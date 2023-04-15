.@JoeBiden is given a rapturous welcome as he arrives on stage outside St Muredach's Cathedral in Ballina, Co Mayo | https://t.co/7LELAyfeN9 pic.twitter.com/t9KYCqvsoD — RTÉ News (@rtenews) April 14, 2023

Okay, the Irish didn’t invent either populist sentimentality or bare-knuckled politics, but we’re certainly known as skilled practitioners of those dark arts…

I somehow don’t think the Dropkick Murphys are going to mind this: pic.twitter.com/WIeLk2pK5U https://t.co/NRQtqffgUM — Tiger Mar (@tigermar19) April 14, 2023

Nothing but respect for MY president pic.twitter.com/KUL9VXeD32 — James Medlock (@jdcmedlock) April 14, 2023

lmao this fuckin rules https://t.co/UM9hgLbMHe — kilgore trout, blue check free since 2003 (@KT_So_It_Goes) April 14, 2023

What a great change, to see people waving American flags and cheering a U.S. president https://t.co/HdtH4Ibern — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) April 15, 2023