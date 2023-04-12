An self-dispensed anvil for a drowning party: (Politico)

Republicans are openly distressed about the prospect of losing younger voters over their stances on abortion, firearms and democracy. By week’s end, their challenges on those three fronts could grow worse.

The horserace handicappers note the poor timing of an upcoming NRA leadership forum in Indianapolis, just up the road from the site of this week’s deadly mass shooting in Louisville. From there, RNC bigwigs will gather in Nashville, site of another recent mass shooting and location where the state GOP’s authoritarian expulsion of two young black legislators has backfired on the party badly.

The piece also reveals that RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel raised alarm about the party’s “messaging problem” on abortion prior to the midterms and got “shouted down.” As we know, since then, party leaders in the states and federal judiciary properties have doubled, tripled and quadrupled down on mandating substandard healthcare for women with forced birth policies.

According to TPM, 66,000 people were unable to access abortion services in their home state in the first six months after the GOP partisans on the SCOTUS struck down Roe, and some GOP-controlled states have invented innovative approaches to oppression with laws like Idaho’s new Fugitive Uterus Act.

The number of citizens who are barred from receiving healthcare that meets modern standards will grow rapidly if, as expected, the nation’s third most populous state, Florida, implements a six-week ban. That bill is rocketing through DeSantis’s rubber-stamp statehouse right now.

Good luck with that messaging issue, guys. And dog help anyone who needs reproductive healthcare in America because Republicans won’t stop at red state borders.

***

A few odd details have emerged about the Pentagon documents leak. NY Mag calls it “one of the most significant breaches of U.S. intelligence in decades.” The article said analysts think the leak came from the U.S. since some of the briefings were for U.S. eyes only.

Analysts quoted say the leak likely came from someone with access to briefings prepared for JCS Chairman Mark Milley, while noting anyone with sufficiently high security clearance may have also had access. They estimate this could include “at least hundreds, if not thousands, of Americans.”

Here’s where it gets weird: the documents were doctored to exaggerate estimates of potential Ukrainian casualties and reduce the number of projected Russian casualties after the original documents with the true figures were leaked. Also, NYM cites a WSJ story (gift link) with the following detail:

“A variety of items can be seen in the margins of the photos, including Gorilla glue, shoes and instructions for a GlassHawk HD spotting scope, details that could facilitate the search for the leaker.”

I’ve got a GlassHawk spotting scope, Gorilla glue and shoes, so I’m not sure how much that narrows down the search for the leaker. I assume the Pentagon has its share of birders, shoe wearers and minor home repair enthusiasts.

***

In other news, Sarah Huckabee Sanders had to kiss Trump’s ass when she worked for him, and now she wants applicants for jobs in her administration to kiss her ass. From the Arkansas Times:

“Looking to serve your state in some official capacity? First, kiss the ring,” wrote Austin Bailey. “The application form you must fill out to be considered for a post on state boards and commissions includes this question: ‘What is an accomplishment of the Governor’s that you admire the most?'” As Bailey noted, this portion of the questionnaire allows a full 500 words — which is twice the length of the question, “What book have you read that would best define your life and why?”

Low quality hires, man. They’re always tunneling to new subterranean depths.

***

And finally, the Tampa Bay Rays are the only undefeated Major League Baseball club after defeating the Red Sox last night to extend their win streak to 11 – 0. The last time a club opened at 11 – 0, Ronald Reagan was in his first term, and a MLB franchise for the Tampa Bay region was 17 years in the future.

