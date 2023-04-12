Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Let's Try A 'New' Marketing Tactic: Guns Are for Grown-Ups

I was arguing for this idea on Sadly, No a good 15 years ago (Remember when people smoked in *maternity wards*?… ) The other commentors scoffed, but certainly things haven’t *improved* (especially for young people) since then…


There are too many guns floating around where kids can get their hands on them. And the guns themselves are getting more dangerous…

Case in point: … Now everybody will remember my name!

    1. 1.

      Baud

      The AR-15-style rifle used by a gunman to kill five people at a bank in Louisville on Monday morning will be auctioned off to the public in the future, according to Mayor Craig Greenberg

      “Slightly used.”

    4. 4.

      sun

      Make NRA gun safety rules federal law. Then losing control of your gun isn’t an oopsie; it is a crime. And you don’t get to have a gun anymore.

    5. 5.

      CliosFanBoy

      I was arguing for this idea on Sadly, No a good 15 years ago

      Damn, that was a great blog.  I still miss it and Tbogg.

    6. 6.

      SpaceUnit

      So Kentucky has a law that requires firearms used in mass murders to be immediately auctioned off to the public?

      That’s fucking insane.

    7. 7.

      bbleh

      There are far too many Americans for whom their gun is an essential totem of their masculine identity.  They have many rationales — “protection,” “respect,” “rights,” “preparation,” etc. — but even if you could convince them that each and every one was misguided, they’d still react to the idea of gun control as though it were enforced sterilization.

      It’s either overwhelming numbers or a die-off of the present culture of “toxic” — ie, desperately immature — masculinity, and neither is going to be quick or easy.

      Just call me Mr. Sunshine.

    10. 10.

      karen marie

      @Baud:   From that isolated quote, I was under the mis-impression that the mayor was boasting about it.  Turns out, not so much.

      under Kentucky law, confiscated guns are required to be turned over to the state who in turn is required to auction off these weapons.

    11. 11.

      Raoul Paste

      There is something so wrong about auctioning off that gun.  Instead of erasing the loser who murdered people, now his gun has an identity..  You’d expect to see this in a dark comedy

    12. 12.

      Jay C

      @SpaceUnit:

      IIRC, the applicable KY law is that murder weapons aren’t auctioned off “right away”, but only after they are no longer relevant as evidence, I.e. after the case in which they are involved is “finalized” – so probably not any time soon.

      Still not quite right, though….

    14. 14.

      SpaceUnit

      @Jay C:

      I guess they don’t want these guns to have any “down time”.

      That’s some crazy hillbilly bullshit.  If I lived in Illinois I’d be petitioning the governor to build the wall.

    16. 16.

      Dan B

      The ad campaign Cesca calls for seems great.  We have to create a rebrand so that guns are seen as a crutch for guys who don’t believe they’re “real men”.  Penus extenders is one brand that already exists.  AG’s filing suit would rapidly arrive at the Extreme Court.  That should be avoided.  First create a very vocal groundswell.

    19. 19.

      trollhattan

      Amidst everything else, DiFi swears she’s coming back, “real soon, y’all.”

      Sen. Dianne Feinstein, after enduring a day of intensifying pressure to step down, said Wednesday she intends to return to the Senate “as soon as possible once my medical team advises me that it’s safe to travel.” The Senate returns to work Monday after a two week spring recess, but Feinstein did not specify when she would return. The veteran California Democrat issued a three paragraph statement after a day of increasing pressure to resign, including a plea from Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Fremont and Dean Phillips, D-Minn.

      Feinstein, 89, who has not cast a Senate vote since Feb. 16, has missed 57 votes, many of them involving judges. Though most have been confirmed, Senate colleagues are concerned that her absence in a Senate where Democrats control 51 of the 100 seats could jeopardize future nominees. The senator was diagnosed with shingles in February and had anticipated returning at the end of March. “Unfortunately, my return to Washington has been delayed due to continued complications related to my diagnosis,” Feinstein said. In the meantime, she plans to continue working from her home in San Francisco.

      https://www.sacbee.com/news/politics-government/capitol-alert/article274243990.html#storylink=cpy

    20. 20.

      Jeffro

      How about common-sense gun safety laws AND gun-shaming AND whatever the fuck else?

      What do you say, psycho minority-of-even-GOP voters?  You’re the only ones holding us up here, after all.

    22. 22.

      sab

      There is legislation moving through the Ohio legislature to lower the minimum age of police hires from 21 to 18 because 18 year olds are mature enough to be cops, and local governments are having trouvle recruiting.

      Reply
      Odie Hugh Manatee

      Smoking in OB wards? How about a 14 year old smoking in the pediatric ward of the hospital?

      /raises hand

      The 70’s was a weird decade…

    24. 24.

      lowtechcyclist

      Gotta call bullshit on the notion that this matters:

      do we have a breakdown for homicide/suicide/accident?

      Many teens feel suicidal at one time or another.  I certainly did.  But in most cases, the urge passes if there’s not a quick way of making it happen.  Like a gun.

      So it’s not like a teen (or younger) gun suicide is a death that would have happened anyway.  A teen gun suicide is a totally preventable death.

      And thank you, Dad, for never owning a gun.  I’ll always be grateful.  (He was a conservative Republican – voted for Goldwater, even – but he was quite rationally aware that a gun in the house was more likely to kill or wound a family member than an assailant.)

    26. 26.

      Jeffro

      I see the WaPo’s two mainline GOP twits Thiessen and Olsen are in full panic mode tonight:

      Thiessen: Swing Voters Are Just Fine With Trump Being Charged (Even Though They Think It’s Politically Motivated).  That’s a Warning to the GOP

      (translation: abandon ship!  abandon ship!)

      If Trump had spent the past two years reminding those voters of his accomplishments in office — the first comprehensive tax reform in three decades, low inflation, rising wages, energy independence, securing the border with Mexico, destroying the Islamic State caliphate, taking out Iran’s terrorist mastermind Qasem Soleimani, four Arab-Israeli peace treaties, Operation Warp Speed (the list goes on) — and comparing his record to the serial disasters President Biden has unleashed, he’d be cruising to a historic comeback victory.

      Instead, Trump has spent the past two years pursuing personal grievances and alienating the very people he needs to win back the presidency — so much so that many are willing to see him prosecuted for a crime they believe he did not commit.

      Oh really, Marc?  They don’t believe he committed any crimes??  (Also, the blessed list doesn’t ‘go on’, for FSM’s sake.  The orange clown did nothing but golf and tweet all day)

      Fucking hysterical!  “If trumpov wasn’t trumpov, by golly, even though voters kicked him out, they’d welcome him right back in!”  LOL

       

      Olsen: Abortion Is Not The Magic Bullet Democrats Think It Is

      [the various excuses I have just cited] yield messages for both parties. Democrats would be wise to continue their focus on abortion rights, since it energizes their voters and donors. And Republican candidates can take a strong pro-life position depending on their state or district, but they cannot be defined by it. National leaders should resist any effort to make abortion a federal issue and allow their local candidates craft positions best suited for their electorates.

      The abortion issue likely helps Democrats on the margin today, but it’s not the magic bullet many think it is. Recognizing that and keeping their cool is the best way Republicans can move forward.

      Hear that, Repubs?  Just “keep your cool” (and keep trying to ‘fudge it like Youngkin’*)

      *I’m totally copyrighting that btw!

       

      Keep pushing, Dems, we’ve got ’em on the ropes!

    28. 28.

      Tony G

      @bbleh: Unfortunately, I think that you’re correct.  I despise the NRA and similar groups, and I despise the gun industry — but I don’t think that they are the root cause of the problem.  The root cause of the problem is the millions of Americans who have developed a fetish for guns — and in particular a fetish for military weapons like the AR-15 (and for military grade body armor too).  If (by some magic) the gun industry were to start an ad campaign promoting “responsible” gun ownership and mocking the “GI Joe” gun fetishists, the fetishists would reject and denounce such advertising and take their business elsewhere.  There’s a deep sickness in the culture of the United States, and I don’t think that any advertising campaign would correct that.  Most AR-15 owners are just insecure, pathetic men who are not really going to shoot anybody — but the widespread availability of these weapons amplify the lethality of the small number of people who are shooters.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Tony G

      @lowtechcyclist: Yes.  I had plenty of “suicidal ideation” when I was a lonely teenage boy — but I never acted on it.  If there had been a gun in the house, maybe I would have.  Instead, I had a chance to grow up and get over it.

    32. 32.

      Anne Laurie

      @lowtechcyclist: So it’s not like a teen (or younger) gun suicide is a death that would have happened anyway. A teen gun suicide is a totally preventable death.

      Yeah, that’s the point.  Studies show that a suicidal teenager who has to — from one British example — blister-pop a few dozen paracetamol tablets, is a teenager who has a good chance of not dying, because the impulse passes or they get distracted.

      Guns make it too damned easy (and not just for teens) for a fleeting impulse to become a permanent tragedy.

    34. 34.

      dmsilev

      Huh.

      Leaker of U.S. secret documents worked on military base, friend says

      The man behind a massive leak of U.S. government secrets that has exposed spying on allies, revealed the grim prospects for Ukraine’s war with Russia and ignited diplomatic fires for the White House is a young, charismatic gun enthusiast who shared highly classified documents with a group of far-flung acquaintances searching for companionship amid the isolation of the pandemic.

      United by their mutual love of guns, military gear and God, the group of roughly two dozenmostly men and boys — formed an invitation-only clubhouse in 2020 on Discord, an online platform popular with gamers. But they paid little attention last year when the man some call “OG” posted a message laden with strange acronyms and jargon. The words were unfamiliar, and few people read the long note, one of the members explained. But he revered OG, the elder leader of their tiny tribe, who claimed to know secrets that the government withheld from ordinary people.

      The young member read OG’s message closely, and the hundreds more that he said followed on a regular basis for months. They were, he recalled, what appeared to be near-verbatim transcripts of classified intelligence documents that OG indicated he had brought home from his job on a “military base,” which the member declined to identify. OG claimed hespent at least some of his day inside a secure facility that prohibited cellphones and other electronic devices, which could be used to document the secret information housed on governmentcomputer networks or spooling out from printers. He annotated some of the hand-typed documents, the member said, translating arcane intel-speak for the uninitiated, such as explaining that“NOFORN” meant the information in the document was so sensitive it must not be shared with foreign nationals.

      In a video seen by The Post, the man who the member said is OG stands at a shooting range, wearing safety glasses and ear coverings and holding a large rifle. He yells a series of racial and antisemitic slurs into the camera, then fires several rounds at a target.

      Emphasis added. One guess as to their political leanings.

    35. 35.

      AlaskaReader

      @Tony G:

      I don’t think that they are the root cause of problem.

      The NRA, and similar groups along with the gun lobby and the right wing in general, are absolutely responsible for grooming those fetishists.

      The psychopathy had a source, it’s right in front of you and you want to imagine they aren’t responsible?

    36. 36.

      karen marie

      @trollhattan:   Nobody misses Mitch.  Who’s acting minority leader?  Is it Thune?

      McConnell was admitted to the hospital on March 8 and hasn’t been seen or heard from other than a claim that he was “in rehab” following a “concussion.”

      It’s been three weeks since a flurry of stories claiming that McConnell’s “alive and well” and “eager to return.”

      Has everyone – including the media – forgotten about him?

    38. 38.

      different-church-lady

      @Tony G: ​
       

      The root cause of the problem is the millions of Americans who have developed a fetish for guns

      You think they did that without the NRA’s help?

    44. 44.

      bbleh

      @dmsilev: yeah this … sucks. And waddaya wanna bet the guy was never flagged as a security risk — indeed the contrary?

      Far too many people have clearances, in part because far too much information is classified.

      I’m gonna guess this sort of thing has happened many times, but here it’s appeared in a new form — gamer culture!  I suppose it’s better than running to the Russians as a form of idealistic protest but … blech.  I hope they put him away for a good long while.

    45. 45.

      Another Scott

      @Tony G: I think it’s good to remember that culture is changing all the time, but change is always slow and difficult.

      My dad’s 1955 Chevy didn’t come with seat belts – he added them when he bought it from the original owner in the early 1960s.  I remember when there were supposedly huge controversies about requiring seat belt usage.  Or not having smoking ads on TV.  Or stigmatizing drunk driving.  Or requiring motorcycle helmets.  Or being 21 to drink alcohol.

      Yeah, one ad campaign probably isn’t going to do it by itself.  But it’s the type of thing that needs to be done as part of the overall effort.

      Normal people working with normal people to change what’s acceptable is the way to lasting progress.  It takes longer than passing a law, of course.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

