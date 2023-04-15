Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

GOP 2024 Update (Open Thread)

A couple of updates on the GOP 2024 presidential race. First, as of last night, Pompeo is out:

Saturday Morning Open Thread 18

As a commenter on Twitter noted, not even SUSAN was going to vote for him.

Another presidential aspirant, Ron DeSantis, held an event in New Hampshire last night. According to The Daily Beast, it didn’t go especially well.

“We wanna actually find out that he’s gonna get in the race and if he’s gonna be our Trump with a better disposition,” added his* wife, Carrie McGee, as they headed toward the ballroom at the Double Tree by Hilton in downtown Manchester.

But they had some hesitations.

“I think a six-week ban would be a hard sell here in New Hampshire,” said Chuck McGee, who pleaded guilty to a felony charge in 2004 stemming from the 2002 New Hampshire Senate election phone jamming scandal.

* Chuck McGee, a Concord Republican and the former executive director of the New Hampshire GOP.

Sorry, crime dude’s wife: Pudd’n Boots isn’t going to be your potty-trained Trump, and yeah, most people in Florida aren’t thrilled that DeSantis consigned half the population to second-class citizenship and substandard medical care either. And for us, it’s not just a fucking campaign complication. (It’s almost like these shitheads don’t give a fuck that people’s lives are at stake.)

Also, this happened last night in New Hampshire:

The speech had an early hiccup when a pair of women rushed the stage chanting, “Jews against DeSantis…”

DeSantis brushed off the kerfuffle as the protesters were dragged off stage.

“Gotta have a little spice in the speech, right?” the governor quipped to a round of applause.

Some quip, huh? Maybe the pair who rushed the stage were sick of shit like this happening in Florida fairly regularly and DeSantis remaining silent about it except to snarl if anyone suggests he has a responsibility to address the enormous spike in antisemitism in the state:

Saturday Morning Open Thread 19

Still, some in New Hampshire remain deluded about the candidate’s appeal:

(Manchester Republican Brad) Chandler and a group of attendees at the bar said they thought DeSantis could bring a JFK-type image to the national stage and help Republicans win over moderates and independents.

It must have been an open bar with red-goddamnit shooters. DeSantis appears to genuinely possess a thick head of hair, which compares favorably to the state’s U.S. Senate representatives, Rick Scott and Marco Rubio. But that and the elite education is the only Kennedy-like thing about Pudd’n Boots Pinochet.

Who knows what will happen, but the wheels seem to be coming off that particular wagon. I’m cautiously relieved for us all.

Open thread.

  • Another Scott
  • Baud
  • Bex
  • Delk
  • DFH
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Frankensteinbeck
  • HeartlandLiberal
  • Jeffg166
  • kalakal
  • Ken
  • Ken B
  • MagdaInBlack
  • Nelle
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • Rand Careaga
  • rikyrah
  • Scout211
  • topclimber
  • twbrandt
  • zhena gogolia

      Baud

      DeSantis’s only good quality vis-a-vis Trump is that DeSantis hasn’t tried to overthrow an election, but he can’t use that against Trump in the primary!

      Frankensteinbeck

      Ironically, I think DeSantis would have the primary locked up if he would hit back against Trump.  Just call Trump a loser who failed conservative voters when they needed him most.  It’s a message the Republican base would eat up.

      OzarkHillbilly

      they thought DeSantis could bring a JFK-type image to the national stage

      BWAHAHAHAHAHAHAH AHAHAHAHAHAH AHAHAHAHAHAHAH AHAHAHAHAHAHAHA…. gasp…. wheeze… BWAHAHA HAHAHAHAHA HAHAHAHAHAHA HAHAHAHAH AHAHAHA…… Jeebus Betty, are you tryin’ to kill me???

      Baud

      I love that Trump is attacking DeSantis from the left.  I wonder how many bros will be fooled this time though.

      kalakal

      DeSantis has pushed himself into a position where if he runs he’ll get stomped and if he doesn’t he’ll always be seen as a wimp. At the moment he’s  200lbs of suet being used a punching bag by TFG and looking more ineffectual by the day. His only hope is TFG dies soon. In 2 years time he’s term limited and he’s spent the last 2 years pandering to extremists in Fl, It’s probably downhill to state rep level from here on. Scott Walker redux.

      He remains a master strategist

      Baud

      Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what your country can do to people who are different from you.”

      Scout211

      Asa Hutchison (who??) is the candidate to watch (and laugh).  He is branding himself as the not-Trump alternative.  Link

      He will likely get trounced in the primary.  But at least he is talking about the party needing a Trump alternative.  But is anyone listening?

      After much speculation, Hutchinson announced he was seeking the Republican presidential nomination earlier this month. Speaking at a Veterans of Foreign Wars meeting in Des Moines, Iowa Thursday, the former governor reiterated his claim that the national GOP should seek to distance itself from former President Donald Trump.

       

      “I’m running for president because we need a course correction in our country. I’ll just tell you very frankly, we need a course correction in the Republican Party as well,” Hutchinson said. “We need a Republican Party, and have a nominee that can win with independents, that can win with suburban voters in the fall and win in November.”

       

      As governor, Hutchinson sought to brand himself as a moderate Republican, focused more on issues of fiscal conservatism rather than more hot-button “culture war” topics. In Thursday’s event, he briefly slammed the Biden Administration’s policies surrounding border security, government spending and energy production.

      Bex

      DeSantis’s idea of a JFK image is to dress his wife up as Jackie.  Or maybe it’s her idea.  Who cares?  She’s already being described as Tacky O.

      Delk

      You’d think he’d be all over Fort Lauderdale working those boots.
      Also, enough with the JFK. I was 1 when he was shot. I’m 60 now.

      Another Scott

      @Baud:

      “Ich bin ein Gummibärchen!”

      (Supposedly JFK flubbed it, as “Ich bin ein Berliner” = “I am a jelly donut” while “Ich bin Berliner” = “I am a citizen of Berlin”.)

      He should have used Chat GPT, wouldn’t have had that problem. (groucho-roll-eyes.gif)

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Nelle

      1. Someone keyed my husband’s car recently.  Very small, very low, on driver’s side.  Looks like they got interrupted in making a swastika.  He is pissed.

      He’s the kid that got beat up in the early 1950’s, with taunts of “Jew boy, Jew boy.”  His small, isolated family never practiced the faith or much of the culture so he got the penalty of anti-semitism without the blessing of belief or belonging

