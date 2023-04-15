Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Saturday Morning Open Thread: Erin Joe Braugh

Okay, the Irish didn’t invent either populist sentimentality or bare-knuckled politics, but we’re certainly known as skilled practitioners of those dark arts…

    29Comments

      Baud

      I hope next year when Joe gives a big campaign speech on civil rights for trans people, his walkout music is Lola by The Kinks.

      I wonder what a good abortion walkout song would be.

      Geminid

      It may not be walk on music, but the oldies station just played Barbara Streisand singing Laura Nyro’s “Stoney End.” What a song!

      Geminid

      @Geminid: I read that when she was a teenager, Laura Nyro and her friends sang on street corners and subway stations. The Bronx being a small place, Annie Laurie probably heard them but was too young to remember.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Baud: ​ It’s a dirty job but somebody has to make up for Joe’s shortcomings. It makes me happy to hear you are on the job. I now know I can take a break from time to time and not worry.

      Steve in the ATL

      Dropkick Murphys are playing Woodie Guthrie songs on their current tour, and in between them Ken Casey talks to the crowd about the importance of the working class and unions and sticking it to the man.  I was at their show in Minneapolis a couple of months ago and thought that if the crowd knew what I did for a living—and what I was in Minneapolis to do!—I would not have made it out of the State Theater alive….

      H.E.Wolf

      Thank you, Anne Laurie, for the post title! Well played. :)

      Although I can’t yet think of an answer to Baud’s question, here’s a version of “Erin Go Bragh” sung by the Scottish musician Dick Gaughan.

      The lyrics make clear that the song’s narrator is a Scot traveling in Ireland, and the song’s theme is anti-bigotry, anti-police brutality, pro-immigration, and pro-allyship. Seems like a good fit for Scranton Joe.

      Sae come aa ye young people, whairever ye’re from
      A don’t give a damn tae whit place ye belang
      A come fae Argyll in the Heilans sae braw
      Bit A ne’er took it ill bein caad Erin-go-Bragh

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fSet_UriUtM

      Brachiator

      Despite the butt hurt from various Tories, Biden was able to avoid political controversy because Boris Johnson was not the UK prime minister and the new PM, Rishi Sunak had got the updated Windsor Agreement passed.

      Biden had made it clear that the US saw attempts by Johnson and hard core BREXIT supporters to undermine the Northern Ireland Protocol as being unhelpful and unacceptable. Sunak’s deal with the EU on these issues was fine.

      So Joe could let various UK officials be upset without having to play hardball with them.

