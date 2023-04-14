I only read People magazine when waiting in a doctor’s or dentist’s office when there are no bars on my phone or National Geographics lying around. My impression through infrequent reading is that People is mostly a celebrity gossip magazine that is primarily aimed at women.

That’s fine but usually not my thing since I’m an old mombie who hasn’t heard of most current pop stars and doesn’t give a flying fuck about feuds among the Kardashians or royal family. Then a saw a link online to this People mag article published today:

Rape, Incest Victims Must Show Proof to Get Exception to Florida’s New Abortion Ban Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the Heartbeat Protection Act into law, which bans abortions after six weeks and increases restrictions to the standing exceptions Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has doubled down on the state’s restrictions against abortion services. On Thursday, DeSantis announced that he signed the Heartbeat Protection Act into law, which will now require a woman to provide proof that the pregnancy was a result of rape, incest or human trafficking in order to receive an abortion up until 15 weeks of gestation… A poll in February done by the University of North Florida found that 75% of the state’s residents either somewhat or strongly opposed the six-week ban — including 61% of Republicans.

I knew about DeSantis’s “heartbeat” law, but it surprised me to see it covered in People magazine. But you know what? That’s exactly where this bullshit ban needs to be covered.

I also applaud the tone of the article, which focused on the impact on, well, people instead of political prospects. It included a quote from a White House statement, which was also exactly on point:

“This ban would prevent four million Florida women of reproductive age from accessing abortion care after six weeks — before many women even know they’re pregnant,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement issued Thursday. The statement added, “This ban would also impact the nearly 15 million women of reproductive age who live in abortion-banning states throughout the South, many of whom have previously relied on travel to Florida as an option to access care.”

The only whiff about the horserace implications of the Florida abortion ban is contained in the reference to the poll that shows it’s unpopular across both parties. That is also refreshing, though I admit I do find horserace content more interesting than coverage of the Taylor Swift tour costumes. But it turns out maybe I’m a People person after all.

Open thread.