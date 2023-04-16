Question for the BJ postcard peeps:
MazeDancer has addresses for the mayoral race in Jacksonville Florida. Is anyone interested in writing postcards?
Is anyone interested in a Tuesday evening postcard post? Let us know in the comments.
To get addresses and further information about this postcard campaign, go to Postcard Patriots.
Donna Deegan is ahead by 9 points.
And DeSantis is bringing in the dark money. No surprise there!
Beautiful postcards by MazeDancer, of course.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings