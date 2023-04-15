Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

War for Ukraine Day 416: You Have More Questions, I May Have More Answers

War for Ukraine Day 416: You Have More Questions, I May Have More Answers

(Current Mood!)

Last night commenter Sally asked:

Thank you.  I accept that he disclosed information in order to impress the members of his group.  Did he know exactly who those members were, and that they were not people who would utilise this information for nefarious purposes (rhetorical)?  Anyway, I shall let it go and await further developments.  Oh, just one more thing, can he also face a court-martial for this?

My understanding from the reporting is that he knew/knows who the members of the Discord channel are because he was the moderator. Additionally, from the reporting they were basically the teenage starter pack for an act of domestic terrorism or a mass shooting in the US and their equivalents in other states:

Well they seem nice…

RSA asked:

It’s not really spillage either. Frankly, I’m not sure we actually have a term for this kind of disclosure of classified information.

I don’t understand, or maybe I’m missing some subtlety here. A DoD memorandum says,

A spillage occurs whenever classified information or CUI is transferred onto an information system not authorized for the appropriate security level or not having the required CUI protection or access controls.

That seems to be a reasonable description of what happened.  Spillage plus unauthorized disclosure.

It is definitely unauthorized disclosure. It may be a type of spillage.

And Way2Blue asked:

My question is:  How did Airman Teixeira clear the rather invasive scrutiny required for TS/SCI (or even TS) clearance?  I would think any casual examination of his social media posts would raise a red flag or two.  Ack.

First, kudos for the Bill the Cat reference! Second, my understanding is that online activity is largely off limits in the investigative process.

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump:

We will restore justice as a memory of all those whose lives were taken by Russia – address of President of Ukraine

15 April 2023 – 21:08

Dear Ukrainians, I wish you health!

I spoke today with French President Macron. The conversation lasted for almost an hour and a half. We had time to go through all the key security issues on the agenda – very important for us, in Ukraine, and in Europe in general.

It is the front, our opportunities to move, to act, to return freedom and justice to the people in those territories, which, unfortunately, are still occupied by Russia.

We also discussed international contacts – both ours and France’s. Emmanuel informed me about the details and results of his visit to China. And I am thankful for the clear support of those principles that unite our entire anti-war coalition.

Russia must withdraw from the territory of Ukraine. All Ukraine and all occupiers. And every point of the UN Charter must work again – none of Russia’s violations of international law can be ignored. It is on such principles that security and peace will return to international relations. It is precisely why there is a Ukrainian Peace Formula, which is absolutely realistic and quite concrete, and it was also discussed in detail with Macron today, as well as the international events we are preparing for this year, in particular, the Vilnius NATO summit.

Our joint position at the summit in Lithuania – of all participating states – can be just as ambitious as European security needs. I am sure of that. Effective security guarantees for Ukraine, and, in fact, for the rules-based international order, are needed even before we join the Alliance.

By the way, a meeting of the member states of the joint investigation team to investigate the crimes of the occupiers in Ukraine took place in Vilnius. One of the results of the meeting is an agreement – it was signed yesterday. The agreement on joint investigation of not only Russian war crimes but also crimes of genocide.

We will ensure Russia’s full accountability for what it has committed against Ukraine and Ukrainians at all levels, including at the legal level. And I thank all the partners who help bring the verdicts closer to the occupiers – Russian murderers and terrorists.

A rescue operation is still ongoing in Sloviansk, Donbas, following yesterday’s Russian missile strike. It is reported that under the rubble of buildings, there are still bodies of the dead, unfortunately…

This terrorist strike alone damaged and destroyed over 50 residential buildings, of which more than 30 are multi-apartment buildings. More than 20 people were injured, and as of this time, 11 have died. Among them is a very small child – a boy born in 2021. My condolences to the relatives, to all those who lost loved ones…

None of those who are guilty of this aggression can be forgiven and forgotten.

Today, two more decrees with sanctions against individuals and companies that share the blame for this terror or help it were issued. In particular, these are sanctions against persons who promote the terrorist state under the disguise of sports. Against those related to its officials. A separate list includes IT companies that sponsor terror or provide digital opportunities to continue aggression.

We synchronize all Ukrainian sanctions with global sanctions, it is an inevitable process. Thank you to everyone in international institutions and partner states who work with us, with government officials, the National Security and Defense Council, intelligence services, and our Office.

Sanction pressure on all those who are guilty of this aggression, blocking their assets and opportunities at the level of the whole world is the self-defense of the world and today against any other possibilities of aggression.

The return of peace and its stability have no alternatives.

Thank you to everyone who helps us, Ukraine! Glory to all our soldiers who are fighting against terrorists!

We will restore justice as a worthy memory of all those whose lives were taken by Russia and its terror…

Glory to Ukraine!

The Ukrainian MOD has still not posted an operational update. I know there’s a war they’re trying to coordinate, but I really do need knew content for these updates every night! What?

And, as Carlo has clearly and correctly identified, Chuck Pfarrer builds his battlefield maps based on the Ukrainian MOD operational updates. They’ve not updated since the 11th and, as a result, he’s got nothing to build a map on. And that’s why I was using his maps because it takes what the Ukrainian MOD is posting and makes the informational visual in regard to the battlespace.

Bakhmut:

Here’s a screen grab of Dmitri’s translation so you don’t have to click through:

Rubizne, Luhansk:

Vuhledar:

And the full text of the tweet:

Russian mobik says they are positioned right next to Vuhledar, although they should be in the territorial defence. All they can do is simply hide from shelling and pray to not get hit.

In addition, they are not paid daily allowances for the same reason – supposedly they are in the rear, and not on the front lines.

Sloviansk:

Well this is awkward:

As I wrote the other night, this war is going to be won or lost in Washington, DC. And as long as the exceedingly risk averse team around President Biden keeps making decisions like this, I am not very optimistic:

The Financial Times has the details of what is going on with Alexei Navalny:

Jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is severely ill and his condition is worsening rapidly, according to a key member of his team who raised the possibility that the politician may be being poisoned.

Navalny was suffering from stomach pains and had lost more than 8kg in body weight in just over two weeks, Ruslan Shaveddinov, a member of Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation, said in a phone call on Friday.

An ambulance was called for Navalny to the prison last week, Shaveddinov said, but no medicines were prescribed. “He and his lawyers have repeatedly demanded access to doctors, a medical examination, a normal examination. But the prison authorities refuse,” he said.

Navalny, 46, is being held at a maximum-security penal colony in Melekhovo, east of Moscow. His lawyers and supporters were particularly concerned, Shaveddinov said, because Navalny’s health had already been weakened by the assassination attempt against him in 2020 using the nerve agent novichok.

“Russian prison is already a place where people’s health deteriorates, while Alexei has recently suffered a failed assassination attempt,” Shaveddinov said. “Now he is also constantly being placed in an isolator, a room sized 2.5 metres by three metres . . . without being given access to doctors. This is all very concerning.

“His lawyers suggest that a poisoning may have taken place,” Shaveddinov added. Speaking with Reuters on Thursday, Navalny’s press secretary Kira Yarmysh said that the team “couldn’t rule out” the idea of incremental poisoning.

More at the link!

Finally, for tonight, Prigozhin’s ally in Sudan, LTG Dagalo, is attempting to seize control of the country. The Telegraph, republished via MSN, has the details:

Sudan’s air force bombed Khartoum, the capital, on Saturday as the military fought back against an apparent coup attempt by a powerful paramilitary force following weeks of escalating tensions.

The Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which accused the army of attacking first, said it had seized the presidential palace, the home of the head of the army, and Khartoum’s international airport.

At least three people were killed and dozens more injured in clashes, a doctors’ group said, as the RSF and military fought street battles after talks between rival military leaders over a power-sharing plan with civilians broke down.

In recent weeks, Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the head of the military, and Lieut Gen Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, the leader of the RSF, have been manoeuvring their forces as they vie for power after a deadline to hand power to a civilian government expired.

Heavy gunfire was heard near the Sudanese army headquarters and defence ministry in central Khartoum, and north of the city near the Marawi airbase. Videos shared online showed military vehicles and soldiers moving through empty streets and columns of smoke rising into the sky.

Ahmed Idriss, a witness, said RSF gunmen had dispersed through his neighbourhood and were spraying bullets “like rain”.  Eyewitnesses reported clashes between the RSF and army in the Darfur cities of El Fasher and Nyala.

This is important because Dagalo, who goes by Hemedti (probably a kunya or little name derived from his middle name of Hamdan), is contracted with a subsidiary of Prigozhin’s Concord Services Group known as Meroe Gold. Meroe Gold provides the gold and other mineral extraction services on Dagalo’s family’s properties in Darfur. It’s also how the Wagner mercs got into Sudan; they were the private security for Meroe Gold and Prigozhin’s other subsidiaries operating in Sudan. Prigozhin, through Meroe Gold, has access to the gold being mined in Darfur, which gives him a source of revenue that can be converted into and laundered as cash to fund his operations in Donbas. This is a source of revenue that Prigozhin does not want to lose.

That’s enough for a Saturday night.

Your daily Patron!

A new video from Patron’s official TikTok!

@patron__dsns

Часто буваю серйозним, але не страшним🙈 #песпатрон

♬ original sound – Tank the GSD

The machine translation of the caption is:

I am often serious, but not scary 🙈 #песпатрон

Open thread!

Commenters

  • Adam L Silverman
  • Andrya
  • Anoniminous
  • Another Scott
  • catclub
  • Chetan Murthy
  • Gin & Tonic
  • Jay
  • Ksmiami
  • NutmegAgain
  • Ohio Mom
  • Renie
  • RSA
  • Tony G
  • twbrandt
  • West of the Cascades
  • zhena gogolia

    34Comments

    2. 2.

      Another Scott

      The Sudan / Prigozhin connection is interesting and isn’t mentioned in the latest DW and AlJazeera stories. Thanks for providing the program (as in “Get your program! You can’t tell the players without a program!”).

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Anoniminous

      What is the NOËL clip is supposed to show?  Looks like a guy firing a RPG in an apartment, aka “standard urban infantry warfare.”

      Reply
    5. 5.

      NutmegAgain

      The problem I have with labels like “spillage” is that (as I understand things) workers like this in a facility like the one at Otis AFB would be frequently and routinely drilled in the “Not Give the Secrets Away!! process”. Like, do not do that. So nothing that hints at accidental tends to let him off the hook. I don’t think it’s a good idea to let budding ChristoFascist gun nuts off the hook, especially the ones who record themselves screaming racist & anti-semitic slurs. Maybe that’s just me.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      twbrandt

      Second, my understanding is that online activity is largely off limits in the investigative process.

      Sorry, this makes no sense to me. Why would online activity be off limits when investigating whether someone can have a security clearance?

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Anoniminous

      Report of an explosion at a tank training facility in the Kazan area. Maybe somebody tried to fire some of that 70 year old 100mm tank ammo and blowed themselves up Real Good?

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Gin & Tonic

      Another twist in the “Donbass Devushka” story. Commenter Dan B said the town she was apparently from is near a naval base. Well, analysis of her LinkedIn and other data shows she was a clerk in the Navy. Was, meaning past tense, not currently employed.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Adam L Silverman

      @twbrandt: My understanding is that unless something is specifically illegal, or they have reason to believe it is from information collected in other portions of the background investigation, they don’t want to go combing through legal activities, such as one’s Twitter feed or Facebook page.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Tony G

      @NutmegAgain: If the United States had actual journalists working for actual, functioning news media organizations then I’d expect to see, in the near future, investigative reporting about how, exactly, the United States Air Force screwed up so badly as to allow this dumb, asshole, young man to have access to this sensitive information — along with reporting about why this incident is just the tip of the iceberg of incompetent (or compromised) security.  In reality, I expect that this will be swept under the rug.   US taxpayers shovel almost a trillion dollars a year into the budget of the US military — and this is the kind of nonsense that we’re paying for???  At a minimum, high ranking officers need to be fired — or even prosecuted for this.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Tony G: This is the same AIr Force that has been a hotbed of fundamentalist Christianist nutjobs for …. decades?  So nutty that Jewish cadets at the Academy sued to stop the religious indoctrination and abuse?  That Air Force ?

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Tony G

      @Adam L Silverman: A competent security system will prevent intentional or unintentional releases of classified information.  High ranking officers did not do their goddamn jobs, and should face consequences.  They probably will not face any consequences though, because they’re “too big to fail”.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Adam L Silverman: One can only imagine the hue-and-cry from MTG and The Child Molester [which? which?] if the DOD was found to be denying RWNJs enlistment or even worse, blocking career advancement.  I remember what a ruckus those bastards kicked up every time the DOJ tried to even *report* on white supremacist terrorism in the US.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Andrya

      @twbrandt:  @Ohio Mom:  @Ohio Mom:   I also think that “don’t check the subject’s online activity, ever” is too broad a rule, but there is a real trade-off here.  In fact, two trade offs:

      First, in my experience, guys who handle security clearances are quite politically conservative and not always broadly informed.  There’s a definite risk that if turned loose on a candidate’s online activity, they might refuse a clearance for completely legitimate activity protected by the First Amendment.

      Second, I had a boss c. 2010 who had a policy of always demanding access to a job candidate’s Facebook page.  That wasn’t a problem with older candidates- but she immediately ruled out candidates who were recent college graduates if their Facebook page showed dumb pranks, drunkenness, etc. (while in college!)  The same thing might likely happen with security clearances.

      To get a feel for the potential problem, here are a couple true stories about the security clearance guy at the first aerospace company that I worked for.  (To be clear, he wasn’t the DoD guy with final authority over issuing the clearance- he was my employer’s liaison with DoD.)

      First story:   When I first applied for a clearance, I truthfully reported that I had smoked marijuana twice in college- both times were more than 5 years previous.  The clearance guy called me into my office and chewed me out- “You’re a disgrace!  I’ve been directed to issue the clearance but I’m mad as hell about it!  Of all the young people we’ve hired recently, you are the ONLY ONE who smoked pot!  Everyone else obeyed the law, but YOU SMOKED POT!!!!!”  While he was ranting, I was thinking “No, I’m the only one who ADMITTED to smoking pot…”

      Second, we had a colleague in my team who was a naturalized citizen born in Iraq.  One of my colleagues was interviewed about the Iraqi-American.  (This was in the 1990s, when Saddam Hussein ruled Iraq.)

      Security clearance guy:  “Has he been back to Iraq since it became a communist country?”

      Colleague:  “Iraq isn’t a communist country.”

      Security clearance guy:  “Yes, it is.  Its leader, Nasser, is a communist.”

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Tony G

      @Chetan Murthy: Yes, that’s true.  An entire branch of the U.S. military compromised by Christian-fascists.  One tenet of the Christian-fascist ideology these days is open support for Putin’s fascism.  So maybe the crummy security procedures are a feature, not a bug — deliberate sabotage done either for monetary payoffs or just for ideological agreement with Putin.  That’s another thing that actual journalists would investigate (in an alternate universe in which news media organizations have actual journalists instead of teleprompter readers).

      Reply
    26. 26.

      catclub

      @Adam L Silverman:

      they don’t want to go combing through legal activities, such as one’s Twitter feed or Facebook page.

      That makes even less sense. Going deep into debt is legal. Traveling to other countries is legal. Lots of internet searches are legal.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Renie

      @Adam L Silverman: I find not checking online activity odd also.  My daughter has worked as a law clerk for federal judges and before each one they have checked her FB cuz they have referenced to her what they saw.  Luckily her FB is just full of CrossFit stuff and travel.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Tony G

      @Andrya: Well, I guess I can’t blame him.  All those brown people do look the same.  (More evidence that Catch-22 was a reference document, not a work of fiction.). I have zero military experience, but I did have a so-called-career of forty years in I.T.   In my experience, nobody really cared about security and the job of “enforcing” security would be given to the most incompetent manager, who would then go through the motions with minimal effort.  I was working in a hospital when the HIPAA regulations took effect in the late nineties.  A lot of words were solemnly spoken about the criticality of patient privacy — but no attempt was made to actually improve database security, because that would have involved time, effort and money.  Joseph Heller lives!

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Chetan Murthy: There is both a HR/personnel problem here and an information security/counterintelligence problem here. And they are overlapping. If we were better on the former, we’d have less of the latter in this case.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Adam L Silverman

      @catclub: Again, I don’t make the rules. I just update my forms every few years when instructed to do so and, if required, meet with an investigator.

      Reply

