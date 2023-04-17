Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

C.R.E.A.M. Open Thread: ‘Speaker’ McCarthy Isn’t Up to His Job

1. Why bail Rs out if they can’t get their act together?

2. To the extent Speaker is willing to bargain in good faith, what’s it worth if he can’t be counted on to corral the votes?

3. Unless Rs show they’ll vote for lift–even a conditional one–WH wary that default is the goal.

With that being said, the menu that has been floated suggests a recognition of this dynamic. Anything that adds votes and unites the conference belongs in; anything that divides it should be left out. Worry about what can become law after you establish a consensus starting point.

If you do that (still a big if), the Biden retort of “show us your budget” becomes increasingly untenable. Except for setting the topline approps figure (which will be deemed anyway once they settle on one), all budgets are political LARPs.


No matter how much they prefer the GOP, the FTFNYTimes could never resist the smell of blood in the water…

Pity poor Kevin McCarthy. Having sold his soul and torched his dignity to win his dream gig, the fledgling speaker of the House is struggling to find his groove…

Some Capitol Hill denizens suspect Mr. McCarthy remains disgruntled about his messy speaker’s race, during which, The Times noted, Mr. Arrington reportedly floated Mr. Scalise’s name for the top job. Whatever their origins, such tensions risk exacerbating Republican leaders’ struggles to rally their fractious, scrawny majority around legislative initiatives.

Indeed, the early report cards for this Congress have been underwhelming, prompting an unflattering assessment of Mr. McCarthy’s tenure compared with those of past Republican speakers such as Newt Gingrich and John Boehner. This conference has managed to pass its top legislative priority, a sprawling energy package that has a snowball’s chance of advancing through the Senate. But, thanks to internecine squabbling, Republicans have had to delay several major measures they had aimed to address early on, including a border security bill and a budget plan. Likewise, their orgy of investigations into all things Biden has had trouble gaining traction. Some Republicans have begun voicing concerns about the conference’s overall focus.

These are high-stakes times not only for Mr. McCarthy but for many of his team leaders as well. To which one can only say: Welcome to the majority, fellas.

Being in charge is hard. Sure, life in the House majority means you get to set the rules and shape the agenda for the chamber. But you also are expected to occasionally get stuff done, which is way harder than most folks realize.

Back in 2009, the minority leader at the time, Mr. Boehner — who by then had endured a couple of spins through the majority-minority cycle — stressed to me the burden of running things. “One of the great shocks of 1994 was — we had won the majority, and no one in our caucus had ever been in the majority — no one realized how much more work it is,” he recalled. “You hand the football off to a fullback, and he’s gotta run with it.”…

Pobrecita chancleta!

    10Comments

    1. 1.

      dmsilev

      I guess Republicans In Disarray is the new narrative, at least for now. Post:

      After 100 days in control, House Republicans have not reached consensus on how they will handle a vote on raising the debt ceiling — a critical piece of legislation that, if not passed, has global economic implications. They have not agreed on what their budget should, or should not, include, with various factions of the conference preparing their own versions. They are once again uncertain about when to vote on a major midterm promise — border security legislation — after not being able to secure support for its passage. And behind all of these public debates, skepticism and distrust is growing among GOP leaders.

      The growing rancor and the lack of progress on major legislation have set the stage for months of tumult ahead for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (Calif.), who has struggled to shepherd his narrowly divided conference as both moderate and extreme GOP members seek to leverage their power in the party’s four-vote majority.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      piratedan

      to recap……

      a hundred days in…..

      the GOP House has kept zero of their promises

      has not passed any meaningful legislation

      and the GOP wants Biden to offer cuts to their lack of any specific suggestions…. so that they can then have the Dems “negotiate” against themselves…

      Dems never held the country hostage when DJT was in charge and the GOP pulls this shit every time they are.

      fuck you Kevin…..

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Edmund dantes

      McCarthy is like Donald in that he wanted all the trappings of the job but not the actual real work that goes into it.

      Couldn’t have happened to a nicer guy.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      West of the Rockies

      How can Mrs. McCarthy look at that empty, gray man and feel any pride, respect, or attraction?  He’s a three-month-old kitchen sponge turned sentient.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Redshift

      I find it hilarious that they haven’t been able to produce a “border security” messaging bill, which no one will read and whose only purpose it to make Democrats vote against it. It’s the least like real work of anything a Congressional caucus does, but they still can’t get it done.

      There are so many flavors of dysfunction that could be responsible. My guess is everyone wants credit for it by no one wants to do any work, and they all have staff to post insults on Twitter and get them in Fox, but none to write legislation.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      West of the Rockies

      @piratedan:

      The Republican Party is now an RV careening down old 66 on half a gallon of gas with four-year-old triplets directing the parents and two teenaged siblings to speed up and head for Death Valley, stat!

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Captain C

      @West of the Rockies:

      How can Mrs. McCarthy look at that empty, gray man and feel any pride, respect, or attraction?  He’s a three-month-old kitchen sponge turned sentient.

      “I’m married to the Speaker of the House, which is more than all those horrible other Republican Congressional wives can say, and besides, both the personal trainer and poolboy (or -girl/NB) are attractive and discreet.”

      Reply

