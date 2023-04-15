Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

Something needs to be done about our bogus SCOTUS.

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

Nothing worth doing is easy.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

Do not shrug your shoulders and accept the normalization of untruths.

I did not have this on my fuck 2022 bingo card.

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

Just because you believe it, that doesn’t make it true.

Optimism opens the door to great things.

Only Democrats have agency, apparently.

Good lord, these people are nuts.

I know this must be bad for Joe Biden, I just don’t know how.

Not all heroes wear capes.

The revolution will be supervised.

I wonder if trump will be tried as an adult.

Too often we hand the biggest microphones to the cynics and the critics who delight in declaring failure.

Red lights blinking on democracy’s dashboard

The truth is, these are not very bright guys, and things got out of hand.

“Everybody’s entitled to be an idiot.”

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

  • AlaskaReader
  • Gin & Tonic
  • Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
  • Miss Bianca
  • NotMax
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • Raoul Paste

    4. 4.

      Raoul Paste

      Frank could really hold his own, well spoken with such a command of the facts.  He was unfazed when he testified before Congress, completely at ease.

      Just as it is today, the only thing his opponents could do was try to shout him down

    7. 7.

      Gin & Tonic

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): Yes, he played (unsurprisingly) a coke dealer.

      He was indeed, in the overused term, a genius, and not just musically. His bands were like the Art Blakey or Miles Davis bands, like grad school for musicians.

      I had the good fortune to see him in concert about a half-dozen times.

    8. 8.

      AlaskaReader

      Quote from Frank’s 1968 Life Magazine interview:

       

      a lot of things wrong with society today are directly attributable to the fact that people who make the law’s are sexually maladjusted

