Love to see the fight from Dems of all stripes!

One reason Republicans in the House and the Senate either protect Trump or fight against consequences for him is that if the President isn’t above the law, then they aren’t either, and that means they are ing big fucking trouble. That’s my opinion, anyway.

The judge hand-picked by the GOP to enjoin mifepristone withdrew his name from a law review article denouncing medication abortion *during* his confirmation process — and did not disclose the article. He needs to be investigated. https://t.co/7jw5EPbzP2 — Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) April 15, 2023

It would be best for the Chief Justice to commence a proper investigation, but after a week of silence from the Court and this latest disturbing reporting, I’m urging the Judicial Conference to step in and refer Justice Thomas to the Attorney General for investigation. — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) April 14, 2023

NEW from @PaulBlu: @SenWhitehouse is calling for a @TheJusticeDept investigation of SCOTUS Justice Thomas's decades-worth of undisclosed luxury gifts and travel from billionaire GOP megadonor Harlan Crowhttps://t.co/4OAAuaSnwx — Accountable.US (@accountable_us) April 14, 2023

If this bill is enacted, Florida will be sued. https://t.co/mhOWLaD0sx — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) April 15, 2023

Open thread.