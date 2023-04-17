Yikes! Kevin McCarthy just got called out to his face live on CNBC over his debt ceiling hypocrisy. The host noted that McCarthy raised the debt ceiling 3 times under Trump and added $2 trillion to the deficit with his tax cuts for the wealthy. pic.twitter.com/RudZNpg6Ko — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) April 17, 2023

Speaker McCarthy went all the way to Wall Street and gave us no new information at all—just political grandstanding. If he continues in this direction, we are headed to default.

Speaker McCarthy: Show us your plan. No blackmail. No brinkmanship. No default. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) April 17, 2023

No matter how good the speech, or how shrewd the posturing, the ball is in Rs' court. They have to demonstrate they can pass something (anything) before things can proceed. Until then, Biden content to hold out, and who can blame him. — Liam Donovan (@LPDonovan) April 17, 2023

1. Why bail Rs out if they can’t get their act together? 2. To the extent Speaker is willing to bargain in good faith, what’s it worth if he can’t be counted on to corral the votes? 3. Unless Rs show they’ll vote for lift–even a conditional one–WH wary that default is the goal. With that being said, the menu that has been floated suggests a recognition of this dynamic. Anything that adds votes and unites the conference belongs in; anything that divides it should be left out. Worry about what can become law after you establish a consensus starting point. If you do that (still a big if), the Biden retort of “show us your budget” becomes increasingly untenable. Except for setting the topline approps figure (which will be deemed anyway once they settle on one), all budgets are political LARPs.

A reminder that absolutely nothing has changed in the past three months https://t.co/1p88BleyyT — Liam Donovan (@LPDonovan) April 17, 2023

McCarthy should follow his own “work requirement” and put out a damn budget or forego his pay. https://t.co/1cWl8GOt1I — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) April 17, 2023

What we saw this morning is clear: Democrats want to avoid defaulting on our country’s debts. Meanwhile, Speaker McCarthy continues to bumble us towards a catastrophic default that would cause the economy to crash, spike job loss, and raise costs for American families. pic.twitter.com/XB8ce3DeBQ — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) April 17, 2023

Kevin McCarthy is a fundamentally unserious person. Even his own caucus regards him as a joke. But he is the Speaker, and the Speaker is willing to crash the economy in order to hurt average Americans and help his rich donors. — Santiago Mayer (@santiagomayer_) April 17, 2023

Just say you need Dem votes already Jesus — Lord Businessman (@BusinessmanLego) April 17, 2023

Pity poor Kevin MCarthy? I don’t think so. His problem is he has to ram through things Americans don’t want, all to gratify a few creepy billionaires who fund his party. Quit serving the creepy billionaires and things get easier.https://t.co/EEVWV71YYF — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) April 17, 2023



No matter how much they prefer the GOP, the FTFNYTimes could never resist the smell of blood in the water…

Pity poor Kevin McCarthy. Having sold his soul and torched his dignity to win his dream gig, the fledgling speaker of the House is struggling to find his groove… Some Capitol Hill denizens suspect Mr. McCarthy remains disgruntled about his messy speaker’s race, during which, The Times noted, Mr. Arrington reportedly floated Mr. Scalise’s name for the top job. Whatever their origins, such tensions risk exacerbating Republican leaders’ struggles to rally their fractious, scrawny majority around legislative initiatives. Indeed, the early report cards for this Congress have been underwhelming, prompting an unflattering assessment of Mr. McCarthy’s tenure compared with those of past Republican speakers such as Newt Gingrich and John Boehner. This conference has managed to pass its top legislative priority, a sprawling energy package that has a snowball’s chance of advancing through the Senate. But, thanks to internecine squabbling, Republicans have had to delay several major measures they had aimed to address early on, including a border security bill and a budget plan. Likewise, their orgy of investigations into all things Biden has had trouble gaining traction. Some Republicans have begun voicing concerns about the conference’s overall focus. These are high-stakes times not only for Mr. McCarthy but for many of his team leaders as well. To which one can only say: Welcome to the majority, fellas. Being in charge is hard. Sure, life in the House majority means you get to set the rules and shape the agenda for the chamber. But you also are expected to occasionally get stuff done, which is way harder than most folks realize. Back in 2009, the minority leader at the time, Mr. Boehner — who by then had endured a couple of spins through the majority-minority cycle — stressed to me the burden of running things. “One of the great shocks of 1994 was — we had won the majority, and no one in our caucus had ever been in the majority — no one realized how much more work it is,” he recalled. “You hand the football off to a fullback, and he’s gotta run with it.”…

Pobrecita chancleta!