Breaking Open Thread: Purported Pentagon Leaker Arrested

Breaking Open Thread: Purported Pentagon Leaker Arrested

And how will the Disloyal Opposition react to this news? Well, here’s an early entry from another disaffected military dude with a wide online audience:

      waspuppet

      Yeah, no. He stole them and put them on a Discord with some would-be friends. If he’d gone to the Post or the Times that might be different. Slightly.

      Also, “the government” looking into the Dobbs leak is the Supreme Court, and they stopped looking once it was obviously Alito.

      In short, Jack Posobiec hates America; he’s a Russian agent, and he’s just going “a bad thing happened and Joe Biden is president! See?! SEE?!”

