Monday Morning Open Thread: Patriots Day

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said job numbers and consumer spending are strong and chalked it up to President Joe Biden’s economic plans, waving off a recession risk.

“We’re seeing the success of his plans, and recent economic indicators are not consistent with a recession or even a pre-recession,” Jean-Pierre said Thursday when asked about the Fed forecast.

Federal Reserve minutes published Wednesday indicated that “the staff’s projection at the time of the March meeting included a mild recession starting later this year, with a recovery over the subsequent two years.”…

Our Very Respectable Mainstream Media is doing its best to gin up a recession, or at least scare people into acting as though one might be happening, because scare stories are good for *their* business. Please Murphy the Trickster God, we’ll have a short-lived scare later this year (possibly fueled by the GOP playing chicken with the national debt), and that will spur an ‘economic rebound’ counter-argument just as the Repubs and their enablers wrap themselves around the 2024 election axle.

