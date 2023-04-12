This is an important part of returning some sanity: Stigmatize the gun culture. There was once a time when the gun industry itself wanted nothing to do with the weird fixation on things like the AR. (Read @ryandbusse on this.) https://t.co/Tazsf5vMHk — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) April 11, 2023

I was arguing for this idea on Sadly, No a good 15 years ago (Remember when people smoked in *maternity wards*?… ) The other commentors scoffed, but certainly things haven’t *improved* (especially for young people) since then…

New Pew/CDC data: Gun deaths among U.S. children and teens rose 50% in two years—up 100% in 10 years This is the highest level of gun violence against children recorded this century, and more than 2X higher than the 2012 low. pic.twitter.com/yeheY81X6p — Derek Thompson (@DKThomp) April 10, 2023

Here you go. pic.twitter.com/g1nEWtc7yR — Lyman Stone 石來民 🦬🦬🦬 (@lymanstoneky) April 10, 2023



There are too many guns floating around where kids can get their hands on them. And the guns themselves are getting more dangerous…

A new study has found that fatalities from gun violence in the U.S. have increased over time, with more victims dying at the scene of a shooting before they can be transferred to medical treatment facilities. https://t.co/8OzAvAzF9W — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 9, 2023

Case in point: … Now everybody will remember my name!

A 23-year-old bank employee armed with a rifle shot dead five colleagues and wounded nine other people at his workplace in Louisville while livestreaming the attack on social media, police said https://t.co/iXDUuSVSvZ pic.twitter.com/hJlsujUhlE — Reuters (@Reuters) April 11, 2023

People are cracking on this but I think it's important to highlight when someone isn't an easily-dismissed basement-dwelling loser. You have to break the narratives until the only constant that remains is the guns. https://t.co/KpOhtvU5UT — Jack Walsh (@JackWaltimore) April 11, 2023