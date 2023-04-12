Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Mississippi Goddam Tennessee Goddam

I hope Nina Simone will forgive me for borrowing her song for Tennessee.

Alabama’s gotten me so upset
Tennessee made me lose my rest
And everybody knows about Mississippi Goddam

Can’t you see it
Can’t you feel it
It’s all in the air

I can’t stand the pressure much longer
Somebody say a prayer

Alabama’s gotten me so upset
Tennessee made me lose my rest
And everybody knows about Mississippi Goddam

I considered WTF is wrong with these people as the title of the postbut that could cover a hundred things these days, so instead I borrowed from Nina Simone.

As always, we take the good we the bad!

Kudos to the enterprising person who took over the TN governor’s website after he let his domain expire.

<s>Mississippi Goddam</s> Tennessee Goddam

h/t Old School for the link to the site

Here’s a PDF of the site so it can still be enjoyed if he pays enough to get his domain back.

tennessee governor website

I’m starting to think that Tennessee might need it’s own category on the site.

Open thread.

 

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    40Comments

    1. 1.

      Betty Cracker

      Via TPM, some good news on the reproductive rights front, or at least a move in the right direction:

      The Biden administration released a raft of proposals related to keeping abortion-related health information private Wednesday morning. Some of the measures are specifically targeted to shield providers from prosecution, so far the primary way red states are seeking to criminalize the procedure.

      The headline announcement is that the Health and Human Services Department is issuing a notice of proposed rulemaking to strengthen privacy protections under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA).

      “This rule would prohibit doctors, other health care providers, and health plans from disclosing individuals’ protected health information, including information related to reproductive health care, under certain circumstances,” per a White House fact sheet. “Specifically, the rule would prevent an individual’s information from being disclosed to investigate, sue, or prosecute an individual, a health care provider, or a loved one simply because that person sought, obtained, provided, or facilitated legal reproductive health care, including abortion.”

      Excellent.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Kay

      @Betty Cracker:

      Moira Donegan
      @MoiraDonegan Apr 10

      The dignity harm of abortion bans can be hard for people to see, in part because in a sexist culture, we’re not always used to thinking of women as dignified. But the degradation of abortion bans isn’t a mere embarrassment or inconvenience; it’s an erosion of women’s citizenship.

      I love Biden but I believe Obama intuitively “got” the dignity and privacy aspects of a loss of autonomy much more than Biden, who tends to focus on whether women are “safe” or not.
      But I’m grateful someone in his administration gets it. Part of being an adult citizen is not having to put up with random religious fundamentalists rifling thru your bedroom drawers. I don’t want their help.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Princess

      Missouri seems to be getting close to ending public funding for libraries. I feel badly for all the people who live there who rely on them. I’m old enough to remember when Missouri was a swing state. My husband’s family is from St Louis. Lots of white people there blaming Black people for all their problems.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      rikyrah

       

      I had to 😂😂 at this. My parents were “attentive” , but when I think about what I was able to do.
      I was 11 years old going downtown on the CTA, by myself. When I say by myself, it was with other kids…no adults.

      It was nothing for my parents to drop me off at the mall and tell me what time to be there to be picked up. All day at the mall….and, when arcades came into being…..

      Peanut looks at me as if I am crazy, when I tell her what I did as a kid.

      https://twitter.com/michelle_byoung/status/1645972292814471168?s=19

      Reply
    10. 10.

      mrmoshpotato

      @rikyrah: Hahaha to that tweet!

      And there was ice on the lakeshore in winter!  Hello two pairs of sweatpants and going down to the beach in December!

      Reply
    13. 13.

      MattF

      @Geminid: It was pointed out on the birdsite that the interview, as shown, must have been a seriously edited version. I suppose the outtakes were destroyed.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      grumbles

      <i>I’m starting to think that Tennessee might need it’s own category on the site.</i>

      Oh god. I’d either be your most verbose commenter or be committed for PTSD. Maybe both.

      I lived in extremely rural Tennessee from about age 12-18. It had effects on me.

      One of them is I feel like I went to high school every single one of those constipated snotweasels who fucked with Jones and Pearson despite never having met any of them. I know that violently entitled little-king attitude extremely well, having been punched by it several times. (In fairness, I learned how to punch back back eventually.)

      The state itself is gorgeous, I loved being able to get lost in nature. But these feral throwbacks just never go away. Maybe we could leave a trail of chewing tobacco, truck nuts and sweet tea to Florida to tempt them to migrate…

      Reply
    17. 17.

      BruceFromOhio

      My Lt. Governor, Randy McNally, has repeatedly interacted with the Instagram page of Franklyn McClur, who routinely posts provocative images of himself, often nude. “Finn, you can turn a rainy day into rainbows and sunshine!” McNally commented on a close-up shot of McClur’s backside in formfitting underwear. Let me be clear, it shows great courage that Randy can be against the LGBTQ while also having the urge to fuck a Twink…that’s support, people.

      ROFL​

      Reply
    18. 18.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @Princess:

      Lots of white people there blaming Black people for all their problems.

      This is the story of America, sadly.  Native/Indigenous, Enslaved Africans, Mexicans, Chinese, Japanese and of course always Jews too.  Even today, roughly every other white person you see still has substantial animosity towards The Other.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony

      @Princess: I remember when MO was a swing state, too. Its so depressing. We’ve got right wing radicals off on a power hungry tear through the state legislature. You would think that would be enough to wake up the normies about how much these people should never be in office. However, all they have to do is scream crime, crime, crime and point at St. Louis. The progressive, but completely incompetent and living representation of the Dunning-Kruger effect circuit attorney is only making things worse here. So, then the normies think we shouldn’t be in office either. It is maddening.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      West of the Rockies

      I truly am astonished.  That smug, moon faced state legislator was once a kid, probably a cute, dopey, normal kid.  How do (approximately) 27% of our fellow humans become so heinous, heartless, and unthinking?

      Reply
    23. 23.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @grumbles: When we were in the Yucatan there was a young couple on a tour with us and one of them was from Tennessee.  I just said “Oh” because I honestly had noting nice I could think of and didn’t want to create tension for the next 6 hours by saying “I’m so sorry.”  I’m sure it’s a beautiful state and there are plenty of good people there, but I just so associate it with shitty politics.  They were nice kids and didn’t seem Trumpy, so I’m guessing they probably are well aware of how messed up their govt and fellow White Tennessee neighbors are.  It’s just sad to see these circumstances in any of our fifty states.  None of them deserve this bullshit.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Soprano2

      @Princess: They’re all butthurt about this lawsuit; banning library funding is their way of trying to get the lawsuit dropped.

      Republican House Budget Committee Chairman Cody Smith’s budget move, unveiled Tuesday, would cut all $4.5 million in state funding that libraries were slated to get next fiscal year.

      Smith said he’s upset that state and school libraries are suing to overturn a new Missouri law that bans sexually explicit material in school libraries. He said the state shouldn’t subsidize the lawsuit with funding.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Jeffro

      @Princess: as these red states do insane things, I am “making lemonade out of lemons” and tweeting/posting frequently that those states’ teachers (and now, librarians) need to come to Virginia, where they’ll be welcomed with open arms.  =)

      (No worries about ol’ Smiling Glenn Youngkin, either…we have our ‘brick wall’ w/ VA Senate Dems, led by Sen Louise Lucas…and FSM willing this fall we’ll have the House back, too!)

      Reply
    27. 27.

      West of the Rockies

      @rikyrah:

      It’s a different world,  isn’t it?  I grew up in Fullerton in Orange County,  CA.  A friend and I rode our bikes all over when we were just about ten or eleven.   We’d end up in Anaheim, Buena Park… our parents had ZERO idea where we were.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Ruckus

      @Kay:

      I believe that Joe Biden gets it. He’s seen this crap his entire life. His perspective is different than yours so he may express it differently than you would, much as I, another old white man might do, even as I noticed this crap when I was in 7th grade and met black kids for the first time. (We had 4 elementary schools in town, 1 jr high and 1 high school.) And yes all the black humans lived in one part of town, and very thankfully that concept was rectified very long ago.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      BruceFromOhio

      @West of the Rockies: this. Exurban bordering rural, in the summer when school was out I’d disappear on my bicycle (later a dirt bike) for the day and show up for dinner. And you did *not* want to be late for dinner, or there was hell to pay. Between morning and dinner, it was a paradise no parent would ever discover.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Ruckus

      @West of the Rockies:

      He might not have been “normal” in any way.

      Read my comment above this one. I was born and grew up in southern California. It was segregated, like everywhere else in the USA. Happily and fortunately that has changed, at least to a very large degree if not far enough.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Kay

      @Betty Cracker:

      She does get it. Obama made a BIG argument – he always took it back to larger ideas – choice, autonomy, agency, privacy. Women as people. Imagine that.

      One can be very, very “safe” and not at all free. I think women have to be careful with appeals based on keeping us safe- it’s an old fashioned way to look at women and will come back and bite. It’s too closely connected to what the Right argues- they want women so safe – such victims- that they’re in chains.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg

      @rikyrah:

      I’m Obama’s age, and was a latchkey kid from the age of 7 on. By the early teens, I literally had no boundaries, and as an urban Catholic school Louisville kid with a job at 15 and a car at 16, I got into a lot – grew up fast, and it was a lot of fun.

      At one point at 17, mom had feebly grounded me over me and some group of friends being blamed for destroying a hotel room at a party (I wasn’t responsible for the water damage on three floors or the wipeout of glass and mirrors – I was, uh, occupied with some girl in another room of the suite when it happened). I decided to see the girl again after a Friday work shift (because what else would I do, duh). When I came cruising in about 3 am, mom was furious and referenced the grounding – I told her I thought she was joking.

      My dad simply called me Dracula on the weekends.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Anoniminous

      Missouri was a Dem state before LBJ signed the Civil Rights Acts.  Went Republican in 1968 and 1972,   voted for Carter in ’76,  GOP in 80, 84, 88, went Dem in 92 and 96 when Perot’s Reform Party split the GOP vote, solid GOP since: 2000, 2004, 2008 (barely,) 2012, 2016, and 2020.
      The state is one of the enduring success stories of the Southern Strategy

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Uncle Cosmo

      @Princess: Missouri seems to be getting close to ending public funding for libraries.

      Beau of the Fifth Column has a vid out this morning in which he reads a quote from the TN State Constitution that says the General Assembly SHALL grant aid to public libraries. (Starts at 2:15) So if any leagle egal on our side’s in a lawsuit-filing mood, the mortar-forkers are gonna need a constitutional amendment.

       

       

      Reply
    35. 35.

      BlueGuitarist

      @Jeffro:

      since you probably won’t see this in the dead thread downstairs, reposting response to your reply:

      you’re right.
      As many people as possible should know Heather McGee’s analysis.
      It is painful that so many people  don’t want to prosper together, but that shouldn’t stop efforts to inform others, Iike the extended interaction with a young barista Nelle described yesterday.
      i admire that you are working to educate people.
      I’m sorry not to have centered that, should have  put the curtain rods off to the side.

      Also, appreciate your response.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Kay

      @Ruckus:

      I wasn’t talking about racism. I agree with you he seems to get that. I think his idea of federal action for women is to protect women and I think Obama was further along in a thought process and approach than that-  Obama wanted us free, not just “safe”. Men get both safety and dignity in health care. Just safety for women is a lower standard.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Michael Bersin

      @BruceFromOhio:

      In the eastern expanding sprawl of Tucson – summer was too damn hot. The neighbors had an above ground pool which we spent three or four hours a day splashing around in without the benefit of shade or sunscreen.

      The food was good at home, so in the spring and fall they knew we’d return home in a timely manner for lunch and dinner. Otherwise, we rode our bikes everywhere, maybe with enough change in our pocket for a call home from a telephone booth. Maybe not.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Math Guy

      Lived in MO for nearly 30 years. Geographically it is a beautiful state, albeit a little hot and humid in the summer. When I moved there, it was a blue state and higher education was well-funded. Then the republicans took over and gradually strangled education and social services with tax cut after tax cut. was not sorry to leave, but sorry that I felt that way.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Kay

      @Ruckus:

      An example. In the health care fight there was a dumb “debate” over whether women deserved coverage for birth control in the health insurance women earn and pay for, because religious fundamentalists made an insane “fungibility” argument that applies in no other area.

      Anyway- SOME womens advocates immediately started saying some women needed birth control for reasons other than preventing pregnancy. But women shouldn’t have to beg to have drugs covered under health care plans. They shouldnt have to argue that they promise not to use it as birth control. Obama never did that, because he understood when we’re negotiating on WHICH medical care women may be permitted to get that’s a lower standard and we lose. It’s no ones business why they want birth control.

      Reply

