

      The not-dead guy, obviously.  He was exercising his right to run over left-wing protestors, which obviously makes him the good guy.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      The Moar You Know

      The jury convicted the shooter.

      @Baud: I noticed that.  And if the procedure going forward is that shooting a liberal gets an automatic pardon from a judge (Rittenhouse) or governor, then jury verdicts are meaningless.

      They’ll be even more meaningless once the psychos realize they can get on a jury and be the one person who says “nope” to any right-wing crime.  Which is what happened for several decades in Weimar Germany prior to the rise of Hitler.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Geminid

      As expected, Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey Jr. announced today that he will run run for reelection. The 62 year old Casey was reelected in 2018 by over 600,000 votes.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      JML

      @Geminid: I was honestly shocked when you listed Bob Casey as being 62. I thought for sure he was older, but it must be overlap from his dad in my head.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Jeffro

      @Baud:Nonetheless, the gun nuts are lobbying on behalf of the shooter rather than the person getting shot exercising his Second Amendment rights.

      2A doesn’t apply to BLM protestors, though, dontcha know.

      Abbott will say this at some point if he hasn’t already.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      cain

      @Jeffro: Isn’t Abbott reasoning is because of stand your ground? Dude was in a car! I don’t get it.

      Nobody was looking for a pardon – and Abbott volunteers it. Still trying to figure out how this incompetent buffoon continues to get reelected.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Tony G

      @Baud: An AK-47 — the weapon that the Viet Cong used to kill American soldiers and Marines — is apparently a favorite of American fascist lunatics.  Par for the course, I guess.  But I’m a little confused.  Weren’t fully-automatic weapons outlawed back in the 1930’s?  And isn’t the AK-47 a fully automatic weapon?  What am I missing here?

      Reply
    30. 30.

      The Moar You Know

      2A doesn’t apply to BLM protestors, though, dontcha know.

      Abbott will say this at some point if he hasn’t already.

      @Jeffro: I would very much like for him to say that.  I suspect the Right is about to indulge in some frantic goalpost-moving as regards the Holy Second Amendment, which for decades has been referred to as “absolute”.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Betty Cracker

      Another aspect of the white victim/white shooter dynamics in the Texas case: The murderer’s supporters harp on the fact that the killer is a military veteran. So was the victim, but they never mention that.

      Also, this case illustrates why open carry is such a fucking bad idea — it creates a fear paradox. The shooter is a murderer who went looking for trouble, but it’s normal to feel fear when someone approaches you carrying an AK-47, whether it’s pointed directly at you or not.

      So the murderer in this case, by his own admission, preemptively killed the man — he “stood his ground,” according to Abbott. The same logic SHOULD apply to anyone else who preemptively kills someone who’s openly carrying a battlefield weapon in public, except that’s legal.

      But of course that’s not what Abbott is doing here. He’s telling wingnuts it’s open season on BLM protesters, as DeSantis did when he signed new laws that allow motorists to run over protesters.  The whole thing is nuts.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Kathleen

      Which IMHO is one of the reasons why far left, right and media loathe Democrats. especially Clinton and Biden.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Baud

      @The Moar You Know:

      Definitely. That’s what they did when it came to regulating big business and judicial activism.  They were against it absolutely until they gained enough power to do it for themselves.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      WaterGirl

      I don’t really see how it can be possible, but it feels like the sheer disrespect for the law is ramping up lately.  Exponentially, not incrementally.  Hoping it’s the desperate move of a lot of powerful people who – at least at some level – understand that their time is coming to an end.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Walker

      If he is going to get Jim Crow nullification, the DOJ should resurrect the “violation of civil rights” charge from the same era.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Geminid

      @Tony G: This AK-47 was modified to fire only one shot at a time. That is the case for other popular “assault rifles” produced for the civilian market in this country, like the AR-15.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      The Moar You Know

      Weren’t fully-automatic weapons outlawed back in the 1930’s?  And isn’t the AK-47 a fully automatic weapon?  What am I missing here?

      @Tony G: the AK-47 as sold in the United States is semi-automatic, not full, although modifying it to be fully automatic is not really difficult.  Just VERY illegal.

      Same as the AR-15/M-16/M-4 series of battle rifles.

      Fully automatic weapons are not illegal, by the way.  they require (per weapon) a $200 application with the US DOJ and you giving the ATF or any other federal law enforcement entity the right to enter your premises or business with no warning or reason at all to make the weapon is where it is and in the condition as described on the permit.  It had better be.

      This is how you get those places in Vegas and elsewhere that allow you to “shoot a machine gun!”

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Citizen Alan

      @Baud: There is nothing surprising about this.  If Kyle Rittenhouse had been shot and killed by someone else before he’d killed anyone else, the gun humpers now worshipping him would have painted him as a violent leftwing terrorist who deserved what he got.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Jeffro

      @Betty Cracker:Also, this case illustrates why open carry is such a fucking bad idea — it creates a fear paradox. The shooter is a murderer who went looking for trouble, but it’s normal to feel fear when someone approaches you carrying an AK-47, whether it’s pointed directly at you or not.

      Amen!  Open carry is extremely dangerous AND stupid.

      If the wingnuts must have their guns, they (the guns) should stay locked up at home.  Let the rest of us enjoy our life, liberty, and pursuit of happiness without worrying about random armed strangers’ state of mind on any given day.

      Home is the only place where ‘stand your ground’ should apply, too (making it kind of the same thing as the ‘castle defense’ or whatever).  Just because someone spooked you on the street doesn’t mean you get to start blazing away.  If someone’s breaking into your house, sure (although even then, you’re probably safer using a bat).  But ‘stand your ground’ on a street corner?  Just because you have an over-active imagination?

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Bill K

      The unspoken premise of all these stand-your-ground laws is that it only applies to white people ‘defending’ themselves against non-white people.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      CaseyL

      @cain: I think that’s Florida, but other states may have followed suit.  (And other countries; I think there is now a similar law in the UK.)

      Reply
    49. 49.

      PAM Dirac

      @The Moar You Know:

       

      Fully automatic weapons are not illegal, by the way. they require (per weapon) a $200 application with the US DOJ and you giving the ATF or any other federal law enforcement entity the right to enter your premises or business with no warning or reason at all to make the weapon is where it is and in the condition as described on the permit. It had better be.

      I think that’s what got our asshole redneck sheriff indicted. The local firing range submitted paper work with a Sheriff’s Dept letterhead signed by the Sheriff that the machine guns they were buying were only for demonstration to the Sheriff’s office. In fact, they were renting them out to their customers. The dirtball sheriff that claims to be all about respect for the law when it comes to immigration laws, doesn’t seem to have the same views about gun laws. Which surprises exactly no one.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      The Moar You Know

      The unspoken premise of all these stand-your-ground laws is that it only applies to white people ‘defending’ themselves against non-white people.

      @Bill K: True, although your political affiliation matters as well.

      But yeah, the only black person I know of who tried the defense (black woman who shot an ex who was trying to murder her, pretty much the most clear-cut case of “stand your ground” I’ve ever heard of) is doing 20 years for murder.  In Florida, if I am not mistaken.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Jeffro

      Btw, since this is an open thread: Frank Luntz has an oh-so-helpful 8-point plan in That Paper today for any GOP candidate who wishes to take on trump and win

      Step one: It’s not about beating Mr. Trump with a competing ideology. It’s about offering Republicans the contrast they seek: a candidate who champions Mr. Trump’s agenda but with decency, civility and a commitment to personal responsibility and accountability.

      aaaaaannnnnnnd we’ll just stop right there, no point in going any further.  He actually wrote that!  About today’s GOP and its candidates!!

      Ok, just one more:

      And eighth, you need to penetrate the conservative echo chamber. You need at least one of these on your side: Mark Levin, Dennis Prager, Ben Shapiro, Newt Gingrich and, of course, Tucker, Hannity or Laura.

      Did I miss something?  When was the last time these goons DIDN’T move in complete fascistic unison?  You need all of them, Katie Frankie.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      citizen dave

      The NRA Annual convention is back in my fair city (Indianapolis) this week, Thursday-Sunday.  A rare Orange Man addresses it on Friday, along with the white hair man the Orange Man tried to kill a couple years ago.  Good times.  I’ll be working from home…they are closing the convention center starting Wednesday, I guess to put up the Wall of Guns

       

      Always ironic that guns are not allowed inside the NRA convention.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @jonas: Where “have America” means they get the right to kill those people, for any reason at all, without any repercussions.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Kirk Spencer

      @jonas: That’s because America is, in their mind, a white Christian nation. Any non-white, non-Christian control is by definition an occupation by a foreign force.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      raven

      @The Moar You Know: Yea, I’d done well to completely stay away for years. I went there when I saw Adam’s post and it’s interesting how many other people he banned. I’m sure he was great once-upon-a-time but, damn, he was off the fucking hook.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      UncleEbeneezer

      I hate to be overly broad here but this sort of Wild West, pro-lynching mentality has always been central to our country’s Gun Fetish (and to American Conservatism).  If you’ve ever spoken to one of these Amo-Sexuals for a couple minutes, these scenarios of them killing scary rioters, criminals, protestors etc., come to the surface every time.  They are perpetually petrified of the other (and any who supports BLM is absolute the other too) and feel like they should be able to simply kill us.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      raven

      “Doug O’Connell, who represents Perry, told the Statesman in a statement Saturday: “Right now we are completely focused on preparing for Daniel’s sentencing hearing. I visited Daniel in jail this morning. As you might expect he is devastated. He spoke to me about his fears that he will never get to hug his mother again. He’s also crushed that his conviction will end his Army service. He loves being a soldier.”

      Sheeeeet.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.