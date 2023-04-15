Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Science & Technology / Tech News and Issues / “I’m a Brown Person. Do You think People on Substack Should Say I Should Get Kicked Out of the Country?”

“I’m a Brown Person. Do You think People on Substack Should Say I Should Get Kicked Out of the Country?”

by | 45 Comments

This is the most damning interview I have seen to date with a glibertarian techbro, and it is shocking:

Mike Masnick at TechDirt breaks it down:

I get it. I totally get it. Every tech dude comes along and has this thought: “hey, we’ll be the free speech social media site. We won’t do any moderation beyond what’s required.” Even Twitter initially thought this. But then everyone discovers reality. Some discover it faster than others, but everyone discovers it. First, you realize that there’s spam. Or illegal content such as child sexual abuse material. And if that doesn’t do it for you, the copyright police will.

But, then you realize that beyond spam and content that breaks the rules, you end up with malicious users who cause trouble. And trouble drives away users, advertisers, or both. And if you don’t deal with the malicious users, the malicious users define you. It’s the “oh shit, this is a Nazi bar now” problem.

And, look, sure, in the US, you can run the Nazi bar, thanks to the 1st Amendment. But running a Nazi bar is not winning any free speech awards. It’s not standing up for free speech. It’s building your own brand as the Nazi bar and abdicating your own free speech rights of association to kick Nazis out of your private property, and to craft a different kind of community. Let the Nazis build their own bar, or everyone will just assume you’re a Nazi too.

It was understandable a decade ago, before the idea of “trust & safety” was a thing, that not everyone would understand all this. But it is unacceptable for the CEO of a social media site today to not realize this.

Enter Substack CEO Chris Best.

***

And your reputation when you refuse to moderate is not “the grand enabler of free speech.” Because it’s the internet itself that is the grand enabler of free speech. When you’re a private centralized company and you don’t deal with hateful content on your site, you’re the Nazi bar.

Most companies that want to get large enough recognize that playing to the grifters and the nonsense peddlers works for a limited amount of time, before you get the Nazi bar reputation, and your growth is limited. And, in the US, you’re legally allowed to become the Nazi bar, but you should at least embrace that, and not pretend you have some grand principled strategy.

This is what Nilay was getting at. When you’re not the government, you can set whatever rules you want, and the rules you set are the rules that will define what you are as a service. Chris Best wants to pretend that Substack isn’t the Nazi bar, while he’s eagerly making it clear that it is.

It’s stupidly short-sighted, and no, it won’t support free speech. Because people who don’t want to hang out at the Nazi bar will just go elsewhere.

Personally, I would add that in addition to calling it the Nazi Bar, we should call it what it is- a safe space for hate speech.

    6. 6.

      Another Scott

      It was understandable a decade ago, before the idea of “trust & safety” was a thing, that not everyone would understand all this. But it is unacceptable for the CEO of a social media site today to not realize this.

      What??!

      Anyone who wants to have a space on the Internet that allows comments who doesn’t understand the history of USENET newsgroups is incompetent. This stuff was around in 1994 – almost 30 years ago for crying out loud.

      “I’m brilliant. Give me zillions! I’ll make the exact same mistakes that people made 30 years ago! We’ll all be rich!!1”

      (groucho-roll-eyes.gif)

      [/get-off-my-lawn]

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      kalakal

      For someone who wants to build a successful social media enterprise he is either

      1. Cool with Nazis
      2. Has no experience of social media
      3. Both

      So he’s evil, a fool, or an evil fool

      Reply
    11. 11.

      kalakal

      @Another Scott: Heh, even earlier, CIX ( the main UK BBS) started up as a FidoNet service in the early 80s. Dodgy stuff from the word go.

      Nice stuff too, you could chat with Terry Pratchett about gardening and cats

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Kay

      Honestly free speech absolutists were always insufferable and Substack just sort of branded that and sold it back to them.

      The antiwokesters poke fun at “virtue signaling” but no one does more virtue signaling than these people.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      planetjanet

      That interview was amazing.  How did the host keep his cool?  That is what fighting back looks like.  He just would not let the guy off of the subject.  The masterful touch was when the CEO was deflecting, he point blank  stated that you have to make these decisions, one way or the other.  There is no learning curve. You allow overt racism or you don’t.  Why is it so hard to say no?

      Reply
    16. 16.

      The Moar You Know

      I set up my first blog in 2004.  It had comments.  Only my friends knew where it was.

      Took me one day to figure out it needed heavy-handed moderation.  And to realize some of my friends were idiots. It’s either that or no comments at all.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Kay:

      But you see Kay, it’s not virtue signaling, when they do it. Only the evil leftists are NPCs and parrot talking points. The Right never ever does that, they’re all independent thinkers who love facts and logic. You can cut the hypocrisy with a knife

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Kay

      @planetjanet:

      Why is it so hard to say no?

      Because his whole (insufferable) brand is “bravely standing up to the Speech Police”. Like all of them, he’s now tied himself in knots upon encounter with the real world and is completely incoherent.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Baud:

      I’d love for a bunch of communists to dominate these spaces just to prove what hypocrites these people are.

      They pretty much already do that on cesspools like “Truth” Social and Parler

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Starfish

      The framing in the long form of the interview was interesting. Nilay Patel’s premise was that as a platform that allows a bunch of writers to run their own writing businesses, Substack was able to skirt the moderation question. However, once they add the social elements through Substack Notes, they are then a social media company, and they have to treat moderation as a serious thing. The TikTok shows that Chris Best is not up to the task.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Kay

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):

      My favorite is when one of them says something obviously incorrect or incredibly dumb and they all have pretend to “see the value in this perspective”. It doesn’t matter how many times they get burned, either. Their ridiculous Elon Musk worship didn’t teach them a thing.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Baud:

      Non-player character, a term from video games. From Know Your Meme:

      NPC Wojak is a depiction of the MS Paint character Wojak with a blank stare and facial expression, named after non-player characters within video games. The character is meant to represent people who do not think for themselves or are incapable of having an internal monologue, bearing many similarities to the terms “basic” and “normie.”

      Reply
    30. 30.

      sukabi

      from that interview clip, it seems like Chris Best would be fine with building a Nazi Bar….he just doesn’t want to answer the question…. otherwise there’s no excuse for his evasions….cause it’s not like the last 10 years haven’t happened yet at all the other social media sites…

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Kay:

      Elon Musk even said he wants to “move past” the Twitter Files. It was a big wet fart and he wants it to go away. All of those RW idiots fell for it.

      And then when things don’t pan out, the silence is deafening from them and they move on to the next conservative outrage

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Another Scott

      @planetjanet: Yup, it’s a good piece (I read the transcript).

      The CEO guy needed to figure out answers to questions like that before going on the show.  A “free speech” guy who won’t answer simple questions like do your terms of service mean anything? and you know Substack / Substack Notes will become a Nazi Bar if you don’t have and enforce standards, right? is in way over his head.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Kay

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):

      You’re maybe not old to remember this, but these are the same people who loftily announced we could no longer have campaign finance regulations of any kind without infringing on speech and backed the Citizens decision. Our politics is now a fucking corrupt cesspool because they’re idiots who told themselves fairy tales about how labor unions were as powerful as mega billionaires so “both sides” would be represented. They’re just not very bright.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Cameron

      So Mr. Best is cool with a site that allows Nazis and other free speakers?  I guess he’d also be cool owning a real-life bar where Nazis hung out and partied, right?

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Eolirin

      @BruceJ: So, technically, before video games were popularized; Colossal Cave Adventure came out in 76, and Zork in 77. They were contemporaries of and heavily influenced by D&D.

      Pong was 72 and predated it.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      BR

      Substack was funded in large part by Andreessen Horowitz, the now notorious crypto-bro VC firm that is led by two toxic founder/partners. The CEO of Substack knows who butters his bread, and knows he would be accused by his funders of succumbing to the “woke mind virus” if he said anything. He may also agree with them, but for sure he’s beholden to them. And the first big money Substackers who were *paid* by the platform were toxic dudes.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Betty

      I was amused by his use of the word “ideals” as if free speech exists in some kind of vacuum. And his telltale blinking when he was boxed in.

      Reply

