… with their own toxic farts.

half the fucking country in the grips of a political movement led by people you'd get off the subway to avoid having to get stuck in a tunnel with

one of my dads favorite sayings when i was growing up was "this house isn't a democracy, it's a benevolent dictatorship." he used to say it over and over and over. unrelatedly, he currently has no relationship or contact with 4 of his 5 adult children

— rip van stinkle (@vt__snowflake) April 14, 2023