Monday Evening Open Thread: The NYTimes Editorial Board Needs An Intervention

Monday Evening Open Thread: The NYTimes Editorial Board Needs An Intervention

The GOP Death Cult needs a fekkin’ toe tag…


When Massachusetts approved same-sex marriage, the opposition among normie voters evaporated almost immediately. Once people saw that what other people chose didn’t affect their lives (except maybe by making some of the people they knew happier), that boogey monster collapsed like a failed inflatable. As more and more voters have transgender family / friends / acquaintances, those scare stories are failing, too.

There used to be a media concensus that Democrats wanted to ‘meddle in peoples’ lives’, promoting wild-eyed concepts like civil rights and gender equality. But now that it’s their beloved Republicans wanting to police everybody’s bathroom preferences, ‘privacy’ has become a Democratic touchstone!

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1. 1.

      Baud

      it was the left’s success and need for a new cause

      Equality and human dignity aren’t new causes for the left.

      ETA: It’s been LGBT for as long as I can remember.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      danielx

      Mike Pence’s popularity as governor of Indiana, a religious red state, took a substantial hit in spring 2015 after he signed a bill legalizing discrimination against gay and trans people. the backlash was so severe that MIKE PENCE signed an anti-discrimination bill one week later
      — knife-wielding hemophiliac (@NickTagliaferro) April 16, 2023

      Also why Pence’s political career was headed over a cliff before he was selected by TFG. Pence’s political career is over, or so would be my guess. He’s sure not going to garner many votes from MAGAts, a lot of whom wanted to see him swinging from a rope after January 6th.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      twbrandt

      I’ve kept my FTNYT sub because much of its non-political reporting is excellent (and I like the cooking section). But I am really close to canceling.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      OzarkHillbilly

      I’m working on a letter to my state Rep, Sens, US Rep, US Sens. I doubt it will be very persuasive of anything other than the fact that I think they are a bunch of cowardly WATB snowflakes who know their shit won’t stand up in a court of law but one does what one can. I’ll post it up when it’s done.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      C Stars

      I followed a story last week in which a freelancer on assignment for the NYT sent out letters to pediatricians asking if they want to speak with him on the record about any misgivings they might have about providing gender affirming care. He specifies in the letter that he is NOT looking for doctors who have experience treating trans patients or expertise in this field. Can you fucking imagine? They were planning to publish an article based quotes by people WITHOUT experience treating trans kids but who DO have reservations about the idea. Anyway, the letter was published on Twitter and the NYT dropped the story, which, yay, I guess, but it’s only a matter of time until they come out with another similarly trollish article by an anti-trans person, espousing the views of anti-trans doctors. It’s freaking infuriating.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      kindness

      Can we stop referring to the GD NY Times as the Paper Of Record?  They’re really just Fox News in print.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      trollhattan

      Since becoming Speaker of the House, owner of Chelsea F.C., and Dean of the Harvard Divinity School, it was only a matter of when, and not if George Santos was announcing for reelection.

      April 17, 2023 at 3:52 pm EDT By Taegan Goddard

      Rep. George Santos (R-NY). whose unexpected victory in November was quickly marred by revelations that he had lied or exaggerated about virtually his entire biography on the campaign trail, announced Monday that he was running for re-election, the New York Times reports.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Baud

      @C Stars:

      A Juicer’s daughter is a reporter and got contacted by the NYT to find women attending a Woman’s March who were disappointed in Biden.  That was the assignment. She turned it down.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      WaterGirl

      @OzarkHillbilly: If your letter is good, and I know it will be, send me a copy?  I could front-page it and perhaps it will inspire some other folks to steal your language – or at least give them a head start – on doing a letter of their own. :-)

      Reply
    16. 16.

      JPL

      @OzarkHillbilly: After the slaying of children at Sandy Hook, I wrote my Senators and the one I received a reply from was Saxby.  He then resigned so didn’t take any action.   It’s still worth stating a position.

       

      btw Saxby is Senator Chambliss

      Reply
    18. 18.

      mrmoshpotato

      Defeated on same-sex marriage, the religious right went searching for an issue that would re-energize supporters and donors. Now, the pace of the campaign against transgender rights has stunned political leaders across the spectrum.

      Did DougJ take over the real NYT Twitter account?

      Or can the New York Times go fuck itself into the Sun?

      What an absolutely weasely, deplorable tweet.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      mrmoshpotato

      @kindness:

      Can we stop referring to the GD NY Times as the Paper Of Record? They’re really just Fox News in print. 

      Can we start calling them the Paper of Shit?

      Reply
    26. 26.

      C Stars

      @Baud: There’s got a be a word for this kind of reporting–just absolutely calculating and deceitful. Like push polls but…push reporting? I dunno. The NYT certainly specializes in it.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Gin & Tonic

      @Baud: I would have been happy to share the credit with a future President. Might have leveraged that into a nice Ambassadorship.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      C Stars

      Imagine if the NYT had thrown the same kind of weight around in support of gun control. Imagine the lives that might have been saved! And the trans kids and families who would have been able to go about their lives without having to move out of state or sue their elected representatives…

      Reply
    33. 33.

      terraformer

      As Atrios alluded to, it’s arguable most of this could’ve been stopped in its tracks if the press and media, or at least enough of them, would explicitly include both the context and the practical impacts of Republican ideas and policies

      i mean, the power of just one of them to say something like “OMG look at what Republicans are doing, things that 89% of Americans (and most Republicans) don’t support – but they’re doing it anyway, upending the lives and dreams of millions of Americans – and here’s 5 people in 5 different states and their stories”

      but, it’s “look at what Republicans are doing ahead of the next election, Democrats cry foul” tripe

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Lapassionara

      It’s the getting in between a doctor and a patient that is so astonishingly cruel and disgusting. Genital inspections. What a nightmare for these families.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @WaterGirl: I doubt it will be anymore persuasive to a GQP than a Betty Cracker post, but I’m gonna try to be constructive.

      BWAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAhheh… 10,000 unemployed comediens and here I am givin’ it away for free.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      different-church-lady

      @NanaR: ​
        Is that why they keep spamming my Google address (with Google’s permission) with cooking section pitches? It’s the only thing they’re going to have left if they keep it up.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      HumboldtBlue

      @mrmoshpotato:

      That’s because BG was gloating last week about how it was so lovely and warm and sunny and pointing and laughing, and Mother Nature saw him. I admit I ratted him out because I told him last Wednesday that it would be snowing by Sunday, and I was correct, as always.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      different-church-lady

      Though some on the left are still uncertain…”

      There’s those “Some Democrats” again.

      One day we’ll find out who they are, but today isn’t that day.

      Reply

