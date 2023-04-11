Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: You Guys, Biden Might Be Letting *Social Influencers* Into the White House!!!…

I looked for more information about this today, but so far it seems to be this one Axios reporter being promoted by scare-mongers at CNBC, because OMG THE IGNORANT KIDDY HORDES ARE COMING TO DESTROY THE HALLOWED WH PRESS ROOM excites their fellow journos in a way NEW BIDEN ADMIN OUTREACH TO YOUNG PEOPLE does not…

President Biden’s not-yet-official bid for re-election will lean on hundreds of social media “influencers” who will tout Biden’s record — and soon may have their own briefing room at the White House, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: The move aims to boost Biden’s standing among young voters who are crucial to Democrats’ success in elections — and to potentially counter former President Trump‘s massive social media following, if he’s the GOP nominee in 2024.

– Biden’s digital strategy team will connect with influencers across the nation to target those who may not follow the White House or Democratic Party on social media — or who have tuned out mainstream media altogether.

– Four Biden digital staffers are focused on influencers and independent content creators. The staffers officially work for the White House, not Biden’s campaign — but reaching young and suburban voters is clearly a priority.

– Young voters (ages 18-29) preferred Biden over Trump by a 26-point margin in 2020, and Democrats over Republicans by 28 points in the 2022 midterms.

– A measure of the importance Team Biden is placing on its digital strategy: Rob Flaherty, who leads the effort, has been named assistant to the president — the same rank as the White House communications director and press secretary.

What they’re saying: “We’re trying to reach young people, but also moms who use different platforms to get information and climate activists and people whose main way of getting information is digital,” said Jen O’Malley Dillon, White House deputy chief of staff…

Zoom in: A dedicated White House briefing space for influencers to meet in person or by remote would be unprecedented — and a sign that the traditional Press Briefing Room no longer would be the administration’s only messaging center.

Zoom out: Besides White House invitations, the administration has given influencers opportunities for access to Biden when he goes on the road…

This seems… fine? I mean, it’s probably scary for the Respectable Mainstream Media that some no-credentials ‘influencer’ might get the same chance as nepo-baby Peter Doocey to have their indignant idiocies widely circulated — Murphy forbid, some of these kids might ask questions that don’t fit The Narrative, and then what will become of the highly-paid pundit class?

I also remember the Obama administration taking flak for reaching out to young social influencers. But wasn’t (isn’t) TFG widely applauded for ‘taking his story directly to the voters’ by using new forms of social media?

    6Comments

    1. 1.

      Chetan Murthy

      Who was that writer for Teen Vogue who did all those amazing articles during TFG’s Reign of Error and the pandemic?  Does she have a seat in the WH briefing room yet?  Yeah, “might ask questions that don’t fit The Narrative” indeed!

      Gosh, all these hoi polloi just coming in and messing up our little village!   I must to the fainting couch hasten!

    2. 2.

      piratedan

      this is great!  If the old guard doesn’t want to let the Dems onto the pitch to play, find, we’ll use this field over here….

      if the MSM is outraged, well…. fuck ’em.  They weren’t giving our side a fair shake anyways and they’ve had plenty of opportunity to recognize the fascists in their own fucking house and if the other side is running multiple propaganda networks and have grabbed control of radio and most of print media, then needs be we find a way to reach those people who have been turned off by those methods…..

    Danielx

      Danielx

      I can hear all the harrumphing about “Biden’s use of young people to spread administration propaganda” already, plus bonus pearl clutching by Villagers.

      Which is good. Anything that causes Villager pearl clutching is a worthy endeavor.

    sab

      sab

      I remember when the Obama White House shocked their press corps by letting Sam Stein in even though he only reported via the internets, whatever that was.

