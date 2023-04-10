Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Squishable Open Thread

I posted a photo of this year’s butter lamb in comments in yesterday’s morning open thread and on Twitter, but here it is again since people have asked and it looks like we could use a fresh thread:

Sunday Morning Open Thread: Happy Easter! 1

It didn’t get its own thread yesterday because I was short on time. This year, we actually attended the family Easter dinner instead of dropping the lamb off and skedaddling back home as we’ve done since 2020. By the time dinner was over, only the head was left!

As I mentioned in the morning thread today, the normies at our Easter dinner trashed DeSantis! These folks are my husband’s snowbird family and family friends, not my Trumpy Florida relatives, who still love Trump and DeSantis. But the dinner guests included people I’d classify as small-c conservatives, and they all now believe DeSantis is a far-right loon.

It’s anecdata that confirms a growing feeling: DeSantis has bent so far to the right to impress the MAGA dopes that he’s lost the middle, perhaps irretrievably. Make of it what you will, but I found it encouraging.

Open thread!

    36Comments

    4. 4.

      Almost Retired

      I hope you’re right about DeSantis.  Loved it that my Governor made a quick trip last week to New College to needle the bastard.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Old School

      By the time dinner was over, only the head was left!

      Only the head?  No one bit off the ears first?

      Oh wait, that’s chocolate bunnies.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      MattF

      I think DeSantis’ back-and-forth oscillation on the war in Ukraine shows that he is completely unprincipled. Not a good look.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @UncleEbeneezer: She looks great and personally I love the idea that people should be able to have their naked image out there without being disparaged for it or suffering professional consequences.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      C Stars

      Oh gosh, funny. I dip in and out of here and had heard about the butter lamb but DIDN’T KNOW IT WAS A BUTTER LAMB. As in, I thought it was a real lamb you cooked with butter. So then when you mentioned saving its head in your fridge I was thinking about some kind of Eraserhead monstrosity sitting there in your refrigerator and I was thinking “Well, it takes all types…”

      So, very glad to know it’s just a cute little lamb made out of butter.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Dan B

      @Suzanne:  Rep. Dan Crenshaw R-Rx w/eyepatch was on TikTok stating he was going to throw out all his Bud Light because it’s pro-trans.  Fridge had zero Bud Light so he drank the beer he had which was an inbev brand.  Inbev owns Budweiser.  Ha Ha!

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Suzanne

      @UncleEbeneezer: I am always amused by the physical attractiveness level of the kinds of dudes who make statements like this. Like, dude, I bet you’re so gross you haven’t been touched by a willing participant in years, if ever.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Betty Cracker

      @C Stars: Hahaha! I’d never heard of butter lambs until I met my spouse in the 1990s and also thought at first it had something to do with formerly alive lambs! I was also relieved when it turned out to be a butter sculpture.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @Almost Retired: Governor Newsom in California.  He seems to enjoy tormenting Ronnie.

      Doesn’t technically reach my standards of professional behavior; but turnabout being fair play; please proceed, Governor.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      opiejeanne

      @Almost Retired: Good. I don’t live in California now, but I remember wondering what kind of governor he’d be. After a couple of minor missteps, I think he’s done pretty well, and him twitting de Santis is just icing on the cake.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @The Kropenhagen Interpretation: As a Sex Positive, Feminist who stands with Black Women, all I can say is that I fully support Ms. Berry sharing this and as many other stunning photos as she sees fit, lol.

      And that dude needs to delete is MFing account for that slander!

      Reply

