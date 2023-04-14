Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Insiders who complain to politico: please report to the white house office of shut the fuck up.

The willow is too close to the house.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

Republicans don’t want a speaker to lead them; they want a hostage.

Seems like a complicated subject, have you tried yelling at it?

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

You can’t love your country only when you win.

Whatever happens next week, the fight doesn’t end.

If you’re pissed about Biden’s speech, he was talking about you.

American History and Black History Cannot Be Separated

Jesus, Mary, & Joseph how is that election even close?

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

Putin must be throwing ketchup at the walls.

They think we are photo bombing their nice little lives.

Republicans in disarray!

Fuck the extremist election deniers. What’s money for if not for keeping them out of office?

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

Republicans are the party of chaos and catastrophe.

Imperialist aggressors must be defeated, or the whole world loses.

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

Peak wingnut was a lie.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / People Persons (Open Thread)

People Persons (Open Thread)

by | 6 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

I only read People magazine when waiting in a doctor’s or dentist’s office when there are no bars on my phone or National Geographics lying around. My impression through infrequent reading is that People is mostly a celebrity gossip magazine that is primarily aimed at women.

That’s fine but usually not my thing since I’m an old mombie who hasn’t heard of most current pop stars and doesn’t give a flying fuck about feuds among the Kardashians or royal family. Then a saw a link online to this People mag article published today:

Rape, Incest Victims Must Show Proof to Get Exception to Florida’s New Abortion Ban

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the Heartbeat Protection Act into law, which bans abortions after six weeks and increases restrictions to the standing exceptions

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has doubled down on the state’s restrictions against abortion services.

On Thursday, DeSantis announced that he signed the Heartbeat Protection Act into law, which will now require a woman to provide proof that the pregnancy was a result of rape, incest or human trafficking in order to receive an abortion up until 15 weeks of gestation…

A poll in February done by the University of North Florida found that 75% of the state’s residents either somewhat or strongly opposed the six-week ban — including 61% of Republicans.

I knew about DeSantis’s “heartbeat” law, but it surprised me to see it covered in People magazine. But you know what? That’s exactly where this bullshit ban needs to be covered.

I also applaud the tone of the article, which focused on the impact on, well, people instead of political prospects. It included a quote from a White House statement, which was also exactly on point:

“This ban would prevent four million Florida women of reproductive age from accessing abortion care after six weeks — before many women even know they’re pregnant,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement issued Thursday.

The statement added, “This ban would also impact the nearly 15 million women of reproductive age who live in abortion-banning states throughout the South, many of whom have previously relied on travel to Florida as an option to access care.”

The only whiff about the horserace implications of the Florida abortion ban is contained in the reference to the poll that shows it’s unpopular across both parties. That is also refreshing, though I admit I do find horserace content more interesting than coverage of the Taylor Swift tour costumes. But it turns out maybe I’m a People person after all.

Open thread.

 

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Anonymous At Work
  • Baud
  • Burnspbesq
  • Old School
  • Victor Matheson
  • Whomever

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    6Comments

    1. 1.

      Victor Matheson

      I get interviewed by lots of newspapers and radio/tv stations about my expertise regarding sports economics as well as the economics of gambling. But I was particularly happy a few years ago to get a call from a reporter at Teen Vogue. I asked if they wanted my opinions about “14 ways to make that boy notice you” and instead all they wanted to talk to me about was the economic impact of the Olympic Games on host economies and why cities keep bidding.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Anonymous At Work

      People did a few things, like Teen Vogue did, when Trump was elected around deciding “We want to keep our readers safe from threats.  Period, no matter if the threat is a politician or political party.”  Kudos to them for taking a stand.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.