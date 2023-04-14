Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

War for Ukraine Day 415: You Have Questions, I May Have Answers

(Image by NEIVANMADE)

Last night in comments Sebastian asked:

Thank you for posting, Adam. I don’t know how you do this. I had to take a break for my mental health, this war is grinding me down and making many terrible memories surface.

Thank you.

First, you’re, as well as everyone else, most welcome and thanks for the kind words. Second, self care is important. Third glad you’re doing better and that you’re back. Now to answer your question, doing these is the least I can do. While I don’t go into it here, a few folks know that I actually volunteered for the International Legion shortly after it was announced in 2022. They finally got back to me last month. I am now too old to join given the age restrictions they’ve put in place. Last year I also worked some of the connections of the senior leaders I’ve worked for to offer my expertise and experience in other ways and the one solid contact we had dropped off of comms after a few weeks last May. So while I’d love to be able to do more to help, to do so directly, and I’ve crossed every i and dotted every t trying to do so, which allows me to sleep at night knowing I’ve made every effort, at this point buying shirts from St. Javelin, Patron stamps from UKRPOSHTA, and doing these updates is both all I can do and the least I can do. So every night I’ll be here.

And one from commenter Anonymous at Work:

For the leak, TSCI information in the hands of a 21-year-old Air National Guard?  I know there’s scads of “classified” material and all, but did the Pentagon have him handling such materials because they needed the hands?  Doesn’t that beg the question, “Do you need so much classified material that you have this sort of thing happen?”

My understanding from the reporting about Airman Teixeira is that his job was maintaining the computer and IT systems for an all source intel shop that produced product for senior leaders across the Defense enterprise. As such he would need a TS/SCI not because he himself would be doing the analyses or even reading them, but in case he was helping someone get their system to operate correctly and something classified came up on the screen. The question, from what I’ve seen of the reporting, is how no one who was supposed to be monitoring the classified printers, as well as the workspace, noticed that he was printing stuff out, placing it into his pockets or bag, and walking out with it. And to clarify something from what Cole wrote yesterday, no he did not take his cell phone or a camera in and take pictures at work. He printed the stuff out, took it home, put it on his mother’s kitchen island, and photographed it there. Then he uploaded it to the Discord server. Finally, this isn’t actually a leak. Teixeira didn’t steal this stuff to give it to a journalist or a foreign power or non-state foreign actor. He took it to make a point to a bunch of teenagers. It’s not really spillage either. Frankly, I’m not sure we actually have a term for this kind of disclosure of classified information.

Here’s President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump:

Every meter of Ukrainian land must mean the inevitability of Russia’s defeat in this war for the occupier – address of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

14 April 2023 – 19:34

Dear Ukrainians, I wish you health!

I spoke today with Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister of the UK.

First of all, I am grateful to him and to all world leaders who condemned the brutal murder of our soldier, the murder that the occupiers boasted about.

The occupiers will feel what it means when the world condemns them.

With Prime Minister Sunak we discussed the weapons for our soldiers – what we agreed with Britain, what will help our active steps, completely just steps. We discussed the acceleration of delivery…

The more far-reaching Ukrainian actions are, the sooner Russian atrocities will end.

Of course, we continue working on the aircraft coalition for Ukraine, and preparation for various international events that will give all of us in Europe more strength and protection.

Today, I held a meeting on Euro-Atlantic integration, on the inevitability of combining the potentials of Ukraine and NATO. The meaningful meeting: the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, government officials – the relevant Deputy Prime Minister and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the foreign affairs team of the Office, and the head of the Office.

It is obvious that Ukraine’s place is in NATO, a legal place. And we do not want the outdated illusions, which until now held back our joining the Alliance, continued taking time away from Ukraine and its partners. We are developing the appropriate steps.

Today, I held a meeting on the recovery of our country – recovery after hostilities. First Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, Deputy Prime Minister Kubrakov, and the recovery team…

We discussed things related to infrastructure, the economy, and many other issues that need answers, very valuable answers. We work both within the country and with partners for the sake of systemic reconstruction, for the result to meet the expectations of our society – rather high expectations. I am sure we will do everything.

During the day, I was in contact with the military, held a meeting with Ukraine’s Security Service Chief Maliuk, and a meeting with Defense Intelligence Chief Budanov.

The key is the constant destruction of the occupiers, this is the damage to their logistics and any potential in the occupied territories, this is the preparation of our active steps, this is counter-assault work. And I thank all our soldiers who ensure this, who remember that for every Russian attack on our cities and villages, on our positions, for every killing of Ukrainians, the occupier must suffer the most tangible losses. Every meter of Ukrainian land must mean the inevitability of Russia’s loss in this war for the occupier, the inevitability of the fact that there will be no prospects for the enemy on the land of Ukraine.

The 14th Brigade and the 1st Presidential Brigade of the National Guard – thank you guys for your resilience! The 54th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Hetman Ivan Mazepa, the 5th Separate Assault Brigade, the 77th Separate Airmobile Brigade – well done, soldiers! It is the most difficult thing to hold the line in Donetsk region now. But it gives life to all of Ukraine.

Rescue operations are currently underway in Sloviansk, Donetsk region. Another strike by terrorists. S-300 missiles on residential areas, on ordinary civilian buildings. People are under the rubble. Everything is done to save them, everything is done to save the wounded. There are the first data on the dead. My condolences to those who have lost loved ones.

Not a single hour of this week before Easter passed without Russian murders and terror. This is an evil state, and it will lose. To win is our duty to humanity as such. And we will win!

And one more. Something about which a decision has been needed for a long time. Mikheil Saakashvili’s life now depends not on a political, not on some personal, but purely on an ethical decision… Which has a clean and solid legal basis. If a person needs medical help, if life depends on it, then this step is necessary. I know that Mikheil’s lawyers have now submitted an urgent appeal to the ECtHR to provide him with proper treatment. And it seems that this is the only way to save his life.

Thank you to everyone who resists evil together with Ukraine! Glory to all our soldiers who are now fighting for the state and people!

Glory to Ukraine!

There is no operational update for today posted by the Ukrainian MOD.

Bakhmut:

Here’s the YouTube video:

Kherson:

Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, and Konstiantnivka:

Sloviansk:

Zaporizhzhia, sort of, maybe…

Here’s the screen grab of Dmitri’s translation:

Smoking!

Somewhere in the Donbas;

Here’s the full text of Dmitri’s tweet:

A Russian media outlet “Mash” reports that Igor Girkin will be investigated by the St. Petersburg authorities for discrediting the Russian army.

Girkin responded by saying he will “keep acting as before regardless of the actions of the authorities”, and that he “will not be intimidated”. He says he has not yet received any official documentation.

It is important to remember that Girkin is one of the people responsible for creating the justification and kicking off the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2014. Just as he was for setting the conditions for the breakaway of Transnistria from Moldova decades before. He is responsible for committing and ordering multiple war crimes in multiple countries.

The Netherlands:

Japan:

Denmark:

Germany and Poland:

Oh Canada!

Kyivan Valkyrie:

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

A new video from Patron’s official TikTok:

@patron__dsns

Дивитись до кінця 😂 #песпатрон

♬ orijinal ses – sqplyn

Here’s the machine translation of the caption:

Watch to the end 😂 #песпатрон

Open thread!

    39Comments

    1. 1.

      Sebastian

      Thank you for the kind words and the explanation, Adam.

      What makes the Ukraine War so traumatic is the fact that I witnessed the Croatian War of Independence firsthand. My entire extended family (more than 30 families) were refugees due to ethnic cleansing (we are Bosnian Croats) and I lost family members.

      The two wars are similar in strategy, the Serbs used Soviet doctrine of destroying everything with artillery and then murdering everyone who survived. So the news from Ukraine bring those old horrors to surface and it was manageable during the glorious defense of Kyiv and the counteroffensives but the brutal slog of Bakhmut and the grinding battles elsewhere were just too much.

      I can’t imagine how it must be for the people who are actually there, how they keep their sanity.

      Thank you again for everything you do. That and NAFO are some of the things that help.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      planetjanet

      Thank you Adam, as always.  I am grateful for your reports and never miss them.  I wish that the powers to be had allowed you to help directly, though I do not want you in harm’s way.  I am selfish that way.  The news about the Polish MiGs is good.  Al Jazeera is reporting that Germany did give the formal approval yesterday.  Get those planes off the ground and to Ukraine!

      https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/4/13/germany-approves-polands-request-to-send-mig-29-jets-to-ukraine

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Gin & Tonic

      Kind of a funny tangent on the Teixeira documents. If you’ve been following closely, you know that some of them, with very crude and obvious Photoshop edits, appeared nearly simultaneously on 4Chan and several pro-russian Telegram channels. A prominent one of the latter is named “Donbass Devushka” — (devushka is russian for young woman, analogous to the French mademoiselle.) Donbass Devushka also hosts a very pro-russian podcast, which has given a platform to most if not all of the prominent English-language pro-russians: child molester Scott Ritter, Jackson Hinkle, all those dudes. The DD persona is of a poor russian-born woman living in Luhansk. But her accent is atrocious, and sometimes slips completely, so some NAFO-adjacent and OSINT-type folks tracked her down to WA (yes, the US state.)

      This is hilarious. A pro-Russian podcaster who’s hosted every online vatnik from convicted pedophile Scott Ritter to Jackson Hinkle and pretends to be a poor woman from Luhansk (there’s even an accent!) is just some hipster lady from Oak Harbor, Washington. 🤣 https://t.co/L3RSaAj78C
      — Michael Weiss (@michaeldweiss) April 14, 2023

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Anoniminous

      John Walker was a grave security breach and gave the Soviets vital intelligence information about the US Navy.

      Robert Hanssen was a grave security breach gave the Soviets vital intelligence information about US Intelligence Operations.

      Aldrich Ames was a grave security breach and gave the Soviets vital intelligence information about US Counter-Intelligence operations.

      AFAICT Jack Teixeira released a bunch of stale What-If Operational Discussions to impress his internet friends. Not in the same league at all.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Sebastian: You’re most welcome. And I understand why it’s hard on you. We’re here for you virtually. And, as I wrote, self care is important.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Adam L Silverman:

      Casablanca is on my bucket list to see one of these days. Most of the time, any movie pre-1960s always comes across strange to me. It’s probably a combination of the Hayes Code and directing/acting styles of the times. The delivery of the dialogue and writing often comes across as unnatural to me compared to later media

      Reply
    11. 11.

      trollhattan

      Thank you Adam, for the Friday update (on day frickin’ 415 of Vlad’s two-week war). The Bakhmut grind is unnerving and I hope the strategy of holding it as long as possible proves worth the vast cost.

      I’m pleased to learn that should I ever spot a seemingly abandoned T-90 tank near the Interstate, I can determine its destination from the shipping label on the turret. Just another day at UPS.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Sally

      Does anyone know who his “companions” (WaPo description) are?  I have seen it noted (NYT and WaPo) that several are from Eastern Europe.  Do we know that he wasn’t being encouraged to release information to some kind of Russian operatives?  Unless we know, find out, the identities of all the other people who drifted in and out of his Shaker Thug Central, it seems to me to be an open question.  The WaPo in particular repeats the bunch of teenagers (which he wasn’t) notion.  But it is not at all clear to me that we can possibly know that.  I accept that he was trying to impress, but do we know the (real) identities of those companions?  Maybe I have missed something, or I am completely wrong, so please pull me up if you think so.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Tony G

      Thank you for the excellent explanation — but the fact that this young man could access this classified data still seems to me like shoddy security on the part of the Air Force.  I had a job doing mainframe operating system support for about 26 years.  I had read/update access to all kinds of system files, but there was no reason for me to be able to access production application files.  (In fact, I actually could access application files — but that’s because the organization had shoddy security — with security administration being done part-time by a guy who was juggling 10 other tasks.).  From my point of view, somebody in the Air Force was not taking this seriously and was not doing his/her job.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Sally: My understanding from the reporting is he was trying to impress a bunch of teenage gamers. A few were from outside the US, including Ukraine.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Tony G

      @trollhattan: Actually, it was a two-week Special Military Operation.  It was apparently so Special that they decided to extend it by another fourteen months (and counting).

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @trollhattan:

      It also notably lacks some Western fire control components, which some T-90As have been equipped with in the past.

      You’d think, it being produced in 2004 or so, would have Western fire control components already. Unless they were already removed or damaged. Could also be a sign Western sanctions are truly hurting russia.

      I saw an article a few weeks ago that russia was undergoing “reverse industrialization” in it’s electronics/tech industry

      Here it is:

      Russia is undergoing ‘reverse industrialization’ as limited resources force a retreat from high tech industries, Finland’s central bank says

      Main points:

      Russia’s economy is going though “reverse industrialization,” Finland’s central bank said.

      The country is shifting away from investments in technology to support its war on Ukraine.

      “Russia is stuck ineluctably on a path to lower potential growth and a bleak economic future.”

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Bupalos

      Finally, this isn’t actually a leak. Teixeira didn’t steal this stuff to give it to a journalist or a foreign power or non-state foreign actor. He took it to make a point to a bunch of teenagers. It’s not really spillage either. Frankly, I’m not sure we actually have a term for this kind of disclosure of classified information.

      I’m not sure what kind of semantics we’re doing here. I mean, assuming this isn’t some kind of intentional headfake where the info is actually bogus…this is about as bad an unintended disclosure as has happened in the United States…period. Call it what you want and describe motivations how you want. It’s actual battlefield and infospace strategic information that has the potential to meaningfully change the shape of a conflict where hundreds of thousands of people are dying. It was intentionally stolen and intentionally disclosed with full understanding that this was a high level crime.

      I was beside myself when I heard the charges were max 15 years. I thought it would be max life and maybe pled down to 20. Now it turns out we may have a 26 year old NAZI that successfully undermined a couple of states walking around with books to sell and alcolytes to farm in 2029??

      I think this reaction totally misunderstands the nature of this threat. There are probably in the low hundreds of kids and underlings that fit this profile, with this access and this set of weird personal right wing motivations. And if this is treated the way it looks like it’s headed…I’m scared.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Bupalos: I’m not saying it isn’t serious. It is very serious. But it isn’t what we usually use the term leak for. That was the point I was trying to make.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Bupalos:

      My understanding is that’s old, what-if scenarios. And really, how do we know how real any of it is? It’s likely been altered

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Tony G

      @Tony G: One of my uncles, when he had been around the age of this dumb kid, had worked on decrypting Soviet radio transmissions in the Air Force.  For about 70 years he refused to talk about what he’d been doing because “he swore an oath”.  I guess they took things more seriously back in the day.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Sally

      @Sally: PS I am saying this because asserting it was revealed to a bunch of teenagers makes these ongoing acts of disclosure of top secret and NOFORN information seem more innocuous than they are. He was just showing off to his friends, he didn’t mean nothin’ by it is firstly, no excuse, and secondly, who were those “friends”?! It is known that Russia does inhabit game rooms because there are gamers with confidential tech and weapons data who reveal it to win arguments.  Trump was just showing off to his friends too, some of who were Chinese and probably other nationals, who had no business seeing those documents.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Bupalos

      @Anoniminous:

      Can’t disagree more. I think this is based on a kind of weird temporal disposition where you’re treating a cold war that came to nothing in the end, and was actually a kind of pantomime with a hot war where thousands of people are dying every week.

      If you don’t understand how this is damaging, you aren’t watching this war closely.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Sally: He definitely meant something by it. But at this stage that appears to have been trying to impress these other gamers.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Jay

      @Sally:

      Shaker Thug Central was an invite only gamers group, that like GamerGate and the Charlotetown NAZI’s, used the shared Discord channel in the game, to communicate, hiding amongst the millions of gamers playing online, in tens of thousands of channels, every hour.

      Finding and infiltrating such a group, knowing that it would have value, would be very hard.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Bill Arnold

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):

      My understanding is that’s old, what-if scenarios.

      Where did this understanding come from? Enough documents were disclosed that some key-to-Ukraine information was (proforma “almost”) certainly part of it. Maybe a small part, but that is irrelevant

      My understanding is that’s old, what-if scenarios. And really, how do we know how real any of it is? It’s likely been altered.

      The initial uploads are very probably real. The guy was objectively an OPSEC-slob; Occam’s Razor suggests that they were unaltered because decent alteration is hard, and according to reports so far he did not have an obvious nationalistic agenda.

      Oh, and the releases were to people that he believed were teenage gamers. Just for instance, Russian intelligence services are known to be capable of running not-real personas.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Adam L Silverman: I certainly defer to your expertise in this, but …. I fail to see how this is different from a guy with secrets who divulges them to his girlfriend, in order to impress her.  How many men and women sworn to secrecy were betrayed by having divulged those secrets between the sheets ?  And how is that different from this guy?

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      Where did this understanding come from?

      @Bill Arnold:

      Comments from this blog. I haven’t been following this story closely, I admit.

      I’ll probably regret asking this, but how badly could this get?

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Sally

      @Adam L Silverman: Thank you.  I accept that he disclosed information in order to impress the members of his group.  Did he know exactly who those members were, and that they were not people who would utilise this information for nefarious purposes (rhetorical)?  Anyway, I shall let it go and await further developments.  Oh, just one more thing, can he also face a court-martial for this?

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Anoniminous

      @Bupalos:

      3,000,000 Koreans and 1,000,000 Chinese died in the Korean War.  500,000 to 800,000 died in the Angola Civil War.  5.4 million died in the Congo Wars directly due to the US propping up Mobutu Sese Seko.  Hundreds of thousands of people were killed in Latin and South America by US trained, financed, and support rape, torture, and murder Death Squads and dictators, e.g., Pinochet.

      The Cold War was fought by proxy.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      PaulWartenberg

      Frankly, I’m not sure we actually have a term for this kind of disclosure of classified information.

      Someone said it fell into the Fourth Bucket: he did it for his narcissism. Having those documents and showing them off made him feel important. And when the word got out there was a leak, he ego-surfed the reports to see if anyone was guessing it was him.

      We live in a dangerous age when ANYONE can show off and have millions of people see it happen live on-camera across the globe.

      Reply

