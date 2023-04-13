Fox News has been remarkably successful at creating a bubble for its viewers where up is down and black is white, etc. But as those of us who have Fox-addled family members know, living full time in the Fox News cinematic universe renders viewers incoherent to people who live outside of it.

It’s one thing when Uncle Tater babbles about smoking craters where great metropolises once stood, the wholesale purchase of fleets of urban prosecutors to bedevil Donald Trump, etc. Relatives around the Thanksgiving table can just exchange eyerolls and pass the stuffing (or, better yet, tell uncle to stuff it).

It’s quite another thing when GOP-led committees in the U.S. House of Representatives hold hearings in an attempt to legitimize those same right-wing fever-swamp fantasies. We’ve discussed here before how that doesn’t tend to go well for them. It probably won’t next Monday either: (WaPo)

…Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) is set to chair a Judiciary Committee hearing in New York City on Monday that will target Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s indictment of former president Donald Trump. But the emerging details are already shining a harsh light on what you might call the “governing by Fox News” problem, in which Republicans use committee hearings to create right-wing media boomlets but ultimately run into the buzz saw of outside scrutiny. Jordan’s hearing will purportedly highlight “victims of violent crime in Manhattan.” This is meant to serve as the next chapter in Jordan’s attempt to weaponize his committee against Bragg’s prosecution of Trump by dramatizing the GOP talking point that the district attorney is illegitimately prosecuting Trump while letting countless “real” criminals walk free.

Democrats on the committee will be ready to pounce:

“We are eager to use this as an opportunity to highlight what is the real pressing issue in terms of public safety around the country,” Rep. Daniel S. Goldman (D-N.Y.) told me. “And that’s the prevalence of assault weapons.”

Goldman did a great job pantsing GOP witnesses in the “Twitter files” hearing. Sargent’s WaPo piece also says Goldman and other Dems plan to explode Fox News tropes about NYC crime rates and the (nonexistent) George Soros-Alvin Bragg connection.

Committee Dems also plan to go on offense to implicate House Republicans on the committee for colluding with Trump to serve as his “taxpayer-funded legal defense team,” as Goldman put it. Good!

Republicans had a good thing going with their Fox News bubble. It reliably ginned up outrage with lies that drove a specific set of voters to the polls. But Fox News is a niche product, and if past committee hearings are any indicator, House Republicans may regret trying to peddle Fox News bullshit to a wider audience.

Open thread.