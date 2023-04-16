Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

A democracy can’t function when people can’t distinguish facts from lies.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

The worst democrat is better than the best republican.

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

Russian mouthpiece, go fuck yourself.

Thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

Let’s finish the job.

Despite his magical powers, I don’t think Trump is thinking this through, to be honest.

Bark louder, little dog.

I like you, you’re my kind of trouble.

Motto for the House: Flip 5 and lose none.

I did not have this on my fuck 2022 bingo card.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

I wonder if trump will be tried as an adult.

When someone says they “love freedom”, rest assured they don’t mean yours.

Today’s GOP: why go just far enough when too far is right there?

This has so much WTF written all over it that it is hard to comprehend.

Don’t expect peaches from an apple tree.

You are here: Home / Medium Cool / Medium Cool – Longmire, Lincoln Lawyer, Line of Duty

Medium Cool – Longmire, Lincoln Lawyer, Line of Duty

by | 26 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Medium Cool is a weekly series related to popular culture, mostly film, TV, and books, with some music and games thrown in.  We hope it’s a welcome break from the anger, hate, and idiocy we see almost daily from the other side in the political sphere.

Arguments welcomed, opinions respected, fools un-suffered.  We’re here every Sunday at 7 pm.

What do Longmire, Lincoln Lawyer, and Line of Duty have in common besides all starting with the letter “L”?

They have been my best companions for  walking on the treadmill – and I am sad to say that I just finished all 6 seasons of Line of Duty.  Since you guys put me on to The Lincoln Lawyer and Line of Duty, I am coming to you again for help in keeping me on the straight and narrow – aka walking on the treadmill.

  • Drama
  • Movie or a series
  • Engrossing
  • No subtitles
  • On Netflix, Prime, Apple TV+, or Paramount+, Acorn or Britbox

I can’t afford another streaming service.  Trying to figure out whether to keep Acorn and Britbox – I got Britbox so I could watch Line of Duty without ads (the ads on FreeTV were driving me mad) and then had to get Acorn in order to get seasons 5 and 6.

My rule is that the only way I get to watch my “treadmill” shows is when I am on the treadmill.  If I want to see what happens next, I have to be walking on the treadmill.

I finished Line of Duty yesterday, so I started watching something called The Recruit on Netflix, about some guy who joins the CIA straight out of law school.  It seems interesting enough so far, so it will tide me over as I search for the next great show.

Any suggestions for me or anyone else?

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • A woman from anywhere (formerly Mohagan)
  • Argiope
  • Burnspbesq
  • C Stars
  • delphinium
  • hells littlest angel
  • HumboldtBlue
  • Ixnay
  • JPL
  • Laertes
  • mali muso
  • motopilot
  • oldgold
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • pajaro
  • patrick II
  • piratedan
  • Steeplejack
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    26Comments

    3. 3.

      C Stars

      We are watching Star Trek Picard which is on Paramount+. It’s engrossing. I do find the writing a bit uneven across the first season but apparently seasons 2 and 3 are real bangers.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Burnspbesq

      It’s almost 30 years old now, but I keep coming back to Babylon 5.

      And I have a big soft spot for Friday Night Lights.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Laertes

      I expect everyone has seen both of these, but:

      Severance (Apple TV+) and Ozark (Netflix) are both excellent and not to be missed.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Steeplejack

      The Fall, 17 episodes on Amazon Prime. “A psychological thriller that examines the lives of two hunters. One is a serial killer who stalks his victims in and around Belfast, and the other is a talented detective superintendent [Gillian Anderson] from the Met who is brought in to catch him.” (IMDB)

      Reply
    9. 9.

      delphinium

      @Steeplejack: Speaking of Gillian Anderson, Bleak House (Dickens) is an 8-episode series on BritBox. Also Sex Education-a coming of age drama-comedy on Netflix.

      Shetland is a Scottish murder-mystery series (not too gory) with some nice scenery. 7 seasons on BritBox

      Reply
    10. 10.

      C Stars

      I have Last Tango in Halifax on my watchlist. It’s on Netflix, a British detective story set in contemporary time. We don’t have Apple TV right now but if we did I’d watch The Reluctant Traveler, a travel show featuring Eugene Levy.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      C Stars

      Oooh, another one I want to watch: Young Royals on Netflix. I think someone here actually recommended it. A Swedish drama series featuring young LGBTQ characters.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      hells littlest angel

      Line of Duty is my all-time favorite TV show. It’s flawless from first episode to last. Here are a few other favorites:

      Endeavour

      Vera (the earlier seasons, 1-8, are the best)

      Bodyguard (another Jed Mercurio joint, not quite as good as LOD)

      And two by the underrated Hugo Blick:

      Black Earth Rising

      The Shadow Line (possibly the blackest comedy of all time)

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Argiope

      I think I initially heard about Bad Sisters here but then forgot about it until a friend re-recommended it.  Fits all the criteria, on Apple TV.  So much family drama, including a brother in law who really needed killin’, as I used to hear when I worked in Appalachia (where rarely, that actually happened.  No violence was random, though!)

      ETA I second Shetland and Slow Horses

      Reply
    14. 14.

      A woman from anywhere (formerly Mohagan)

      There are several British mysteries, if you haven’t already seen them: Unforgotten (love Nicola Walker), Vera (ditto Brenda Blethyn), to start. Don’t know where it is, but the reimagined Battlestar Galactica was wonderful (with Edward James Olmos), and of course The Wire. Probably the 2 best series I’ve ever seen on TV.  Original British versions of House of Cards and State of Play were also very good. These are all old ones.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Ixnay

      Up vote for Longmire. Both Craig Johnson’s books, and the show, which is shot around Las Vegas NM. Amazing how much it looks like Wyoming. Hehe.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      piratedan

      would recommend Karen Pirie and Brokenwood Mysteries, the former is a brief series set in Scotland and the latter an 8 season offering from New Zealand.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      JPL

      Someone on this top 100 blog mentioned Poker Face and It is worth paying for a month to watch Natasha Lyonne performance.

      You just have to remember to cancel, but that’s what calendars are for.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      HumboldtBlue

      @Omnes Omnibus: ​ 

      Transatlantic on Netflix.

      I tried watching it, gave it the first three episodes and then quit. The lead character is vapid and empty, there was no tension, no real drama and despite what could have been an excellent basis for a riveting show, it was shallow, hollow and boring.

      I wanted to like it, it’s a subject I find fascinating, and instead went away disappointed.

      Elsewhere: For a short series, I recommend Manhunt, the story of the Boston marathon bombers. It included a lot of details I have never encountered before and the stories from the survivors, the residents and the police were very interesting

      I mentioned Surviving R Kelly the other night, and if you have the stomach for it, it’s an extraordinary documentary focused on a man who sexually abused scores, if not hundreds of victims, primarily little back girls from Chicago.

      On another note, watching the Miami v Bucks and Joe Ingles just entered the game and for the past five or six seasons I regularly pronounce his last name Inglés.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Steeplejack

      @C Stars:

      If you think Last Tango in Halifax is a detective story, you have been sadly misinformed. It’s a family comedy-drama loosely based on the second marriage of the screenwriter’s mother. It’s good, but it’s not a detective story.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      patrick II

      There are about four or five of the Jesse Stone (Tom Selleck) movies on amazon. Another small New England town with an outsized crime wave.

      Even though it doesn’t fit you criteria in any way (it is a dramedy with closed captions) I am going to throw “Tokyo Diner” on Netflix out there for anyone who isn’t on a treadmill. It is a 25 minute show about a small (seats for eight at the U-shaped bar) diner on a small back street in the Shinjuku district of Tokyo.  Every episode features the story of another customer conundrum assisted by the sage advice of the diner’s owner (called “Master”, of course). It often shows recipes for the featured dish at the end of the show.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      oldgold

      I avoided watching Mare of Easttown for quite a while. Why? I honestly thought it was about a horse. Not my cup of tea.

      Finally, I found out it was not about a horse. Rather, it is very good murder mystery featuring Kate  Winslet, Marianne “Mare” Sheehan,  as a detective in a small Pennsylvania town.

      (1 season with 7 episodes on HBO)

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.