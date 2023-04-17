On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.
I love springtime with Albatrossity! Then ema treats to some finery from the Easter Parade. For the ret of the week, we are treated to a 3-day Mexican Bus Trip with Elma.
We have made it through our backlog of posts, so this would be a great time to send in your pics!
Albatrossity
We are in a bad drought cycle here, but there are some places with water, Those are good places to find birds at all times of the year, but especially in the spring! So here are a few water-loving birds and some others. We’ll be back in Africa next week!
Birders in the springtime look forward to the return of all the ducks. That is because they are really colorful at this time of year, but also because they are larger birds and generally pretty easy to ID (compared to, say, quick-moving warblers at the top of a tall tree). One duck that is very familiar to birders and non-birders alike is this one, the Mallard (Anas platyrhynchos). The more colorful one (with the curlicue ducktail) is the male, but the drabber female still shows some nice colors as well. Click for larger image.
Another dabbling duck that is underappreciated, in my opinion, is the Gadwall (Mareca strepera). Generally it appears to be just a brownish duck with a black stern while on the water, but in the air they flash those white wing patches. And in springtime the male (at right in this image) showcases his beautiful mahogany epaulets! Click for larger image.
Dabbling duck #3 this week is the American Wigeon (Mareca americana), which is the duck in the foreground here (the other two are male and female Ring-necked Ducks, Aythya collaris). Baldpate is the colloquial name for this white-foreheaded bird, and it also shows a lot of white in the wing when flying. In the right light that dark patch around the eye is iridescent green, but I have always had a hard time getting that light on this species. Click for larger image.
Dabbling duck #4, a female Northern Shoveler (Spatula clypeata) was obviously interrupted during dinnertime. Click for larger image.
Dabbling ducks and diving ducks both have the same response when somebody points a long black object in their direction, and these two were no exception. In the foreground is a female Lesser Scaup (Aythya affinis), a diving duck who is fleeing along with a male Blue-winged Teal (Spatula discors). When I started shooting this sequence the teal was well behind the scaup, but rapidly caught up and eventually took the lead. That’s not surprising; as any duck hunter can tell you, teal are very small and very fast! Click for larger image.
These are male Ruddy Ducks (Oxyura jamaicensis), but as you can see, some are more ruddy than others. Ruddy Ducks molt into the alternate (breeding) plumage (for the males, that means a chestnut-brown plumage and a bright blue bill) in the spring, and many other ducks are already in that colorful alternate plumage late in the fall or early in the winter. So it’s not unusual, here in Flyover Country, to see these birds with a variety of outfits at this time of year. Click for larger image.
Switching from ducks to another iconic spring migrant in these parts. I found this lone Sandhill Crane (Antigone canadensis) at a local WTP (Water Treatment Plant, aka sewage pond) at a time of the year when most of its comrades are in Nebraska or points north. It must have missed the wakeup call one morning, and will now have to hang out with ducks and geese at sewage ponds for a while. Despite its laggardliness, it is still a stunningly beautiful bird, and one of my all-time favorites. Click for larger image.
Another beauty, this Red-tailed Hawk (Buteo jamaicensis) was seen several times this winter, and hopefully it is still around for the summer. It has some pigmentation issues, although that eponymous red tail is still apparent. More images can be found on eBird. Amusingly, it was usually seen near a road named White Eagle Road. It’s no eagle, and I do not know how that road name originated, but maybe there is something in the water up there. Click for larger image.
This is a bird that sometimes overwinters here, but generally I have to wait until April to see one each year. Bewick’s Wren (Thyromanes bewickii) is expected but very patchily distributed here. It prefers areas with scrubby brushy vegetation, and most landowners do not. This one was singing lustily in an area near a reservoir that has undergone massive changes in its water level in recent years, so there were lots of dead trees, driftwood, and no persnickety landowners other than the US Army Corps of Engineers. Perfect habitat! Click for larger image.
The final bird is also one that I have to wait until April to see each year, and every year it still gives me the same thrill. Scissor-tailed Flycatcher (Tyrannus forficatus). A bird that looks like it belongs in the tropics, yet it graces my part of Flyover Country all summer long. This is a female, and she was already hard at work catching insects, as you can see. Click for larger image.
