Really interesting window into the deliberation within the GOP about the party’s future. One unexplored tension/contradiction here had to do with the role of the grassroots. Everyone seemed to think they were the solution, but what if they’re the problem? https://t.co/7oElEFcTNT

Or take Christian Nationalism, for example. The GOP wants grassroots activists who are willing to “fight for America?” The 17% of Americans certainly fit that bill. The only problem is, most in the other 83% find such people terrifying. pic.twitter.com/0blRmWqAzj

Speaking of epistemic closure. This feels like a variant on the ‘If you let Nazis drink at your bar, pretty soon you’re known as the Nazi bar’ problem…



The Oregon GOP struggled with this tension in the late 1970s and early 1980s. A far right activist named Walter Huss led an insurgency that took over the party from a more moderate establishment. https://t.co/iInlFh4dv1

This resulted in a wave of new grassroots activists investing energy in the OR GOP. These were mostly far right evangelicals who were anti-tax, anti-abortion, and anti-LGBTQ. The end result is that the OR GOP drove itself into an electoral dead end and it’s still there.

The things one needs to say to win a GOP primary these days are things that’ll make most folks outside the 30-40% of the population that comprises the GOP base recoil. And the fired up GOP base has a low tolerance for the nuance (or waffling) necessary to win a general election.

Put another way, over the past 20 yrs (but really it could be traced back to the late 1950s) the GOP has incubated a political culture that is critical of (if not hostile to) some of the central tenets of modern, religiously pluralistic, multi-racial democracy. This is a problem.

I mean, if you listen to right wing AM radio the J6 rioters are political prisoners, the 2020 election was stolen, Marxist Democrats want to abolish your church, the Covid vaccine kills people, and George Soros is the puppet master who controls the whole thing. This is bad.

If one believes the things one hears on right wing media, then of course you should be fired up & ready to fight to save the country! The problem is, when you step outside that bubble and try to convey that urgency to others you sound like the ranting kook at the end of the bar.

In the 1980s the GOP establishment in Oregon tried to land the plane…they tried to keep their new fired up base in the fold while not turning over the reins to the delusional people like Huss who thought everyone would agree with him if they could just hear his “truths.”

This more moderate (though still fairly conservative and business-friendly) GOP establishment in Oregon failed to keep the far right insurgency in check. That failure produced an ever more radicalized OR GOP post-1980s that also became ever less electorally viable.

As someone who thinks one-party dominated polities are generally not a good thing, it gives me no pleasure to recount this history. How the GOP in OR (and elsewhere) reinvents itself to become less toxic to voters outside their base is far beyond my pay grade.