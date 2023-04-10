On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

It’s bird week! We start with Albatrossity Monday, of course, and then we have 3 days of birds from Ex-lurker. Raptors, to be specific! Then we hop over to Paris for a day; no birds, but Paris (!!!!) Unless one of you clever peeps with perfect eyesight spot a bird in one of the pictures. (Where’s Waldo?) We have made it through our backlog of OTR posts, so this is a great time to send your submissions in.

Albatrossity

I’m going to take a brief hiatus from posting pics from my 2018 Tanzania trip because it’s spring here, and spring is a time to celebrate and marvel at the beauty of the flora and fauna that returns with the advancing daylight and warmth. We’ll get back to Africa in a couple of weeks, but first we’ll take a peek at some of the amazing birds that have been in front of my camera in the past few weeks.