I hope Nina Simone will forgive me for borrowing her song for Tennessee.
Alabama’s gotten me so upset
Tennessee made me lose my rest
And everybody knows about Mississippi Goddam
Can’t you see it
Can’t you feel it
It’s all in the air
I can’t stand the pressure much longer
Somebody say a prayer
Alabama’s gotten me so upset
Tennessee made me lose my rest
And everybody knows about Mississippi Goddam
I considered WTF is wrong with these people as the title of the post, but that could cover a hundred things these days, so instead I borrowed from Nina Simone.
What is happening down there? https://t.co/54mQGMFgIp
— Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) April 12, 2023
As always, we take the good we the bad!
Kudos to the enterprising person who took over the TN governor’s website after he let his domain expire.
h/t Old School for the link to the site
Here’s a PDF of the site so it can still be enjoyed if he pays enough to get his domain back.
I’m starting to think that Tennessee might need it’s own category on the site.
Open thread.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings