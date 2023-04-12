Looks like we’re gonna need that Tennessee category.
h/t CaseyL
Open thread.
by WaterGirl| 24 Comments
trollhattan
@WaterGirl: I’m fond of this blessing, personally.
MattF
The Tennessee legislature certainly taught those ……s a lesson!
Dan B
Shelby County 7-0 to reinstate!
Big march with Gloria Johnson and Justin Jones in attendance.
Almost Retired
I can’t get enough of this Republican “own goal” story. Loves me some Justins, especially since they are stylistically so different – but both extraordinarily effective. I particularly like the regularity with which Justin Jones calls out that pustulant wart of a House Speaker – Cameron Sexton – by name.
raven
Arrested Development – Tennessee
Take me to another place, take me to another land
Make me forget all that hurts me, let me understand your plan
Take me to another place, take me to another land
Make me forget all that hurts me, let me understand your plan
@Almost Retired: I was thinking law of unintended consequences, but “own goal” is much more satisfying, I think.
Inspired by this meeting, I have a prayer of my own.
May the ignorant, motherfucking racists in the legislature in TN live to regret this moment, and live to regret the spotlight they will be living under.
Can I get an Amen?
Jerzy Russian
@WaterGirl: Amen.
columbusqueen
Wow. I would follow Justin Pearson anywhere. He has the gift of inspiring leadership, in spades.
CaseyL
I loved not just his passion and energy, but his clear-sightedness which, happily, the Commission share (and, from what I can tell, a majority of Shelby County, which is why the state GOP is trying to dismantle it.)
The expulsion in Tennessee was shocking because it shows that the South will slide back into Jim Crow at lightning speed, given the chance. These aren’t the segregationists of the 1950s-60s; they grew up in a supposedly “more enlightened” South. Remember that, the alleged “New South”? It doesn’t exist. The Civil Rights era may as well have not happened. They are, if not the same individuals, the same malignant characters.
The Lodger
Hurray for Shelby County! They’ve redeemed themselves for catching me in a speed trap at the low point of a 40-mile-long downslope on the Interstate in 1980.
And yeah, Justin P. is awesome. Those State Leg. mooks should have learned by now not to mess with the son of two preachers.
JCJ
No Justins No Peace
Almost Retired
@WaterGirl: Amen. And I may live to regret the naivety of this comment, but is this time finally the tipping point on gun issues? It obviously wasn’t the frequency of mass-shootings.
But the Republicans are seriously, seriously over-reaching on gun issues – not to mention women’s health issues. I think if they had just said “we just need to enforce the existing laws” and changed the subject, we would have returned to shrugging it off. But this feels different.
citizen dave
So I’ve been wondering, how can the two lawmakers get their seats back (I thought they were expelled). Found some Q&A here https://www.knoxnews.com/story/news/politics/2023/04/05/what-if-tennessee-house-members-get-expelled-heres-what-we-know/70081397007/
and “Could the expelled House members run in their districts again?
Yes, they could. The Tennessee attorney general ruled so in a 1981 opinion about expelled members with felony convictions. Breaking House rules is not illegal, and does not prevent a member who was expelled from being appointed to the seat or winning election to it again.”
Which makes me wonder what will prevent the (assumed R) TN AG from making a new rule about expelled members.
Sparkedcat
@WaterGirl: Amen! I live in Crossville, TN the supposed residence of Cameron Sexton and his “new” family. The Speakers “old” family still lives here. His exwife does not speak ill of him in public but has nothing good to say either. Crossville is a former sundown town and the racism still runs deep. I am enjoying the hell out of the bright spotlight of national attention being focused on these crackers. The Tennessee Three are heroes in this household. Amen!
planetjanet
I really like that they told the audience they could express approval or disapproval by a thumbs up or thumbs down. That lets people participate without interrupting the speakers so everyone can still hear the proceedings.
FastEdD
@WaterGirl: Amen. Continuing the fine tradition of the GOP hoisting themselves on their own petard going back to the 1950’s, when they enacted the concept of no President being allowed to serve more than two terms, cleverly avoiding another FDR. And biting themselves in the ass with Eisenhower.
CaseyL
@japa21: Yeah. For as long as we held a metaphorical (i.e., VRA) gun to their heads, and not one instant longer.
(Roberts knew. Dismantling civil rights is one of the reasons he’s there.)
@Matt McIrvin: Yeah, I was, not so much confused as “wait, that name sounds familiar.” But they are very different places!
