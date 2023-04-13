REPUBLICAN: [seeing an image of profoundly emotional racial harmony in service of both democracy & preventing gun violence] well this is disgusting, we should blow up the country to prevent this from happening — Hemry, Local Bartender (@BartenderHemry) April 12, 2023

this guy is idaho’s solicitor general and is not legally allowed to practice law in idaho but does believe that red states should stop try to curb their own economic growth, in case you wonder what the next generation of deep red state politicians look like. https://t.co/uo5cSNSLBC — GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachi) April 12, 2023

These people are… not well: