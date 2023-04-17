Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Postcards for Mayor in Jacksonville, FL?

Re-posting because I didn’t get a feel for whether postcard peeps want a postcard post on Tuesday evening or if you are all happy doing postcards without that.  So if you’re one of the postcard peeps, chime in and let me know one way or another.  thanks.

🧚‍♂️

Originally posted at 6:45 on April 16.

Postcards for Mayor in Jacksonville?

Question for the BJ postcard peeps:

MazeDancer has addresses for the mayoral race in Jacksonville Florida.  Is anyone interested in writing postcards?

Is anyone interested in a Tuesday evening postcard post? Let us know in the comments.

To get addresses and further information about this postcard campaign, go to Postcard Patriots.

Donna Deegan is ahead by 9 points.

And DeSantis is bringing in the dark money.  No surprise there!

Beautiful postcards by MazeDancer, of course.

    20Comments

    1. 1.

      Mousebumples

      I’m interested, and I think I can do Tuesday. But I have a bunch of questions, haha.

      1. Are we waiting until then to start mailing?
      2. Should we contact MazeDancer/Postcard Patriots for addresses? (if yes, maybe reaffirm how to get addresses from her for newer postcarders)
      3. Do we have any talking points for postcards? (if no, would others appreciate that, if I put anything together to share?) 
      4. I’m guessing no last day to mail is set yet, is there?

      Thanks!

      Reply
    2. 2.

      WaterGirl

      @Mousebumples: I will probably end up posting this again tomorrow since almost no one is seeing it tonight.

      The answer to #2 was up top, but I just bolded it so it stands out more.

      Yes, MazeDancer will be the contact for this one, but I’ll get the answer to #1, 3, and 4 and add them to the post.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      BlueGuitarist

      Yes, I’m in for postcards to help flip the largest (population) city in the US with a R mayor!
      need to get more postcards….

      Reply
    5. 5.

      karen marie

      I hope that typo in the “healthy neighborhoods” postcard gets fixed.

      Everyone needs a proofreader!

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Mousebumples

      @WaterGirl: Sounds good, thanks! I pointed a contact to Postcard Patriots. I notice the Wisconsin race is still mentioned on the Contact page, but I’ll still reach out.

      My kids are in YMCA classes 3x per week, but I can hopefully still get some time to write after bedtimes… 😊

      Reply
    7. 7.

      MazeDancer

      Yes, get addresses at PostCard Patriots, click on my nym.

      Can mail up until May 5. Go to PO before you party.

      There are free downloads of PostCards at the site.

      @karen marie:  Clearly, I need more than a proofreader. Cannot find the typo.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      CaseyL

      @MazeDancer: Thank you! Excellent Jacksonville postcards!  I’m in for another round, but will ask for addresses after I have printed out the postcards tomorrow.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Mousebumples

      I’m still good and interested in Tuesdays/Saturdays (*most weeks) for postcarding posts. Maybe with music too?

      Reply
    19. 19.

      CaseyL

      Hi, y’all. Just thought I should note that the typo is still on the downloadable pdf file, even though it’s been fixed on the website image.  I just noticed this, when MazeDancer asked me to make sure I had the corrected version – which I don’t, since I downloaded the pdf.

      I’m not sure if the web image is itself downloadable as anything but a webpage.  It won’t “save” as a pdf for me, but someone tech savvier than I may be able to do it

      ETA: MazeDancer just sent me a corrected pdf.  If it’s not yet on the website, I can email it to WaterGirl, who can then forward it on.

      Reply

