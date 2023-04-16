Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The revolution will be supervised.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

We cannot abandon the truth and remain a free nation.

The GOP couldn’t organize an orgy in a whorehouse with a fist full of 50s.

I wonder if trump will be tried as an adult.

They are lying in pursuit of an agenda.

Let’s finish the job.

People are complicated. Love is not.

Red lights blinking on democracy’s dashboard

You can’t love your country only when you win.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

Everybody saw this coming.

It’s time for the GOP to dust off that post-2012 autopsy, completely ignore it, and light the party on fire again.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

The worst democrat is better than the best republican.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

A democracy can’t function when people can’t distinguish facts from lies.

He really is that stupid.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Postcards for Mayor in Jacksonville, FL?

Postcards for Mayor in Jacksonville, FL?

by | 1 Comment

This post is in: ,

Postcards for Mayor in Jacksonville?

Question for the BJ postcard peeps:

MazeDancer has addresses for the mayoral race in Jacksonville Florida.  Is anyone interested in writing postcards?

Is anyone interested in a Tuesday evening postcard post? Let us know in the comments.

To get addresses and further information about this postcard campaign, go to Postcard Patriots.

Postcards for Mayor in Jacksonville? 1

Donna Deegan is ahead by 9 points.

And DeSantis is bringing in the dark money.  No surprise there!

Beautiful postcards by MazeDancer, of course.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Mousebumples

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1Comments

    1. 1.

      Mousebumples

      I’m interested, and I think I can do Tuesday. But I have a bunch of questions, haha.

      1. Are we waiting until then to start mailing?
      2. Should we contact MazeDancer/Postcard Patriots for addresses? (if yes, maybe reaffirm how to get addresses from her for newer postcarders)
      3. Do we have any talking points for postcards? (if no, would others appreciate that, if I put anything together to share?) 
      4. I’m guessing no last day to mail is set yet, is there?

      Thanks!

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.