I hope Nina Simone will forgive me for borrowing her song for Tennessee.

Alabama’s gotten me so upset

Tennessee made me lose my rest

And everybody knows about Mississippi Goddam Can’t you see it

Can’t you feel it

It’s all in the air I can’t stand the pressure much longer

I considered WTF is wrong with these people as the title of the post, but that could cover a hundred things these days, so instead I borrowed from Nina Simone.

What is happening down there? https://t.co/54mQGMFgIp — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) April 12, 2023

As always, we take the good we the bad!

Kudos to the enterprising person who took over the TN governor’s website after he let his domain expire.

h/t Old School for the link to the site

Here’s a PDF of the site so it can still be enjoyed if he pays enough to get his domain back.

tennessee governor website

I’m starting to think that Tennessee might need it’s own category on the site.

