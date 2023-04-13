BREAKING: Sky 5 was overhead as federal agents swarmed a Mass. home and detained a man amid the probe into leaked classified documents about the Ukraine war. https://t.co/5FCrFgz3QZ pic.twitter.com/cwdp4yWJLK — WCVB-TV Boston (@WCVB) April 13, 2023

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announces the arrest of Jack Teixeira, a 21-year-old Mass. Air National Guardsman detained in connection with the leak of highly classified military documents about the Ukraine war. https://t.co/5FCrFgz3QZ pic.twitter.com/AVPnPxO4wV — WCVB-TV Boston (@WCVB) April 13, 2023

Alleged leaker: Jack Douglas Teixeira

Air Force Service record:

Rank: Airman 1st Class (E-3)

Duty Station: Otis Air National Guard Base – Massachusetts Air National Guard

Duty title: Cyber Transport Systems Journeyman

Date entered the Air National Guard: Sept 26, 2019 — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) April 13, 2023





FBI Statement on today's arrest of Jack Douglas Teixeira, of North Dighton, Massachusetts. pic.twitter.com/SC81ryuhRC — FBI Boston (@FBIBoston) April 13, 2023

NEW: It appears Jack Teixeira's stepfather retired from the 102 intel wing at the base in Cape Cod in 2019, according to a search of public records. More from today:https://t.co/c3FEnBbVFp — Erin Banco (@ErinBanco) April 13, 2023

His stepfather appears to be Master Sgt. Thomas P. Dufault. According to Cape Cod Times, he also has a step brother that works at the base. More here: https://t.co/SyIooycVX0 — Erin Banco (@ErinBanco) April 13, 2023

New: A bit of context and perspective on the leaks so far. Awkward? Sure. But an end-of-days breach? Please. The IC has muddled through far worse, and allies are closing ranks to do damage control for Washington. From @JimmySecUK and myself: https://t.co/dvm8NcVE1M — Michael Weiss (@michaeldweiss) April 13, 2023

And how will the Disloyal Opposition react to this news? Well, here’s an early entry from another disaffected military dude with a wide online audience: