This is a Siberian goshawk (i.e., the Siberian subspecies of the Northern Goshawk). I’m not real familiar with the plumage in this subspecies, but I think from the lack of streaking on the breast that this bird has molted once (probably not more than once, or its eyes would be turning darker). Siberian goshawks have softer feathers than other subspecies. Goshawks are very silent flyers, and Siberians are even quieter.