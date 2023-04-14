Street artist “Invader” (named for the Space Invader pixellated mosaics he began illicitly putting on buildings in Paris over 20 years ago) has work all over the city – around 1,300 and counting.

He was considered something of a vandal at first, but now his work is embraced and beloved. It’s joyful to turn a corner and come upon them. Here is an OG space invader, with some others below.