Looks like we can use an open thread.
I had no idea that Frank Zappa was so prescient.
Frank called it. pic.twitter.com/GPQMhBR2u8
— The bad ass kicking new atheist (@atheist_bad) April 15, 2023
Open thread.
OzarkHillbilly
Frank never called me.
Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
He definitely got it right
Raoul Paste
Frank could really hold his own, well spoken with such a command of the facts. He was unfazed when he testified before Congress, completely at ease.
Just as it is today, the only thing his opponents could do was try to shout him down
Miss Bianca
Frank was a genius in every sense of the word. Alas, died way too young.
Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
Fun fact: Zappa was on an episode of Miami Vice. A villain I think? He was a good actor
Gin & Tonic
@Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): Yes, he played (unsurprisingly) a coke dealer.
He was indeed, in the overused term, a genius, and not just musically. His bands were like the Art Blakey or Miles Davis bands, like grad school for musicians.
I had the good fortune to see him in concert about a half-dozen times.
AlaskaReader
Quote from Frank’s 1968 Life Magazine interview:
a lot of things wrong with society today are directly attributable to the fact that people who make the law’s are sexually maladjusted
Gin & Tonic
@OzarkHillbilly: There’s even a song about that.
