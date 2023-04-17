"What we are hearing from our Republican colleagues is an absolute commitment to defaulting on our bills. This is a manufactured crisis." @WhipKClark on the ongoing debt ceiling negotiations #SundayShow pic.twitter.com/Z9n6NELRCL — The Saturday/Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart (@weekendcapehart) April 16, 2023

White House says data does not indicate a US recession is on the horizon, rebuffing Federal Reserve staff economists who forecast a minor contraction starting later this year. https://t.co/AKVTrAhBWW — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) April 13, 2023

… White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said job numbers and consumer spending are strong and chalked it up to President Joe Biden’s economic plans, waving off a recession risk. “We’re seeing the success of his plans, and recent economic indicators are not consistent with a recession or even a pre-recession,” Jean-Pierre said Thursday when asked about the Fed forecast. Federal Reserve minutes published Wednesday indicated that “the staff’s projection at the time of the March meeting included a mild recession starting later this year, with a recovery over the subsequent two years.”…

Our Very Respectable Mainstream Media is doing its best to gin up a recession, or at least scare people into acting as though one might be happening, because scare stories are good for *their* business. Please Murphy the Trickster God, we’ll have a short-lived scare later this year (possibly fueled by the GOP playing chicken with the national debt), and that will spur an ‘economic rebound’ counter-argument just as the Repubs and their enablers wrap themselves around the 2024 election axle.

These are the headlines when inflation is heading down and job market is still strong. (First NYT, second WaPo, both this week.) Imagine the coverage when those trends are getting much worse. pic.twitter.com/H875sJxdBY — James Fallows (@JamesFallows) April 16, 2023