Riddle me this? Why the fuck did a mentally unstable 21 year old air national guardsman have access to the fucking crown jewels? Why were phones allowed in an area where this material exists? What kind of opsec did these fuckers practice.

I mean fuck this kid- he will get what he deserves. But the entire god damned chain of command needs to have their asses handed to them for this.

We had more security on a pair of night vision goggles when I was on active duty than they did national security secrets.