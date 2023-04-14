if it *is* true, the minority leader fight is going to be terrible for democracy but *outstanding* content — GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachi) April 13, 2023

The Tantrum Caucus has decided they don’t need ol’ Saggy-Jowls hanging around, harshing their excellent and not-at-all-unreasonable mellows.

If #MoscowMitch really wants to punish these luzers, he’d give them exactly what they wanted, and enjoy the aftermath from a safe distance… but then, what would he do with his remaining days? Neither he nor his family wants to spend more time together, and his only avocation is also his vocation: collecting money from oligarchs to install kleptocrats.

the debt ceiling is not gonna be resolved congressionally, that was abdundantly clear already and this seals it https://t.co/k3pDtNYhtr — the abbot of unreason (an archaeologist) ?? (@merovingians) April 13, 2023

Per Vox:

… McConnell’s return will bolster Republicans’ numbers in the 51-49 Senate, and sends a decisive message that he doesn’t intend to relinquish his seat or leadership role, at least not at this time. “No, he’ll be back Monday,” a McConnell aide told the Daily Signal following a question about whether McConnell intends to retire before his term expires in 2027. McConnell also posted a statement on Thursday announcing that he’s “looking forward to returning.”… Such speculation has put a spotlight on the lack of a clear successor to McConnell — as well as on the fractured nature of the Senate GOP conference and the Republican Party as a whole. Without McConnell’s pre-Trump style of conservatism leading the way, it’s not clear what type of politics the Senate GOP conference would go on to embrace.

“It would be a major shift. He’s the longest-serving Republican leader. There’s certainly a power vacuum that would open up,” says Jessica Taylor, a Senate expert at Cook Political Report… Were he to retire, Senate Republicans would face a major question about leadership as well as the direction of the party. More Trumpy members have been elected in recent years as the Republican Party as a whole has also normalized positions like election denialism. McConnell, as a leader, has been more of an establishment figure who’s pushed back against such claims, clashing with Trump at times. Depending on who would potentially succeed him, it’s possible they would be interested in taking a different approach. Taylor notes that McConnell has been an important tactician for Senate campaigns as well, and his influence would be missed there, too. In the latest cycle, McConnell cautioned Republicans against nominating problematic candidates in the primary who’d have a tougher time winning the general election. Those candidates, including former football player Herschel Walker in Georgia, wound up costing the GOP key battleground seats…

god, if we think the senate is cursed now, Senate Minority Leader Tommy Tuberville is gonna really step up the game. — your himbo boyfriend (@swolecialism) April 13, 2023

it won't matter who it is, without mcconnell's never-ending money hose, they won't be able to keep any of them under control — GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachi) April 13, 2023

The Hill brings the shade:

… McConnell’s absence from the Capitol overlapped several major news events, including former President Trump’s announcement that he expected to be indicted by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D). McConnell, who has rarely commented on Trump since their falling out after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, has not said anything publicly on Trump’s arraignment on 34 felony counts.

Yeah, I bet Mitch shed big salty tears over Trump’s recent problems, seeing as they had such a close working relationship.