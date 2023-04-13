Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

WTF

Riddle me this? Why the fuck did a mentally unstable 21 year old air national guardsman have access to the fucking crown jewels? Why were phones allowed in an area where this material exists? What kind of opsec did these fuckers practice.

I mean fuck this kid- he will get what he deserves. But the entire god damned chain of command needs to have their asses handed to them for this.

We had more security on a pair of night vision goggles when I was on active duty than they did national security secrets.

    1. 1.

      Cervantes

      This is indeed extremely bizarre. Apparently he was able to print out the documents, fold them up and stick them in his pocket, take them home, and photograph them on his kitchen counter before sharing them with his on-line MAGA wingnut racist antisemitic online buddies, which the FBI did not become aware of for at least two months. Other than that, the Air Force has extremely stringent security procedures.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Roger Moore

      I understand the frustration, but I think it would be wise to let this play out a bit.  I’m deeply suspicious this kid didn’t get his hands on these documents all by his lonesome.  It seems far more likely that someone else is using him as a fall guy.  I’m sure the same thought has crossed the investigators’ minds, and they’re going to give him a chance to save his ass by turning on anyone who helped him.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Andrya

      My thoughts exactly.

      And, when I worked in aerospace, my Facility Security Officer (FSO) kept track of what classified documents had been issued to whom, and made sure they were put back in the safe.  TFG apparently meant to steal documents- but since both Biden and Pence self-reported that they had classified documents that they should not have had, it appears that neither had any malign intent.  So, why wasn’t there an FSO to remind them “hey, you have classified documents that you need to return?”  My first thought, on hearing that Pence also had classified documents, was that we should send my (former) FSO to straighten out the White House- she NEVER missed ANYTHING.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      JoyceH

      Comms was my area when I was in the Navy, and there are an awful lot of really young junior guys with security clearances, not because they need to know the info in order to perform their job, but because their job is running a copier.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      jonas

      @Roger Moore: Until we have more information, I’m going with Occam’s razor on this one: he was a stupid kid who exploited lax security to get his hands on some secret documents so he could act like a “big man” with his online gamer buddies. Seems to fit with the insecure incel, gaming, gun-nut persona.

      I agree with what others have said, though, that some higher-up heads need to roll for letting this happen. The more we find out, the more gobsmacked we are at how careless this office was with classified material. It’s almost as bad as Trump’s Oval Office!

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Lord Fartdaddy (Formerly Mumphrey, Smedley Darlington Mingobat, et al.)

      Seems the nazi trinket collector Harlan Crow bought a house from Clarence Thomas in 2014 for $130,000, and Thomas never put that down on any disclosure papers. Thomas’s mother still lives there, and I think it’s safe to bet she isn’t paying any rent. Also, Crow did $36,000 worth of work on the house after he bought it, which makes that a payoff to Thomas’s family of roughly $170,000–leaving out whatever rent he never charged Thomas’s mother over nine years.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Leto

      I’ll drag this up from downstairs:

      Cyber Transport people work on the infrastructure portion of the network: servers, routers, switches, etc. You can’t access the data flowing over these in any way at his work center. I’m honestly curious how this Airman got ahold of this stuff because it’s waaaaay out of his lane. The rank/time/age portion is irrelevant, it’s how did this guy get ahold of this stuff?

      It’s way out of his lane to have had access to this stuff. No, he’s not a fall guy but something at Otis is way off base here.

      @Andrya:

      My first thought, on hearing that Pence also had classified documents, was that we should send my (former) FSO to straighten out the White House- she NEVER missed ANYTHING.

      We’ve gone over this before but we’ll go over it again: your aerospace job (which the aerospace industry as a whole has some of the worst fucking cyber security in existence) isn’t anywhere on par with the executive branch. What the senior admin has to deal with on a daily basis necessitates them carrying classified shit with them all over the place, which is also why they have their own traveling security officer for this. You can’t stick the president in a SCIF all day long, nor can you do that with other officials. They’d never be able to do their actual job.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Raoul Paste

      We had a lot more security than this at the Department of Energy.  One person double-checked another over, lowly, classified documents, not secret or top-secret stuff.

      WTF indeed

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Scout211

      The weak surveillance of social media prior to the January 6 insurrection and now this complete miss of TS military documents that were leaked online. There is a pattern here . . .

      Added:  and I’m not sure what it is.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Immanentize

      Otis should have long ago been turned over to the local tribe, as the decommissioning statute requires.

      Periodt.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      suzanne

      Why the fuck did a mentally unstable 21 year old air national guardsman have access to the fucking crown jewels?

      Do we know if he’s mentally unstable? We know he’s racist. Why TF someone known to be a racist shithead is in any position of responsibility is beyond me.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      UncleEbeneezer

      Two former Directors of National Intelligence testified today in two separate federal grand jury investigations into the former president for espionage and an attempted coup. Just like… sit with that sentence for a minute.

      It is pretty damn impressive if you understand how slowly these things usually move. Like, a domestic election interference troll from the 2016 election just finally got convicted only a week ago!! Seven years between crime and trial/verdict. No Executive Privilege to litigate. No Attorney-Client Privilege to litigate. No Speech/Debate Clause protections. The speed at which Jack Smith (building 18 months of investigation by DOJ even before he arrived) is moving, is really awesome to see.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Andrya

      @Leto:  I agree about the volume of material POTUS and VPOTUS have to handle, but I still don’t see why you can’t have an FSO (or two FSOs, or five FSOs, or ten FSOs) managing a database that  says “Title of Document:  Ruritania Has Nukes!” with “Status:  out to VPOTUS 3/31/2023” and then “Returned 4/3/2023”.  It would be easy to search for stuff that was still out and make sure it was secured.  In fact, I don’t think the president or VP could even manage all the information they have to process unless someone was organizing it for them.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      RPh8

      Why does any National Guard or Reserve unit need anyone assigned to intelligence?

      Shouldn’t someone in active service, fully trained, vetted, & monitored be available to give whatever briefing is required to the chain of command of (a g a i n) a NG or Reserve unit in PEACETIME?

      P*rn sites have better security protocols

      Reply
    18. 18.

      NutmegAgain

      @JoyceH: WaPo has some background on the treasonous little shit, and it sounds like this is exactly it. According to them, he had access to an, “internal Defense Department computer network for top secret information called the Joint Worldwide Intelligence Communications System (JWICS).”

      But also, who wakes up one day and says, “I’m going to do some treason today to impress my online buddies!”  I mean really? Really?

      Reply
    19. 19.

      SpaceUnit

      I wonder at what point the clue bird came tapping on this dude’s window and he realized how deeply fucked he was.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Jay C

      Whatever damage has been done by this security breach seems to be being applauded, online, by several of the Usual Right-Wing Gang Of Idiots: Marjorie Taylor Greene, for one; praising Jack Texeira as some sort of hero – her bullshit “rationale” (echoed by a gaggle of other online fools, just coincidentally, no doubt) being that this stuff is “exposing” the Biden Admin’s “illegal war in Ukraine”, or something…

      Reply
    21. 21.

      West of the Rockies

      @Cervantes:

      Yup, super tight protocol other than the above Intel snafu.  This one time in the mess hall, I tried to sneak a second brownie onto my plate… the Master Sargeant went ballistic.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      bbleh

      @JoyceH@NutmegAgain:  and it would seem that it’s the need-to-know that’s the problem here, as it is in so many cases. You can have a TS clearance — and a LOT of people do — but you shouldn’t be accessing documents for which you don’t have a need-to-know.  And at least in my experience, that was basically never enforced, or at best casually asked about, below the SCI level.  And when I read he was in “tech support,” my first thought was, is there anything at his level he can’t get his hands on easily?

      We may be lucky he didn’t give away something worse ..

      @Andrya: in principle seems reasonable, but in practice I dunno.  In an environment like the WH, there’s stuff flying around all over the place all the time, sometimes in panic mode.  And there are copiers, and Very Senior People saying “get me a copy of this right now!”   I imagine that, in practice, things just don’t get logged, and stuff gets handed from one Important Person to another without the slightest hesitation, and nobody ever really gets around to coming up to the VP and saying “uh, you’ve got 32 documents out since last December — here’s a list — do you know where they are?”

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Grumpy Old Railroader

      But the entire god damned chain of command needs to have their asses handed to them for this.

      This is it in a nutshell. The chain of command needs to be removed and replaced at a minimum and investigated and possibly disciplined

      Reply
    25. 25.

      geg6

      I’ve no experience with top secret materials.  However, in the course of my work, I have tons of PII on my computer (actually on University cloud storage) and in physical files in my office.  Every time I got to the bathroom I have to lock my filing cabinets and my computer and lock my office door.  I get audited on this by the University and by the VA every year.  I can’t even take files for students with VA benefits out of my office or work without a VPN when I work from home.  Aren’t there similar rules for military intelligence people?  WTfuckingF?

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Roger Moore

      @NutmegAgain:

      But also, who wakes up one day and says, “I’m going to do some treason today to impress my online buddies!” I mean really? Really?

      My guess is that he and his buddies were up to their eyeballs in Russian propaganda.  That has them convinced the US is making a huge mistake by supporting the Ukrainian government.  So he thinks it’s his duty to find documents that prove how bad things are for Ukraine.

      I’m not saying this to exonerate him.  The only thing that matters here is that he took and revealed documents he should never have had.  His motivation for doing so helps us to understand why he did what he did, but it doesn’t make it OK to do it.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Odie Hugh Manatee

      John: “… he will get what he deserves”

      That remains to be seen. He’s white, Christian, hates the right people and is the kind of shithead that Republicans love to rally around while claiming that the libs are persecuting him.

      Reply

