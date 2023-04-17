None of this stuff works without validation from journalists and centrist dipshits. Good job https://t.co/fQs3KjykvE — Atrios (@Atrios) April 16, 2023

14,000 words on A1 about whether trans kids are transitioning too easily… but when trans healthcare gets banned (and when the ban cites NYT reporting), it’s buried on A17. https://t.co/ZGQmNEwSxj — Montucky Woodsnacks (@tuckwoodstock) April 15, 2023

The GOP Death Cult needs a fekkin’ toe tag…

I'm glad we can agree you're all a bunch of losers who had to resort to bullying 0.3% of the population to cover for all your other failures. https://t.co/52sthAjMUo — Slope Slipperer (@agraybee) April 17, 2023





Bullies picked a fight and lost and so they looked for a smaller, less numerous, more marginal group to bully and demonize. This is what bullies always do. It’s part of why all decent people despise bullies. https://t.co/fVxP8eikTb — SlacktivistFred’s 1611 Project (@SlacktivistFred) April 17, 2023

“So the bathroom tactic failed, but don’t worry, we’re gonna find another way to ruin people’s lives.” pic.twitter.com/SIYNXwVToC — ??Ghost Maggie ?? (@maggieserota) April 16, 2023

The left aren’t the ones who are uncertain about this! They’re campaigning against what the right is doing and winning! Republicans are the ones trying to push this issue and losing by 15 points in Pennsylvania! — ettingermentum (@ettingermentum) April 16, 2023

Mike Pence’s popularity as governor of Indiana, a religious red state, took a substantial hit in spring 2015 after he signed a bill legalizing discrimination against gay and trans people. the backlash was so severe that MIKE PENCE signed an anti-discrimination bill one week later — knife-wielding hemophiliac (@NickTagliaferro) April 16, 2023

you don’t have to be enlightened on trans issues to be skeeved out by toilet policing or school genital inspections lol — knife-wielding hemophiliac (@NickTagliaferro) April 16, 2023

I don’t know how anyone who isn’t a Republican operative could look at the political record of transphobia post-2022 and be like “liberals in disarray, republicans in touch with real Americans” but the New York Times always manages to accomplish the impossible — ettingermentum (@ettingermentum) April 16, 2023

When Massachusetts approved same-sex marriage, the opposition among normie voters evaporated almost immediately. Once people saw that what other people chose didn’t affect their lives (except maybe by making some of the people they knew happier), that boogey monster collapsed like a failed inflatable. As more and more voters have transgender family / friends / acquaintances, those scare stories are failing, too.

There used to be a media concensus that Democrats wanted to ‘meddle in peoples’ lives’, promoting wild-eyed concepts like civil rights and gender equality. But now that it’s their beloved Republicans wanting to police everybody’s bathroom preferences, ‘privacy’ has become a Democratic touchstone!