Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Let’s not be the monsters we hate.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

I’m pretty sure there’s only one Jack Smith.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

Bark louder, little dog.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

Tick tock motherfuckers!

Hot air and ill-informed banter

You don’t get rid of your umbrella while it’s still raining.

Yeah, with this crowd one never knows.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

The next time the wall street journal editorial board speaks the truth will be the first.

Too often we confuse noise with substance. too often we confuse setbacks with defeat.

I really should read my own blog.

Republicans in disarray!

Don’t expect peaches from an apple tree.

This year has been the longest three days of putin’s life.

Conservatism: there are some people the law protects but does not bind and others who the law binds but does not protect.

Let us savor the impending downfall of lawless scoundrels who richly deserve the trouble barreling their way.

Second rate reporter says what?

Optimism opens the door to great things.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

In my day, never was longer.

You are here: Home / Civil Rights / LGBTQ Rights / LGBTQ Rights Are Human Rights / Thank Murphy the Trickster God It’s Friday Open Thread: Salmagundi

Thank Murphy the Trickster God It’s Friday Open Thread: Salmagundi

by | 18 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,

It’s been another… interesting week, but at least from the Biden Administration we don’t have to expect a non-stop cascade of horrors…


Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Geminid
  • Kay
  • New Deal democrat
  • NotMax
  • rikyrah
  • Suzanne

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    18Comments

    1. 1.

      Suzanne

      not the gender-assigned-at-birth part, the part where you go “you know what, it’s not for me and I don’t care to understand it, but go for it if you wanna”

      Yes.
      Minding your own damn business: let’s bring it back as an American virtue.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Suzanne

      @Baud: Come on, I’m feeling #Schultzmentum.

      In all seriousness, Pritzker is probably wading into the pool for 2028, maybe trying to raise his profile a bit.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Geminid

      I already posted President Biden’s Friday schedule on the late night thread so I won’t repeat it. But I will say I am looking forward to the remarks Joe Biden will deliver at Saint Muredoch’s Cathedral in County Mayo, starting at 4:15 pm (Eastern time).

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Kay

      and by the same token their panic over kids vulnerability to strangers is about simultaneously disavowing where they are actually most vulnerable (in the family) (2)

      That describes a traditional panic. The panic over gender affirming care and drag queens on the Right and among anti woke ninnies is actually an escalation of a conventional panic because it is the parents of these children who are making these decisions. What they’re actually doing is insisting they should be the decision makers for all parents – no gender affirming care or drag queen brunches or banned books for everyones children. No one is forcing any of these people to seek gender affirming care or drag queen entertainment for their own children.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Baud

      Ron DeSantis quietly signs Florida’s 6-week abortion ban into law

      The governor had no fanfare around the bill-signing, sending out a news release late in the night.

      I guess he thinks decent people won’t notice.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Suzanne

      @Baud: We’re gonna need a bigger boat. The potential candidates know that and are strategizing accordingly. It takes a long time to build a personal brand, and a career.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Baud

      @Kay:

      No one is forcing any of these people to seek gender affirming care or drag queen entertainment for their own children

       
      Not until I’m elected president. Then they get a taste of their own medicine.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      New Deal democrat

      Just going to drop this here about Clarence Thomas . . .

      Of course he will never be removed by impeachment, because of the 2/3’s requirement in the Senate.

      BUT, if he has committed a crime, then a sordid but effective back room trade would work: criminal charges are not filed, in a trade for which Thomas retires.

      I suspect there is at least one more GOP Justice who would be vulnerable to the same issue.

      A bare knuckles AG like Bobby Kennedy wouldn’t hesitate.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Kay

      @Baud:

      I’m interested to see how much specific coverage this gets by conventional political media. They cover DeSantis a ton- it’s almost Trump -like levels of promotion. Let’s see if they go to their conventional abortion “black out mode” now that it’s DeSantis + womens rights.

      I don’t know why they’re so scared this change in US policy and politics. It’s obviously newsworthy, politically, even if they think womens agency and autonomy is unimportant. How brittle and conventional they are really shows when they have a new reality to grapple with. It seems to take them years to adjust.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Baud

      @Kay:

      I think the media is reluctant to take the initiative covering newsworthy items that could help liberals.  They’ll do it only if facts on the ground force them to.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.