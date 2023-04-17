Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Make Me a Sammitch! (Open Thread)

Make Me a Sammitch! (Open Thread)

If I had to travel a lot, I’d want to have New Yorker food writer Helen Rosner on speed dial for recommendations such as this, from a 2022 article called “A Perfect Ham Sandwich at 30,000 Feet,” subtitled “One of the best things you can eat in L.A. is on the flight home.” (link):

An hour and a half before I plan to arrive at the airport, I arrive at the Apple Pan, suitcase in tow. My order never varies: a hickory burger with cheddar, a side of fries, and a slice of banana cream pie. If you find yourself in L.A., do yourself a favor by dropping by the restaurant and replicating my order to the letter. And here’s the real trick: just before you’ve finished eating, flag down one of the countermen and ask him to make a ham sandwich to go. Then—and this is key—eat it on the flight home. I try to hold out until the plane crosses the Rockies, but on particularly hungry afternoons I’ll have taken the first bite as early as Arizona.

The Apple Pan’s ham sandwich is simultaneously unremarkable and exquisite. The menu, with characteristic efficiency, describes it thus: “Our own baked ham served with mayonnaise and lettuce on choice of bread.” This undersells what is one of the world’s great straight-shooter lunches: a small mountain of thinly sliced meat, pink as rose petals, beneath a similarly lofty pile of thick-cut iceberg lettuce, the whole thing gobbed with mayonnaise. (My choice of bread is almost always rye, though there are no wrong choices.) A to-go order comes wrapped in white paper; it’s thrown into a sack alongside a plastic container of pickles, which inevitably spills some excess brine that then gets soaked up by the sandwich. When bitten into, during the inhumane ordeal of commercial air travel, this mammoth creation—both oddly nostalgic and obscenely indulgent, maybe a bit like Los Angeles itself—feels like a small, rebellious act of pleasure.

Rosner has similarly insightful recommendations for New Orleans, San Francisco and Chicago in that article. At least I assume they’re insightful, going by the vivid descriptions and her inspiring homage to the humble ham sandwich.

Open thread!

