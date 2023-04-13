BREAKING: Sky 5 was overhead as federal agents swarmed a Mass. home and detained a man amid the probe into leaked classified documents about the Ukraine war. https://t.co/5FCrFgz3QZ pic.twitter.com/cwdp4yWJLK
— WCVB-TV Boston (@WCVB) April 13, 2023
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announces the arrest of Jack Teixeira, a 21-year-old Mass. Air National Guardsman detained in connection with the leak of highly classified military documents about the Ukraine war. https://t.co/5FCrFgz3QZ pic.twitter.com/AVPnPxO4wV
— WCVB-TV Boston (@WCVB) April 13, 2023
Alleged leaker: Jack Douglas Teixeira
Air Force Service record:
Rank: Airman 1st Class (E-3)
Duty Station: Otis Air National Guard Base – Massachusetts Air National Guard
Duty title: Cyber Transport Systems Journeyman
Date entered the Air National Guard: Sept 26, 2019
— Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) April 13, 2023
FBI Statement on today's arrest of Jack Douglas Teixeira, of North Dighton, Massachusetts. pic.twitter.com/SC81ryuhRC
— FBI Boston (@FBIBoston) April 13, 2023
NEW: It appears Jack Teixeira's stepfather retired from the 102 intel wing at the base in Cape Cod in 2019, according to a search of public records.
More from today:https://t.co/c3FEnBbVFp
— Erin Banco (@ErinBanco) April 13, 2023
His stepfather appears to be Master Sgt. Thomas P. Dufault.
According to Cape Cod Times, he also has a step brother that works at the base.
More here: https://t.co/SyIooycVX0
— Erin Banco (@ErinBanco) April 13, 2023
New: A bit of context and perspective on the leaks so far. Awkward? Sure. But an end-of-days breach? Please. The IC has muddled through far worse, and allies are closing ranks to do damage control for Washington. From @JimmySecUK and myself: https://t.co/dvm8NcVE1M
— Michael Weiss (@michaeldweiss) April 13, 2023
And how will the Disloyal Opposition react to this news? Well, here’s an early entry from another disaffected military dude with a wide online audience:
Look how fast the federal govt took down a guy who exposed the lies on the Ukraine War but it's been a year since the Dobbs leak in the middle of an election year and the govt hasn't done a thing about it
Are you paying attention yet?
— Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) April 13, 2023
