Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

“Everybody’s entitled to be an idiot.”

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

They think we are photo bombing their nice little lives.

You don’t get to peddle hatred on saturday and offer condolences on sunday.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

White supremacy is terrorism.

The truth is, these are not very bright guys, and things got out of hand.

Nothing worth doing is easy.

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

Some judge needs to shut this circus down soon.

It’s time for the GOP to dust off that post-2012 autopsy, completely ignore it, and light the party on fire again.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

Republicans in disarray!

“Squeaker” McCarthy

Let there be snark.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

Republicans seem to think life begins at the candlelight dinner the night before.

This year has been the longest three days of putin’s life.

Let us savor the impending downfall of lawless scoundrels who richly deserve the trouble barreling their way.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

You are here: Home / Politics / GOP Death Cult / Late Night Open Thread: The Repub Epistemic Bubble Is Badly Clouded

Late Night Open Thread: The Repub Epistemic Bubble Is Badly Clouded

by | 9 Comments

This post is in: , ,

… with their own toxic farts.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Chetan Murthy
  • Geoduck
  • Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
  • HumboldtBlue
  • Jay
  • Jerzy Russian
  • opiejeanne

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    9Comments

    1. 1.

      Jerzy Russian

      I haven’t been keeping up, so I missed all of those terrible things Lego shoved down my throat.

      Related:  The Legoland park in Denmark is a fun place to visit.  The staff are friendly, and as far as I can tell all trilingual (Danish, German, and English).  It is a great place to take young kids especially.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      It’s endlessly hilarious to me how anything to do with LGBTQ is inherently sexual to these freaks, yet they don’t bat an eye when stuff is focused on heterosexuality. That’s okay.

      A year or two ago, I answered the phone at work and a customer was complaining to me about LGBTQ merely being mentioned over the speakers during Pride while her child was with her shopping. I was entirely unsympathetic as you can imagine, but polite. Said she would never shop there again, etc. I told her that’s her prerogative. *click*. She hung up on me. Whatever, I’m sure we’re going to really lose out 🙄

      These people are pretty damn pathetic and thin-skinned

      Speaking of LEGO, I have to have the LEGO DeLorean

      The prices for some of LEGO’s sets are pretty crazy tho

      Reply
    4. 4.

      HumboldtBlue

      Just a heads-up for anyone thinking of watching Surviving R Kelly, be prepared for some horrific and extraordinarily disgusting revelations. It’s a stunning documentary, extremely detailed, heartbreaking, enraging, gobsmacking, and at times nearly unbelievable that this man was able to rape, brutalize, humiliate and destroy the young lives of dozens, if not hundreds of people.

      Victims ranging in age from 13 to 14 to young women in their early 20s, at least two male victims, and it went on unchecked for nearly 30 years despite overwhelming evidence of his depravity — he filmed almost all of his actions —  cruelty and bloody nastiness. He’s a foul, disgusting irredeemable piece of shit who was aided and abetted by a cohort of close associates who provided him his victims, aided and abetted in his sexual monstrosities as he repeatedly raped and degraded little girls who he found in local high schools, malls and at his concerts.

      The extraordinary bravery of so many of his victims is absolutely humbling as they describe in excruciating detail what they endured from this rapist and sadist, and it makes one weep at how the wealthy have so many advantages when it comes to our legal system and how difficult it is to bring down those who can wield money, influence and power.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Chetan Murthy

      half the fucking country in the grips of a political movement led by people you’d get off the subway to avoid having to get stuck in a tunnel with

      My god,  this is so spot-on.  I listened to the first bit of that vid — *wowsers*.  I’m (again) reminded of this past Sunday’s Doonesbury, which is all about how everybody edits themselves all the time.  All the time.  B/c without that, we’d be unable to function as a society.   These people seem to have forgotten to reinstall their governor after charging it overnight.  Just amazing.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      opiejeanne

      @HumboldtBlue: I don’t understand why it has taken this long to bring him to justice. We knew about his abuses of underage girls more than 10 years ago, and nothing happened until now despite there being victims willing to talk as well as witnesses. How did he get away with it for so long.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Jay

      @Chetan Murthy:

      up until I quit work, transit was fun. I had my “bus” crew in the am, and pm. Probably the most socialization since Covid hit.

      There were a few instances.

      Less than the road rage when I was driving.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.