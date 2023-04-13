Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Tick Tock, Motherfucker (No Not That One)

I am working on taxes today, but while I finally get around to that tedious task, you can chew on this.

🧚‍♀️

Dear Clarence Thomas,

Tick tock.

Brought to us by ProPublica.  (Again.)

Billionaire Harlan Crow Bought Property From Clarence Thomas. The Justice Didn’t Disclose the Deal.

🧚‍♀️

Open thread.

 

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    35Comments

    4.

      Citizen Alan

      I read about this crap and recall how Abe Fortas was forced to resign over, IIRC, a dubious $20,000 speaking engagement, and I just want to scream. This country would be a different place today if Fortas had stayed on the court, thereby depriving Nixon of his fourth appointment (most likely fucking Rehnquist!)

      Reply
    5.

      Dangerman

      Even with “Live Boy or Dead Girl”, no chance of that Motherfucker getting impeached.

      Thurgood Marshall to Thomas. Kinda like Porterhouse Steak to SOS.

      How sad.

      Reply
    6.

      Old School

      In a statement, Crow said he purchased Thomas’ mother’s house, where Thomas spent part of his childhood, to preserve it for posterity. “My intention is to one day create a public museum at the Thomas home dedicated to telling the story of our nation’s second black Supreme Court Justice,” he said. “I approached the Thomas family about my desire to maintain this historic site so future generations could learn about the inspiring life of one of our greatest Americans.”

      I look forward to taking the kids to ThomasLand.

      Reply
    7.

      Betty Cracker

      Tampa Bay Rays extend season opening win streak to 13! Woohoo!

      PS: Fuck Clarence Thomas and Harlan Crow!

      Reply
    10.

      bbleh

      Very good; this will be an excellent test case for the doctrine of Republican So Fk You.  I expect an outcome fully in accordance with it.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Dagaetch

      I am disappointed that ProPublica apparently didn’t ask the Justice Department for comment, because I really (don’t) want to hear how they will weasel out of investigating Thomas for this illegal act.

      Reply
    11.

      Buckethead

      @waspuppet: I think your understanding of our media landscape may be a bit outdated. These days, the strongest possible statement you can make about someone doing something is that it “raises questions” or “suggests” something. Questions of course don’t have answers, but you can always raise more questions. Works great if you’re crooked like Clarence.

      Reply
    12.

      Brachiator

      Crow said he purchased Thomas’ mother’s house, where Thomas spent part of his childhood, to preserve it for posterity. “My intention is to one day create a public museum at the Thomas home dedicated to telling the story of our nation’s second black Supreme Court Justice.

      What a load of hogwash.

      The only good thing is that Thomas’ mother apparently still lives in the house. I DO wonder, though, about the $36,000 in improvements.

      Still, all this should have been reported.

      Reply
    13.

      Old School

      @Baud:

      I think the record is 15 in a row to open the season.

      They tied the record of 13 today – matching the 1982 Braves and 1987 Brewers.

      Reply
    14.

      trollhattan

      Lemme guess: it was a storage facility just off a state highway where he and Ginny once camped in their RV, to be with “their people.”

      Clarence Thomas–man of the people, fucker of chickens.

      Reply
    16.

      CaseyL

      Crow seems to be Thomas’ long-time companion Sugar Daddy.

      (These revelations are gobsmacking.  I hope ProPublica goes after Gorsuch, Kavanaugh and Barnett next.)

      Reply
    18.

      Dan B

      @Old School:  Thomas got a third of the $133,000 sale price of the home.  Any real estate action over $1,000 must be reported.

      Oooopsie!

       

      /s

      in case you wondered.

      Reply
    20.

      Butch

      I guess the point is obvious but I worked as a contractor for a long time and our federal clients wouldn’t let us so much as buy them a cup of coffee because they were so worried about conflict of interest and appearance of bias.

      Reply
    21.

      geg6

      @Baud: ​
       
      I’m not understanding that either. Ginny and Clarence should be taking care of the old girl. Ginny needs something to keep her off the dark net.

      Reply
    22.

      JoyceH

      @Brachiator: I wonder if Crow is charging Mom rent. My guess is no – this is straight up ongoing bribery and using the elderly mother is particularly creepy. “How you going to vote on this, Clarence? Remember that I own your mom’s house…”

      Reply
    23.

      TriassicSands

      Oh, no. Terrible news. Clarence Thomas’ mother is still alive at 94. Nothing against his mother, but I sure hope that doesn’t mean Clarence will still be around when he’s 94. Obviously, it won’t matter if he’s completely senile, since the difference between senile and crazy might not be that significant.

      That said, I don’t want Thomas to die. I want him to be sent to prison where I would hope he would live to be 130.

      I never used to think things like that. It’s terrible. For example, I despised George W. Bush, but I didn’t wake up every day hoping to read that he had died. (I’d have been satisfied if he’d been clearing brush full time back on the ranch or painting pictures of his feet in the bathtub.) Then, along came Donald Trump..

      It’s amazing what the fascist takeover of a political party can do.

      Reply
    24.

      Baud

      @geg6: I can’t remember if I read it here or somewhere else, but Thomas has reported his assets at some insanely low amount for someone who has been a Supreme Court justice for over 30 years.  I think some assets are exempt from reporting, like his house, but still….  Definitely something fishy going on with him.

      Reply
    26.

      LeftCoastYankee

      Looking forward to the “Harlan Crowe bought a beer from Brett Kavanagh” story wherein the beer price equaled Kavanagh’s gambling debts.

      Reply
    27.

      trollhattan

      Oklahoma says “Hold my beer.”

      Technically, suppose they’re saying “Unhand my not-really-beer, because ghey.” [As to “we don’t drink Bud Light in Oklahoma” you sure as fuck do, you tasteless haploid halfwits.]

      Reply
    28.

      terraformer

      seems several articles I’ve read about this say some version of “Thomas may have broken the law…”

      FFS, he was required to disclose – he didn’t disclose the sale nor did he disclose who bought the properties.

      I mean, things like “required” usually mean a law or a regulation. Hard to see any wiggle room here. But wiggle big press and media will, because we just can’t have a SCOTUS Justice who’s a liar, more damaging than just letting it go amirite

      Reply
    31.

      Mike in Pasadena

      When there’s no penalty for failure to disclose, then the disclosure requirement is toothless, meaningless. The Republican House won’t even hold impeachment hearings.  He gets off without any consequence for failing to disclose. A nothingburger for sure. Please tell me what I’ve missed.

      Reply
    33.

      Jeffro

      Kind of blows the whole ‘friends’ thing out of the water, doesn’t it?

      “shut up libs Harlan is my FRIEND ok he just happens to spend millions on my and Ginni’s travel plus owns my mom’s house and renovated it and also properties around her house ok because he’s my FRIEND what part of FRIEND don’t you understand?!?”

      Sure thing, Clarence.  Lots of folks’ FRIENDS do stuff like this.

      Reply
    34.

      Jeffro

      also: y’all saw that crazy “Conservative and Definitely NOT GAY light beer” ad that’s going around right?

      “ULTRA RIGHT” beer.

      A six-pack is available for the low low price of $19.99.  It’s grifters, all the way down!

      (I thought it was a preview of this coming weekend’s SNL, I swear.)

      35.

