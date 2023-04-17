social security

interstate highway system

apollo program

civil right act

voting rights act

eradication of polio

invention of the microchip

you being insanely mad https://t.co/hZuDVTvhvh — world famous art thief (@famousartthief) April 15, 2023

Candace Owens needs a new grift, because she & her British husband had to sell their Twitter knock-off at a discount after Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) imploded. Per Variety:

Parler, the self-described “uncancelable free-speech social platform” that catered to right-wing users — which was nearly acquired by Kanye West last year — has been shut down by its new owner. “No reasonable person believes that a Twitter clone just for conservatives is a viable business any more,” Arlington, Va.-based digital media company Starboard said in announcing Friday that it had acquired Parler. The terms of the deal are not being disclosed; Starboard said it expects the deal to be accretive by the end of the second quarter of 2023… In October 2022, Kanye “Ye” West and Parler had announced a provisional agreement for the music artist and entrepreneur to buy Parler. West appeared to be motivated to buy Parler after he was temporarily suspended from Twitter and Instagram over antisemitic posts. In December, Parler announced that the deal had been called off by mutual agreement. That came shortly after West appeared on Alex Jones’ Infowars show, where among other things West expressed admiration for Adolf Hitler. West had already been met with a major backlash over his antisemitic statements, including Adidas canceling its sneaker deal with him.

As Kanye West's far-right lieutenants turn on each other in an increasingly bitter feud, the pro-Hitler rapper has lost interest in his supposed presidential bid, telling one employee: "I just want to be left alone." https://t.co/CStblG99KN — Will Sommer (@willsommer) April 14, 2023

Owens’ old running buddies in the Ye campaign aren’t doing too well right now, either…

When Kanye West and his white nationalist adviser Nick Fuentes dined with Donald Trump last fall, the iconic rapper and quixotic 2024 presidential candidate managed to grab all the wrong kinds of headlines. But since that Mar-a-Lago summit, Kanye West—now preferring to go simply by “Ye”—hasn’t managed to grab much attention at all. And the disappearing spotlight, according to people close to West’s operation, is because his presidential campaign has been on hold for months amid a civil war among West’s lieutenants and a lack of interest from the megastar himself. As other Republican presidential hopefuls ramp up their White House bids, West’s political team of far-right influencers has found a new foe: each other. After once working together to elect West—or at least get him more attention through media appearances on fringe outlets like InfoWars—West campaign staffers like Fuentes, Jan. 6 rally organizer Ali Alexander, and British provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos have turned on one another… This month, however, the fight over the ruins of West’s campaign turned more serious. The rival sides lobbed unconfirmed accusations that their enemies had participated in various improper activities. Yiannopoulos even set up a hotline asking for dirt on Alexander. “I was disappointed by, and am now disgusted with, my former protégé,” Yiannopoulos added in a lengthy statement to The Daily Beast. “Nicholas has shown himself incapable of humility, growth, gratitude, strategy, teamwork, political judgment, and basic honesty.” Amid the fighting, Alexander has portrayed himself on social media as still close to West’s presidential bid. But Camacho, the producer, doubts there’s much of a presidential run to speak of. “Ali is all over Twitter representing Ye, as if he’s part of his campaign, all this stuff,” Camacho said. “And it’s completely bullshit.”

If the rumors are true, Ali Alexander also sold out his Jan6 comrades to the FBI, so he probably wants to look very busy elsewhere. At least one constant remains, though: Everything Trump Touches Dies.