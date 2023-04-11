Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread: The 2024 DNC Convention Will Be In Chicago

The convention will take place Aug. 19-22 next year. It is expected to draw 5,000 to 7,000 delegates and alternates and attract up to 50,000 visitors to Chicago.

Evening events will be at the United Center — the main site of the 1996 Democratic convention in Chicago and the largest arena in North America — with daytime business to be conducted at the McCormick Place Convention Center, the location of the 2012 NATO Summit.

Delegates will be housed in about 30 hotels in Chicago.

For more than a year, Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., a co-chair of the Democratic National Committee and Mayor Lori Lightfoot have led a drive for Chicago to host the Democrats in 2024.

Chicago won the convention with a bid package of about $80 million…

By selecting Chicago for the convention, Democrats are highlighting the importance of the Midwest “Blue Wall” states — Illinois, Wisconsin, Michigan and Minnesota. The governors in these states, all Democrats, were all reelected in 2022.

Chicago’s convention backers highlighted the abundance of downtown-area union hotels; the large, centrally located convention venues near hotels; Midway and O’Hare airports; and the restaurants and museums in the city…

The Sun-Times earlier reported that Pritzker and others pledged that the DNC would not realize any losses from the convention. The DNC requires an extensive financial package from the host city to cover a variety of costs, from festivities connected to a political convention to paying for the venues…

Atlanta’s convention argument focused on its important history in the civil rights movement and its status as a swing state sending two Democratic senators to Washington.

But Chicago and New York slammed Atlanta because Georgia is a right-to-work state and has only two union hotels. Organized labor and union voters are an important part of the Democratic base…


It was a devastating development for Atlanta boosters, who were confident over the weekend that Biden would pick Georgia for the event. It would have amounted to a short-term economic boon for Atlanta, drawing 5,000 delegates and 45,000 other visitors. New York City was the other finalist.

“Atlanta fought hard and left everything out on the field,” Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said.

Atlanta last hosted the Democratic convention in 1988, when Michael Dukakis was officially minted as the presidential nominee and the state was a solid blue bastion. Now Georgia is one of only a few competitive states on the 2024 road to the White House….

The city’s bid centered on Georgia’s swing-state politics, replete with callbacks to Biden’s 2020 flip of the state in the presidential election and the victories by Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock in the 2021 U.S. Senate runoffs that swung control of the chamber to Democrats.

Also sharing the spotlight was the city’s civil rights history, something that the Choose Atlanta 2024 committee evoked with a slogan that puts a twist on the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis’ iconic mantra: “Make Good Trouble With Us.”

As they mounted their campaign for the event, Atlanta boosters lined up commitments from the state’s largest corporations and key donors exceeding $20 million, about a quarter of the estimated cost. Ticket sales, sponsorships and suite packages would help cover the rest…

Atlanta Democrats, meanwhile, tried to put an optimistic gloss on the defeat.

“While it’s a short-term disappointment, Atlanta’s relevance will only continue to grow,” Atlanta City Council President Doug Shipman said. “And we will continue to work hard to grow the Democratic Party in Georgia.”

The mother’s milk of politics…

Perhaps most of all, key local officials say, national party leaders were wowed by Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s promise to the DNC to help bankroll an event that could cost more than $80 million.

“Atlanta had the culture they wanted in terms of this feel that the South would come to Atlanta,” Dickens said. “The thing that also Illinois had was a lot of cash coming from the governor, who had already expressly said, ‘I will write this check.’ The DNC would not have any expenses coming back on their balance sheet.”…

Lest we forget:

    9Comments

    2. 2.

      raven

      But whatever the politics, the metro Atlanta economy didn’t lose all that much when the Democrats announced Tuesday they would take their 2024 convention to Chicago instead, experts say.
      Although local party leaders touted the benefits of having tens of thousands of people come to the area for a week — with various meetings and networking at a range of venues — the positive impact would have been far less than claimed, according to economists who study the impact of major events.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      dmsilev

      Honestly, I don’t think too many voters are going to be swayed one way or the other by “was the convention in my general region”. Maybe on the margins, by encouraging more local volunteers and that sort of thing, but seems kind of indirect.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      FelonyGovt

      Brings back some weird memories for me of the 1968 Democratic Convention, also in Chicago (I’m sure it’s been held there since as well). That was the one where there were riots on the convention floor, heavy handed security by Mayor Daley, etc.

      I wasn’t there, but it was heavily televised,  and my skeezy neighbor, who was about 19 (I was 14) attempted to lure me into giving him a “back rub” with the pick-up line, “quite a scene at the Convention”.  😜

      Reply
    8. 8.

      PsiFighter37

      Should have been Atlanta. It might be heresy given that the swing states trending our way (GA and AZ in particular) are non-union, but unions have been on a decline for so long (and frankly, I do not see that trend meaningfully changing) that Democrats might need to get around that ‘red line’ for organizing events.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Phylllis

      While I know it wouldn’t be possible from a logistics standpoint–not even in the ballpark as far as necessary hotel and convention space–I would have loved for them to have it in Columbia SC. Highlight SC as the first primary state, the great work of Jaime Harrison, and a big ole here’s mud in your eye to Governor Deputy Dawg and Nikki Dumberndirt.

      Reply

