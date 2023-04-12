Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

News Odds & Ends (Open Thread)

An self-dispensed anvil for a drowning party: (Politico)

Republicans are openly distressed about the prospect of losing younger voters over their stances on abortion, firearms and democracy.

By week’s end, their challenges on those three fronts could grow worse.

The horserace handicappers note the poor timing of an upcoming NRA leadership forum in Indianapolis, just up the road from the site of this week’s deadly mass shooting in Louisville. From there, RNC bigwigs will gather in Nashville, site of another recent mass shooting and location where the state GOP’s authoritarian expulsion of two young black legislators has backfired on the party badly.

The piece also reveals that RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel raised alarm about the party’s “messaging problem” on abortion prior to the midterms and got “shouted down.” As we know, since then, party leaders in the states and federal judiciary properties have doubled, tripled and quadrupled down on mandating substandard healthcare for women with forced birth policies.

According to TPM, 66,000 people were unable to access abortion services in their home state in the first six months after the GOP partisans on the SCOTUS struck down Roe, and some GOP-controlled states have invented innovative approaches to oppression with laws like Idaho’s new Fugitive Uterus Act.

The number of citizens who are barred from receiving healthcare that meets modern standards will grow rapidly if, as expected, the nation’s third most populous state, Florida, implements a six-week ban. That bill is rocketing through DeSantis’s rubber-stamp statehouse right now.

Good luck with that messaging issue, guys. And dog help anyone who needs reproductive healthcare in America because Republicans won’t stop at red state borders.

***

A few odd details have emerged about the Pentagon documents leak. NY Mag calls it “one of the most significant breaches of U.S. intelligence in decades.” The article said analysts think the leak came from the U.S. since some of the briefings were for U.S. eyes only.

Analysts quoted say the leak likely came from someone with access to briefings prepared for JCS Chairman Mark Milley, while noting anyone with sufficiently high security clearance may have also had access. They estimate this could include “at least hundreds, if not thousands, of Americans.”

Here’s where it gets weird: the documents were doctored to exaggerate estimates of potential Ukrainian casualties and reduce the number of projected Russian casualties after the original documents with the true figures were leaked. Also, NYM cites a WSJ story (gift link) with the following detail:

“A variety of items can be seen in the margins of the photos, including Gorilla glue, shoes and instructions for a GlassHawk HD spotting scope, details that could facilitate the search for the leaker.”

I’ve got a GlassHawk spotting scope, Gorilla glue and shoes, so I’m not sure how much that narrows down the search for the leaker. I assume the Pentagon has its share of birders, shoe wearers and minor home repair enthusiasts.

***

In other news, Sarah Huckabee Sanders had to kiss Trump’s ass when she worked for him, and now she wants applicants for jobs in her administration to kiss her ass. From the Arkansas Times:

“Looking to serve your state in some official capacity? First, kiss the ring,” wrote Austin Bailey. “The application form you must fill out to be considered for a post on state boards and commissions includes this question: ‘What is an accomplishment of the Governor’s that you admire the most?'”

As Bailey noted, this portion of the questionnaire allows a full 500 words — which is twice the length of the question, “What book have you read that would best define your life and why?”

Low quality hires, man. They’re always tunneling to new subterranean depths.

***

And finally, the Tampa Bay Rays are the only undefeated Major League Baseball club after defeating the Red Sox last night to extend their win streak to 11 – 0. The last time a club opened at 11 – 0, Ronald Reagan was in his first term, and a MLB franchise for the Tampa Bay region was 17 years in the future.

Open thread!

    1. 1.

      dmsilev

      Republicans are openly distressed about the prospect of losing younger voters over their stances on abortion, firearms and democracy.

      By week’s end, their challenges on those three fronts could grow worse.

      Republicans: “Am I Are we out of touch? No, it’s the children who are wrong”.

    2. 2.

      Whomever

      Man, the Sarah Huckabee Sanders hiring bar reminds me of one of the many debacles in Iraq, where they staffed up pretty much the entire Government with low quality Federalist Society interns and similar, since loyalty to the Repubs was worth more than ability.  Sort of screams Soviet Union circa 1935.

    3. 3.

      Quinerly

      Good Morning!

      Somebody needs to front page this absolutely insane Carlson interview of Trump.

      Every Repug candidate for anything….including dog catcher…should be asked on the campaign trail if he/she embraces Trump’s views on despots.

    4. 4.

      SFAW

      the Tampa Bay Rays

      I am still amused/annoyed that those candy-asses changed it from “Devil Rays.”

      “OMFG!!! The howler monkeys will screech we’re anti-Christian if we keep that name! OMFG!!!1!2!!!”

    5. 5.

      Jerzy Russian

      As Bailey noted, this portion of the questionnaire allows a full 500 words — which is twice the length of the question, “What book have you read that would best define your life and why?”

      I thought asking people about what they read is considered a “gotcha” question.

      11 games in a row is pretty impressive no matter when in the season it occurs. I think the 1984 Tigers opened the season 9-0, and were 35-5 after 40 games. I wonder if the 2023 Rays can match that.

    6. 6.

      SFAW

      @Quinerly:

      I heard about it, not sure I could stomach TFG and Cucker for more than 10 seconds, but might be willing to try. Perhaps a transcript would be a middle ground?

    7. 7.

      SFAW

      “What book have you read that would best define your life and why?”

      Popular responses:

      1) The Bible

      2) The Turner Diaries

    8. 8.

      Butch

      Perhaps we are speaking too quickly:  Dear GOP, your problem is not “messaging.”  The problem is your policies, or really the lack of them.

    9. 9.

      NotMax

      Couple of unrelated items which caught the eye.

      1) To everything there is a season.

      Tupperware Brands, which experienced a resurgence during the pandemic, is now pursuing investors to keep it afloat and is in danger of being delisted by the New York Stock Exchange.

      Shares of Tupperware Brands Corp. tumbled nearly 50% on Monday after the company said late last week that it had engaged financial advisers to help it secure financing and “remediate its doubts regarding its ability to continue as a going concern.”

      Sales and profits have steadily fallen the past couple of years after the pandemic breathed new life into the Orlando, Florida-based maker of food storage containers. Early in March, Tupperware posted a 24 cents-per-share loss for the fourth quarter, rattling investors who were expecting a profit of 22 cents per share. Source

       

      2) Not the brightest bulb in the chandelier. By a long shot (emphasis mine).

      A man with 37 prior arrests and citations was arrested trying to bring a ghost gun and drug paraphernalia into circuit court [Tuesday] morning.

      Jordan Mineshima Jr., 33, was arrested by Sheriff’s deputies after he allegedly walked into the Kaahumanu Hale courthouse on Punchbowl Street and told the Allied Universal Security Officer that he had a firearm in his bag, according to a news release from the state Department of Public Safety.

      The guard alerted Sheriff’s deputies who responded to the security checkpoint. Mineshima gave them permission to search his bag where they allegedly found a firearm and ammunition. Mineshima did not have any firearm permits and the gun was not registered.

      Deputies also discovered what appeared to be drugs and drug paraphernalia on Mineshima, according to the release. Source

    10. 10.

      dmsilev

      @SFAW: I’d be tempted to put down that famous John Rogers quote about Lord of the Rings vs. Atlas Shrugs. Of course, that’s because I have absolutely no desire to take any job in that administration.

    12. 12.

      Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg

      Betty, are you guys really going to get a law prohibiting discussion of menses in the elementary grades (like, the time when they typically start)?

      Saw a picture of the unashamed proponent of the bill. He looked as suspected; and I think even said that the girls wouldn’t be allowed to discuss it either.

    13. 13.

      Quinerly

      @SFAW:

      Trump looks like shit. Apologies to diarrhea.

      There’s something very wrong with him physically. Bloated, eyes looked really blood shot, jiggling jowls. And that sniffing/snorting is back. His language. Cadence.

      So with that said, the interview was surreal. I guess I got desensitized during his reign. Looking back, I’m having a hard time remembering his speeches and interviews….except those insane pressers during the beginnings of Covid Times. The snippets I watched late last night were jarring. To me, it all seemed worse. How could it actually be worse than what we lived through?

    14. 14.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @SFAW: I have chronic arthritis in my hands, back, and knees, chronic bursitis in both shoulders, tendonitis in both elbows, and itises they don’t even have names for yet. Why would I subject myself to those 2 attention whores when I can just ignore them? Don’t I suffer enough?

    15. 15.

      Geminid

      @Quinerly: One commentator pointed out that as bonkers as Trump was in the broadcast interview, the producers likely left out even crazier parts.

      I especially liked Trump’s comment on the dangers of nuclear war: “All it takes is one madman…” A new campaign slogan?

      And a lot of folks commented on Trump’s sniffles.

    16. 16.

      Suzanne

      Republicans are openly distressed about the prospect of losing younger voters over their stances on abortion, firearms and democracy.

      Fuck around, etc etc etc.

    20. 20.

      WereBear

      I noted in a dead thread that Trump’s smirk now looks lopsidedly neurological in origin. But with his brain, who knows what part finally shorted out?

      Reply
    21. 21.

      SFAW

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      All that, plus you have to put up with me! I’ll write to the College of Cardinals (or whomever) to see if dealing with me gets you sainthood. “Saint Ozark” has a nice ring to it.

      As far as subjecting yourself to TFG: some people like to watch train wrecks. You’re obviously not one of them.

    22. 22.

      bbleh

      Republicans are openly distressed about the prospect of losing younger voters over their stances on abortion, firearms and democracy.

      The prospect?  Have they looked at any recent opinion or exit polls?  Have they seen any recent news?

    24. 24.

      Geminid

      @SFAW: A transcript would convey only part of the lunacy. Tom Nichols has a few select video excerpts on his Twitter feed.

      None are too long. They are very reminiscent of Humphrey Bogart’s Captain Queeg, in The Caine Mutiny.

    25. 25.

      Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony

      @NotMax:

      A man with 37 prior arrests and citations was arrested trying to bring a ghost gun and drug paraphernalia into circuit court [Tuesday] morning.

      Guys like that are what inspired all those ridiculous 3 strike laws. I would not be opposed to a 10 or 20 strike law.

    26. 26.

      Anonymous At Work

      Were I to apply for an Arkansas job, I would probably cite Governor Clinton’s healthcare reforms.  “Oh wait, did she mean tell her what I thought her greatest accomplishment of the last three months?  How would I know since none have gone into effect after court challenges?”

    27. 27.

      BruceFromOhio

      Republicans are openly distressed about the prospect of losing younger voters over their stances on abortion, firearms and democracy.

      They aren’t ‘losing’ younger voters – one cannot ‘lose’ what one never had in the first place. What they are doing is actively, publicly alienating an entire generation that sees the outrageous policies the fascists seek to foist on us all. Not only do they want nothing to do with it, they will turn out en masse to defeat it at every turn. Democrats, progressives of all stripes, would do well to recognize this growing groundswell and mobilize at the local level everywhere possible. When you can march in victory with your reinstated legislator to the fascists front door, you can do anything you set your mind to.

    28. 28.

      WereBear

      This fascinating Youtube explains how, after the Taliban became rulers, they are not happy about their victory.

      The TL/DW is that they once rode around terrorizing and now it’s like the Mongol Hordes all got 9-5 jobs and they are terminally bored, miserable, and addicted to Twitter.

      As the Youtuber put it, “They are ready to remake American Beauty.”

      The Taliban hate what they have become

      Maybe we have to have working systems for both urban and rural people. Without the poisonous choices of the suburban plan, which provided status symbols, but no sidewalks.

    30. 30.

      Kay

      Their turnout is better than prior generations too.

      In the last most recent midterms and presidential elections, young people have turned out at higher rates than previous generations when they were under 30. Between 1974 and 2014, youth voter participation in midterm elections never crossed 25 percent and dipped as low as 15.9 percent in 2014. But in 2018, with the emergence of Gen Z, youth voter participation passed 30 percent. We see this trend most prominently during presidential elections where 39 percent of 18- to 29-year-olds voted in 2016, with 55% percent voting for Democrats. Just four years later in 2020, participation shot up to a historic 50 percent, with 61 percent breaking for Democrats, delivering the margin of victory in key red-to-blue flips in Arizona, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. We saw that trend continue last Tuesday night. Democrats could not have held the Senate without the high youth turnout in key races including Pennsylvania, Arizona and New Hampshire. Democrats received 76 percent of the youth vote in Arizona, 74 percent in New Hampshire and 70 percent of the youth vote in Pennsylvania.

      I still hear “but they only turn out at 15%!” – it’s no longer true. Everyone has to update assumptions.

    32. 32.

      Suzanne

      @Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg:

      Betty, are you guys really going to get a law prohibiting discussion of menses in the elementary grades (like, the time when they typically start)?

      Saw a picture of the unashamed proponent of the bill. He looked as suspected; and I think even said that the girls wouldn’t be allowed to discuss it either.

      Of course, this is a grooming tactic.

    33. 33.

      Kay

      I’m thrilled for them.If they can turn out at 50% They’ll be a real force to be reckoned with. There are a lot of them.

