The first rule of Fox News fight club…

Fox News has been remarkably successful at creating a bubble for its viewers where up is down and black is white, etc. But as those of us who have Fox-addled family members know, living full time in the Fox News cinematic universe renders viewers incoherent to people who live outside of it.

It’s one thing when Uncle Tater babbles about smoking craters where great metropolises once stood, the wholesale purchase of fleets of urban prosecutors to bedevil Donald Trump, etc. Relatives around the Thanksgiving table can just exchange eyerolls and pass the stuffing (or, better yet, tell uncle to stuff it).

It’s quite another thing when GOP-led committees in the U.S. House of Representatives hold hearings in an attempt to legitimize those same right-wing fever-swamp fantasies. We’ve discussed here before how that doesn’t tend to go well for them. It probably won’t next Monday either: (WaPo)

…Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) is set to chair a Judiciary Committee hearing in New York City on Monday that will target Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s indictment of former president Donald Trump. But the emerging details are already shining a harsh light on what you might call the “governing by Fox News” problem, in which Republicans use committee hearings to create right-wing media boomlets but ultimately run into the buzz saw of outside scrutiny.

Jordan’s hearing will purportedly highlight “victims of violent crime in Manhattan.” This is meant to serve as the next chapter in Jordan’s attempt to weaponize his committee against Bragg’s prosecution of Trump by dramatizing the GOP talking point that the district attorney is illegitimately prosecuting Trump while letting countless “real” criminals walk free.

Democrats on the committee will be ready to pounce:

“We are eager to use this as an opportunity to highlight what is the real pressing issue in terms of public safety around the country,” Rep. Daniel S. Goldman (D-N.Y.) told me. “And that’s the prevalence of assault weapons.”

Goldman did a great job pantsing GOP witnesses in the “Twitter files” hearing. Sargent’s WaPo piece also says Goldman and other Dems plan to explode Fox News tropes about NYC crime rates and the (nonexistent) George Soros-Alvin Bragg connection.

Committee Dems also plan to go on offense to implicate House Republicans on the committee for colluding with Trump to serve as his “taxpayer-funded legal defense team,” as Goldman put it. Good!

Republicans had a good thing going with their Fox News bubble. It reliably ginned up outrage with lies that drove a specific set of voters to the polls. But Fox News is a niche product, and if past committee hearings are any indicator, House Republicans may regret trying to peddle Fox News bullshit to a wider audience.

Open thread.

    1. 1.

      dmsilev

      Also, Fox News itself seems to be having some issues with those lawsuits:

      Judge Eric M. Davis has been ruling this week on pretrial motions in Dominion Voting System’s $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News. Already, the litigation has pushed internal workings at the network into the spotlight. Davis’s proclamations suggest he understands how punishing the trial, slated to begin Monday, could be for the No. 1 cable news network.

      “I could have a lot of fun with this case,” the judge said Tuesday, as he riffed about opportunities that Dominion lawyers might have cross-examining witnesses.

      Don’t despair, was effectively the judge’s response. Any Fox witness who cites newsworthiness as a reason to host commentators who alleged ballot fraud, Davis said, could be open to some heady cross-examination. For example, the judge suggested, Dominion attorneys could take the newsworthiness claim at face value and ask whether the network had invited multiple experts to analyze the stolen-election claims. “Is the president-elect newsworthy? Did you have him on?” Davis said, proposing one approach.

      And that’s when the judge made his comment about having fun with the case.

      Yet Davis snapped at the notion, asking if Fox News had ever broadcast a retraction. (It had not.)

      He pointed out that under the relevant law, there’s no protection for publishing damaging falsehoods alongside the truth. “You could then get the ability to harm people with false statements by merely putting out true statements,” Davis said. “I beat this guy up but I give to charity, so I should be absolved.”

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Jeffro

       

      Committee Dems also plan to go on offense to implicate House Republicans on the committee for colluding with Trump to serve as his “taxpayer-funded legal defense team,” as Goldman put it. Good!

      Good indeed.  The 2024 ads will write themselves: “Rep. Moron (R-dummy) went out of his way to try and defend the indefensible (cut to b/w photo of trumpov as the different criminal cases pop up around him) WITH YOUR TAX DOLLARS.  Tell Rep. Moron to get back to work and quit obstructing justice!”

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Jeffro

      @dmsilev: under the relevant law, there’s no protection for publishing damaging falsehoods alongside the truth. “You could then get the ability to harm people with false statements by merely putting out true statements,”

      Echoes of what Fox does on a daily basis (the occasional bit of truth in a sea of lies) and what trumpov did on Jan 6 (one call for peace vs a dozen “you have to FIGHT” statements

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Betty Cracker

      @Old School: People whose primary source of news is Fox are unreachable, IMO. I don’t think Dems should go on the network, ever, because it’s a waste of time and it lends legitimacy to an illegitimate enterprise. That said, there’s value in Dems fighting back against this bullshit when it comes to their workplace, and they’ve done a good job.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      kindness

      You’d think that Republicans would have learned a thing or two about presenting Committee work to the public after they got pantsed when they pulled all the Republicans off the 1/6 committee and without any crackpots in it, that committee did a bang up job presenting Trump (and Republicans) as complicit in the coup attempt.  Republicans (one might think) would have learned that having no opponents on a committee is paramount if they want to go the full Fox News and that there are no committees that have no Democrats.  So Republicans keep thinking they can offer up Fox News type presentations and Democrats on the committees keep pantsing them.  Republicans just refuse to learn.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      dmsilev

      From FTNYT:Leader of Online Group Where Secret Documents Leaked Is Air National Guardsman

      The leader of a small online gaming chat group where a trove of classified U.S. intelligence documents leaked over the last few months is a 21-year-old member of the intelligence wing of the Massachusetts Air National Guard, according to interviews and documents reviewed by The New York Times.
      The national guardsman, whose name is Jack Teixeira, oversaw a private online group named Thug Shaker Central, where about 20 to 30 people, mostly young men and teenagers, came together over a shared love of guns, racist online memes and video games.
      Two U.S. officials confirmed that investigators want to talk to Airman Teixeira about the leak of the government documents to the private online group. One official said Airman Teixeira might have information relevant to the investigation.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Baud

      @dmsilev:

      Thug Shaker Central, where about 20 to 30 people, mostly young men and teenagers, came together over a shared love of guns, racist online memes and video games.

       
      Worst Lifetime movie ever.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Sure Lurkalot

      @Betty Cracker:

      it’s not just NY, IMHO too many Dems are vested in copaganda, such that the main policy solution is more cops with military equipment. Fact is, we incarcerate more people in the land of the free than most other nations, and yet, the answer is still more police, more detention, more bail. It’s very similar to the gun argument…if more guns was the answer, we’d have fewer mass exterminations… right?

      Reply
    22. 22.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @Sure Lurkalot: The fact that even deep-blue states/cities struggle with exaggerated (and sometimes complete bullshit, overt lying) stats and panic about crime, speaks volumes about the centrality of White Supremacy in America.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      WaterGirl

      @dmsilev: Wow.  It sure seems like someone way up the chain who was receiving classified intel may have been sharing it far and wide, with people who had no business seeing it.

      Regardless of his intent, I still think this airman has to suffer the consequences.  As more details come out, my opinion might change, but at this point I think that anyone who shared the classified material has to be held accountable.

      Life is not a fucking game.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      p.a.

      My first real clue on Unc Tater etc was when my relatives, and this may have been pre-Fox’s existence, went nuts over the lieberal anti-American crime of removing lead from gasoline, probably spurred on by hate radio & Rush (still dead👍🏻) Blimpbaugh.

      I was:😳 you know lead is toxic, right?!?!

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Betty Cracker

      @dmsilev: Here’s the burning question I have: Why in the wide world of fuck does a 21-year-old member of the intelligence wing of the Massachusetts Air National Guard have access to the JCS chairman’s briefing docs?

      Reply
    27. 27.

      StringOnAStick

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): Something tells me that if the FTFNYT’s knows who the leaker is, the world of hurt began as soon as the feds figured out who he was and no doubt leaked his name to the FTFNYT.  I want to see his fellow private Nazi incel gamer group get rolled up too.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      smith

      @UncleEbeneezer: Fear is probably the most powerful tool the RW has. Combine it with the synergistic effects of racism, it can produce a winning hand in the most unlikely places. It’s the reason I was so heartened by the outcome of the Chicago mayoral race, where that card was played and lost.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      scav

      No fear, there seem to be dubious ideologues lining up as substitutes for any market-space cleared by denting the Murdoch-FOX empire.  Here’s a charming example from Germany, one Mathias Döpfner, board member of Netflix and, as CEO of Europe’s largest media publisher, seems to eying the US market — first tiptoe being the acquisition of Politico? Anyway, he seems nice.  Certainly better at hiding his spots. Another public intellectual.

      ‘I’m all for climate change’: Axel Springer CEO faces heat over leaked messages

      The German CEO of Europe’s largest media publisher tried to use his flagship tabloid, Bild, to influence the outcome of Germany’s last election and fed the newspaper his personal views attacking climate change activism, Covid measures and the former chancellor Angela Merkel, leaked messages suggest.

      In a message from October 2019, the top executive ponders writing an article on the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall in which he calls for rescinding reunification and turning the former GDR into an “agrarian and production zone with uniform wage payments”. “My mother always said it. The ossis are never going to be democrats.”

      Messages quoted by Die Zeit also show the publishing executive enthusiastic in his praise for Donald Trump after the January 2020 killing of the Iranian general Qassem Suleimani by an American drone strike. “My suggestion. Nobel peace prize for Trump,” one message reads. “And take it away from ibama [sic].”

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Geminid

      @Sure Lurkalot: When the New York mayoral primary was getting going, I read a survey by a reputable polling outfit about what problems New York City voters were most concerned about. Violent crime was easily number one.

      I thought that it ranked down the list for me. But I don’t live there, and I think City residents are fairly aware people. So I think Democrats should take the issue seriously, and not lay it off to right wing hype.

      And one thing I keep in mind about Eric Adams’ win: he was the clear leader in first choice votes, in the low 30s per cent, but once all the ranked votes were distributed he beat Karhy Garcia by less than 10,000 votes. It was a low turnout primary.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      gene108

      @kindness:

      So Republicans keep thinking they can offer up Fox News type presentations and Democrats on the committees keep pantsing them. Republicans just refuse to learn.

      Fox News and the various other popular right-wing outlets, like the Daily Caller, TPUSA, etc. basically dictate a large part of Republican policy debates.

      House Republicans know who their boss is and it isn’t their voters, so they have to go along with all these right-wing conspiracy theories.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Poe Larity

      So it turns out the rich white tech exec killed in SF since forever was not killed by “one of those people” but by one of his own.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @StringOnAStick:

      I think you’re right

      I want to see his fellow private Nazi incel gamer group get rolled up too.

      Me too. If some of them are teenagers, does anyone know if/how this would play a role in the charges they would face and the sentencing? I bet it would, but national security is deadly serious business, so IDK

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Betty

      @Sure Lurkalot: This is my fear about the hearings. The man is a downright menace from what I have seen online. He drastically increased the police budget and is now all about using robots to help police. Does anyone know what happened to his bitcoin salary idea?

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Betty Cracker

      @WaterGirl: I hope you’re right and it turns out to be someone higher up on the food chain who inappropriately shared the documents. I have no idea how any of this stuff works, but if some rando in the MA Air National Guard can access stuff like that, we have even bigger problems, IMO.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @smith: Absolutely.  Fear of Black People, Immigrants, Feminists, Gay & Transgender People etc., has been the pumping blood of Conservatism in America forever.  It’s sad that it is still (and probably always will be) a major problem for any attempt to gain Progress.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @scav:

      In a message from October 2019, the top executive ponders writing an article on the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall in which he calls for rescinding reunification and turning the former GDR into an “agrarian and production zone with uniform wage payments”. “My mother always said it. The ossis are never going to be democrats.

      Well, you won’t be at least, dickhead

      Messages quoted by Die Zeit also show the publishing executive enthusiastic in his praise for Donald Trump after the January 2020 killing of the Iranian general Qassem Suleimani by an American drone strike. “My suggestion. Nobel peace prize for Trump,” one message reads. “And take it away from ibama [sic].”

      Give Trump a Nobel Peace Prize and take “ibama’s” away. This guy sounds like he’s an American

      Reply
    43. 43.

      WaterGirl

      @Betty Cracker: Yes, that’s my question, also.

      The person who had legitimate access to those briefing docs is surely in a heap of trouble.  Like court martial and years of confinement trouble.

      *I don’t know military process, but it’s hard to believe it could be otherwise.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      WaterGirl

      @Betty Cracker: If whoever originally received the documents was sharing with this yahoo, he was certainly sharing them with a zillion yahoos down the chain at the same time.

      Just speculating, but If that’s not the case, were these being shared with just one yahoo down the chain who perhaps shared ideology with the one yahoo who put them on a fucking public server to share them with others of the same ideology?  That would be far worse.

      edit:
      I think the options are likely: 1) oh fuck, this is really bad, oh my god; 2) this is worse than I could have ever imagined; and 3) something even worse that I have no words for.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      smith

      @Betty Cracker: I hope you’re right and it turns out to be someone higher up on the food chain who inappropriately shared the documents.

      My fear is that this is a more sophisticated operation than simply a doofus showing off. What if the higher-up was intentionally funneling docs to the doofus to be posted on an obscure chat room that just happened to include a Russian agent to receive them? Or should I put my tin foil hat back in the closet?

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Baud

      I think it’s time for the Intel community to acknowledge that the safest place for classified documents is Hillary’s server.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      gene108

      @UncleEbeneezer:

      The fact that even deep-blue states/cities struggle with exaggerated (and sometimes complete bullshit, overt lying) stats and panic about crime, speaks volumes about the centrality of White Supremacy in America.

      Crime went up significantly starting with COVID lockdowns. Too many dismiss this as “it’s not as bad a peak Crack Epidemic, so everything’s normal”. If you live or work in an area where there hadn’t been a shooting in years, and all of sudden there’s one or two, that’s material to people there.

      Also, many urban cities are majority African American. The AA neighborhoods usually get the worst of the crime, and those residents want intervention to get guns off the streets, drugs off the streets, etc. They aren’t pro-let-cops-do-what-they-want, but they do want action to reduce crime.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Geminid

      @Betty: Eric Adams is very unpopular here, but his approval polling among New York City residents went under water only a couple of months ago. He still polled at a net positive among City Democrats, but not by much.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      EarthWindFire

      @p.a.: I have never understood the whole conversative attachment to particular types of fuel. At all. Like, why do you want to breathe lead? And why do you care if you charge your car instead of pump gas into it? It’s so weird and dumb.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      OT: Heartwarming news. Don’t know if you guys watch The Wall game show, but I saw the season premiere the other night and the featured couple playing, Christiana and Nic Trapani, have a personal connection to Ukraine. They own a small candlemaking company, Door County Candle Co:

      The Trapanis were invited to be on the show in March 2022 after producers learned of the company’s Ukraine Candle project that launched in late February 2022 to raise funds for the nonprofit relief organization Razom for Ukraine after Russia invaded that country. The blue-and-yellow candles made national news and sold internationally, raising more than $1 million to date, and Christiana, a second-generation Ukrainian-American, talked about the effort with host Chris Hardwick on the show. The couple went to Los Angeles to tape the show in late August.

      I encourage you all to watch the episode if you can, it was great! The candles, colored after the Ukrainian flag, are very beautiful. Here’s the candle

      I hadn’t heard of them until seeing the episode, so I don’t know if you Jackals had heard of them yet

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @EarthWindFire:

      It baffled me too. I guess it’s fear/hatred of the new combined with Cleek’s Law. Gas automobiles were hated by a lot of people in the beginning

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Burnspbesq

      Sargent:

      Who could have predicted that structuring congressional hearings around the overriding goal of generating content for Fox News would prove to be a recipe for buffoonish failure?

      Well, Greg, I could have (and did) predict it as soon as Jordan was announced as chair.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Geminid

      @Geminid: In the 2021 mayoral election, Eric Adams led in the four outer boroughs, while Kathy Garcia led in Manhattan.

      There is an interesting parallel here, with approval polling of Amazon’s proposed headquarters in Brooklyn. That was a hot topic in the City and elsewhere until Jeff Bezos pulled it. There was a net disapproval of the project in wealthier, whiter Manhattan. The outer boroughs were in favor.

      Reply

