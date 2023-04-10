The majority of Americans support gun reform. We need leaders who have the courage to act. pic.twitter.com/cZfQLc70A5 — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) April 8, 2023

Per the AP:

… Harris received wild applause and several standing ovations as she told a crowd at Nashville’s historically Black Fisk University that the so-called Tennessee Three — ousted Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson and a third Democrat, Gloria Johnson, who avoided expulsion by a single vote — were being, in her words, silenced and stifled for standing up for the lives of schoolchildren. “Let’s understand the underlying issue is about fighting for the safety of our children,” Harris said. “It’s been years now where they are taught to read and write and hide in a closet and be quiet if there’s a mass shooter at their school, where our children, who have God’s capacity to learn and lead, who go to school in fear.” She called for background checks, red flag laws and restrictions on assault rifles. “Let’s not fall for the false choice — either you’re in favor of the Second Amendment or you want reasonable gun safety laws,” Harris said. “We can and should do both.”… Ahead of the event, students and others were lined up down the block, hoping to enter the school’s Memorial Chapel. Inside several young Black women wore sweaters with the initials for Alpha Kappa Alpha, a Black sorority that Harris belonged to. “It’s exciting to see someone from my organization doing great and amazing things,” said one of them, Jasmyn Thrash. Nashville Metro Councilperson Zulfat Suara addressed the crowd before Harris arrived, saying the expulsions “tell us exactly what we need to know about how the state views young Black men” standing up for what they believe. Evoking the city’s civil rights history, she said, “Just like John Lewis and Diane Nash did many years ago, we too will resist.”…

“We are here understanding the broad shoulders upon which we all stand. Those fighters for freedom and liberty and justice,” @VP Harris said opening her remarks. https://t.co/we5dRT2QFj pic.twitter.com/Kt3BFu91Gq — Tennessean (@Tennessean) April 7, 2023



Per the local Tennessean:

… After addressing Thursday’s events and the Tennessee Three, Harris concluded her remarks with a message for the whole audience. “Your voices are part of the conscience of our country. When we need in these moments in time people who have something in them that is about empathy, about care, about a sense of responsibility for their brother and sister,” Harris said. “We need you all.” Bookending her speech, Harris returned to civil rights leaders Diane Nash and John Lewis, saying they started as young leaders just like those in the audience. Especially with the push for gun reform, Harris said it’s a pivotal moment for young leaders to step up. “We will not be defeated, we will not be deterred, we will not throw up our hands when it’s time to roll up our sleeves,” Harris said, drawing deafening applause as she reached the end of her remarks. She concluded, “We will speak with truth, we will speak about freedom and justice, and we will march on.”…

Side note from the Washington Post:

… Before Harris’s meeting, President Biden spoke to the three Democrats in a conference call, the White House said. Per the White House, Biden invited the three lawmakers to the White House “in the near future” and thanked them “for their leadership in seeking to ban assault weapons and standing up for our democratic values.”…

Politico isn’t sure whether to be impressed or appalled [bolding theirs]:

BEHIND THE SCENES — On Friday morning just after 7 a.m., VP KAMALA HARRIS told her chief of staff LORRAINE VOLES that she wanted to go to Tennessee and show her support for the two legislators who were expelled from the state House the previous evening for mounting a demonstration in favor of gun control from the chamber floor.



The idea for a visit wasn’t exactly a surprise. The VP had been checking in with senior staff as the situation heated up and asked them to keep her updated.



But what was a surprise was the turnaround: Harris wanted to go that afternoon. Trips for the VP have complex logistical and security concerns. They typically take days, if not weeks, to pull together. Harris was giving her staff hours. “If you think of the speed in which a vote was taken to expel them, [Harris felt] sending a signal that we have their backs quickly was just as important,” a senior aide to the VP tells Playbook. “I don’t think there could have been a stronger signal than to immediately go.”… Still, there were the questions of where Harris would make this speech, and to whom. Fortunately for the White House, they had someone they trust in Nashville: Former Biden comms aide TJ DUCKLO is currently the chief comms officer and senior adviser to Nashville Mayor JOHN COOPER. Leaning on the mayor’s office, the White House was able to quickly secure a venue at Fisk University and build out a crowd of roughly 700 at the HBCU. Worth noting: Although some conservative commentators have criticized Harris for not meeting with the families affected by last month’s shooting at Nashville’s Covenant School, a White House aide tells Playbook that the families were invited, and that they “offered blessings” but ultimately couldn’t make it…

