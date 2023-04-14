Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Give the craziest people you know everything they want and hope they don’t ask for more? Great plan.

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

Consistently wrong since 2002

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

T R E 4 5 O N

This year has been the longest three days of putin’s life.

The arc of history bends toward the same old fuckery.

The revolution will be supervised.

We still have time to mess this up!

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

Putin must be throwing ketchup at the walls.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

The worst democrat is better than the best republican.

… pundit janitors mopping up after the GOP

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

I did not have this on my fuck 2022 bingo card.

It’s time for the GOP to dust off that post-2012 autopsy, completely ignore it, and light the party on fire again.

This has so much WTF written all over it that it is hard to comprehend.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

I’m pretty sure there’s only one Jack Smith.

Schmidt just says fuck it, opens a tea shop.

You are here: Home / Politics / Republicans in Disarray! / Friday Evening Open Thread: McConnell Says He Is Not Dead Yet {*Bonk*}

Friday Evening Open Thread: McConnell Says He Is Not Dead Yet {*Bonk*}

by | 23 Comments

This post is in: ,

The Tantrum Caucus has decided they don’t need ol’ Saggy-Jowls hanging around, harshing their excellent and not-at-all-unreasonable mellows.

If #MoscowMitch really wants to punish these luzers, he’d give them exactly what they wanted, and enjoy the aftermath from a safe distance… but then, what would he do with his remaining days? Neither he nor his family wants to spend more time together, and his only avocation is also his vocation: collecting money from oligarchs to install kleptocrats.

Per Vox:

McConnell’s return will bolster Republicans’ numbers in the 51-49 Senate, and sends a decisive message that he doesn’t intend to relinquish his seat or leadership role, at least not at this time.

“No, he’ll be back Monday,” a McConnell aide told the Daily Signal following a question about whether McConnell intends to retire before his term expires in 2027. McConnell also posted a statement on Thursday announcing that he’s “looking forward to returning.”…

Such speculation has put a spotlight on the lack of a clear successor to McConnell — as well as on the fractured nature of the Senate GOP conference and the Republican Party as a whole. Without McConnell’s pre-Trump style of conservatism leading the way, it’s not clear what type of politics the Senate GOP conference would go on to embrace.

“It would be a major shift. He’s the longest-serving Republican leader. There’s certainly a power vacuum that would open up,” says Jessica Taylor, a Senate expert at Cook Political Report…

Were he to retire, Senate Republicans would face a major question about leadership as well as the direction of the party. More Trumpy members have been elected in recent years as the Republican Party as a whole has also normalized positions like election denialism. McConnell, as a leader, has been more of an establishment figure who’s pushed back against such claims, clashing with Trump at times. Depending on who would potentially succeed him, it’s possible they would be interested in taking a different approach.

Taylor notes that McConnell has been an important tactician for Senate campaigns as well, and his influence would be missed there, too. In the latest cycle, McConnell cautioned Republicans against nominating problematic candidates in the primary who’d have a tougher time winning the general election. Those candidates, including former football player Herschel Walker in Georgia, wound up costing the GOP key battleground seats…

The Hill brings the shade:

McConnell’s absence from the Capitol overlapped several major news events, including former President Trump’s announcement that he expected to be indicted by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D).

McConnell, who has rarely commented on Trump since their falling out after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, has not said anything publicly on Trump’s arraignment on 34 felony counts. 

Yeah, I bet Mitch shed big salty tears over Trump’s recent problems, seeing as they had such a close working relationship.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • bbleh
  • craigie
  • Dan B
  • gene108
  • Gin & Tonic
  • Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
  • James E Powell
  • Old School
  • Redshift
  • Renie
  • Sanjeevs
  • Scout211
  • Sister Golden Bear
  • West of the Rockies

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    23Comments

    1. 1.

      gene108

      Senate leadership succession can’t be as comical as McCarthy’s nomination as Speaker?

      Then again, never say never.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      bbleh

      I believe a requirement for Moscow Mitch to resume his duties should be that he must say “Kentuckians” in a way that anyone in the country can understand.

      @gene108: Being the Senate, I expect it will be both quieter and more fragmented, quieter because decorum doncha know (and also richer donors), and more fragmented because they ALL think they’re Presidential timber.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      Off topic: What’s the deal with AB Inbev’s stock losing $5 billion in value? Does it mean anything or just noise? I assume it’s just noise but my father mentioned to me today about some AB salesman claiming he’ll be out of a job is something isn’t done

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Scout211

      And now Republicans are declaring that they won’t allow a place holder for Senator Feinstein in the judiciary committee without a negotiation.

      Republicans have expressed more willingness to support a centrist candidate. Some have said a good fit would be Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, the Arizona Democrat-turned-independent who has warm relationships with many in the GOP.

      Sheesh, they negotiate so well . . . 🙄

      Reply
    7. 7.

      bbleh

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): is this the silly right-wing campaign against Bud Light because of their ad campaign involving Dylan Mulvaney, who is trans?  Or has something else happened?

      Right-wingers against Bud Light, what’s not to like?  Maybe it doesn’t have the gravitas of DeSantis vs. Disney, but I think it’s funnier.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Baud:

      So just some people trying to make hay and the market potentially overreacting? Makes sense

      Though, who knows about that salesman my father mentioned (who I assume was in an article he read). Apparently, he was saying sales of Bud were down. I guess only time will tell

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Old School

      Taylor notes that McConnell has been an important tactician for Senate campaigns as well, and his influence would be missed there, too.

      Who will they not listen to if McConnell isn’t around?

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Old School

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):

      Off topic: What’s the deal with AB Inbev’s stock losing $5 billion in value? Does it mean anything or just noise?

      Stock price goes up.  Stock price goes down.

      I think it’s down from around $65 per share to around $60 in the past couple of weeks.  It does sound more impressed if you combine all of the stock owners together.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Renie:

      There’s a story about stock picking Taylor Larimore of Bogleheads mentions every once in awhile:

      In March of 2000, at the peak of a bull market, Mr. Bogle and Mr. Cramer were keynote speakers at the Miami Money Show. Mr. Bogle spoke first and warned about the stock “bubble” and urged his listeners to maintain a healthy allocation to bonds.

      Mr. Bogle was followed by Jim Cramer. Mel and I stood in the back of the auditorium as Mr. Cramer told everyone to write down the name of “10 stocks for who is going to make it in the New World.”

      So what happened?

      Alan Abelson in an April, 2004, column in Barron’s wrote: “His (Cramer’s) 10 dot-com bubble picks of 2000, ended up tanking by an average of -90%.” (underline mine)

      Not that I think InBev is the same as a dot-com stock. They’re way more stable and established, like Coca Cola. Warren Buffett, through Berkshire Hathaway, is invested in companies like Coke. It’s probably not going to go up over time like the total market would. Some companies stock prices are stagnant for lengthy periods, even going to zero. Of course, so are many nations’ stock markets for many decades. *cough* Italy *cough.

      All of that is to say, don’t be like Jim Cramer, be like John Bogle : )

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Redshift

      We’ve got important business to tackle and big fights to win for Kentuckians and the American people.

      I’m reminded of something I read years ago during some other McConnell atrocity, a journalist or blogger writing about how there is actually a Mitch McConnell museum in Kentucky, and it’s all about elections and fights he’s won, with zip about anything he’s accomplished for his state.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      West of the Rockies

      Seriously,  what is known about McConnell’s condition? Is he bedridden?  Is he having trouble speaking?  Is he showing signs of confusion?  I’ve known stroke patients who bounced back more quickly.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.