We are preparing for the next Ramstein meeting, we expect solidly grounded decisions to meet the prospects on the battlefield – address of the President of Ukraine Dear Ukrainians, I wish you health! This day began with a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. Many topics. The front line is the actions of our defense forces, what is achieved, and what we need to achieve. The commanders of the Khortytsia, Tavria, Odesa, Pivnich task forces, Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhny – all reported on the current situation. Supply of ammunition for our soldiers – separately at the Staff meeting. Today, more details about this: not only supply, but also everything related to manufacturing – both by the state and private companies. Minister of Strategic Industries Kamyshin, Minister of Defense Reznikov, and Commander of the Logistics Forces Huliak also reported. I held a meeting with Prime Minister Shmyhal on the results of his trip to Canada and the United States, these were meetings primarily for financial support of Ukraine by partners. The results are substantive. This applies to relations with the IMF and other international institutions and bilateral relations with Canada and the United States. Thanks to all our partners who always help! By the way, we are already preparing for another Ramstein meeting. I held preparatory meetings. And we expect solidly grounded decisions that will meet the prospects on the battlefield. Quite ambitious prospects, which we are approaching with all our might. Moreover, we are approaching them not only for ourselves, not only for Ukraine but also for our entire anti-war coalition. The aggressor must lose. And this is our joint responsibility with our partners – to gain more time for peace, that is, to be as active as possible now in providing weapons and ammunition to speed up our joint victory. I signed the decree on awarding state awards to our soldiers. 127 soldiers of the Armed Forces… 68 of them – posthumously. It is very important to understand this: every time we hear that the promised supply of weapons is delayed, every time there are doubts about the type of weapons for Ukraine, about the range or other quality characteristics – every time it means that Ukrainian soldiers are giving their lives so that we have this time… The time that is spent to convince so that the supply of the necessary weapons takes place after all. Today, I’d like to especially commend our soldiers from the 5th Separate Assault Brigade and the 80th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade for active and successful assault operations in Bakhmut. Thanks to the 214th Rifle Battalion for powerful blows against the enemy near Bakhmut! 92nd separate mechanized brigade – thank you for the result in Luhansk region! Donetsk direction… Fighters of the 35th and 36th Separate Marine Infantry Brigades, 55th Separate Artillery Brigade. Paratroopers of the 79th Air Assault Brigade. Soldiers of the 74th Separate Intelligence Unit, the 59th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade named after Yakov Handziuk… Thank you all! In Zaporozhzhia, there is something to praise for the soldiers of the 128th separate assault brigade of Zakarpattia. Well done! Every destroyed enemy now is a liberated meter of Ukrainian land tomorrow. And one more. Yesterday, a search and rescue operation ended in Sloviansk after Russian terrorists attacked residential buildings. I want to mention our people who, together with their colleagues on the ground, did everything possible… Despite the threat of repeated strikes, and despite all the difficulties, they did everything possible to save as many lives as possible. I thank Sergeant Yaroslav Pletsky, Senior Sergeant Viktor Herhel, Senior Lieutenant Bohdan Havrylov, and Lieutenant Colonel Mykhailo Zahnitko, all who participated in this operation. Thank you to everyone in the great team of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine who works for the people! Glory to our soldiers! Eternal memory to all those, whose lives were taken by Russian terror! Glory to Ukraine!

The Ukrainian leadership knows that they have two external constraints. The first is time. The second is how long it takes to get the US, as leader of the coalition supporting Ukraine, to agree to provide military equipment and material in sufficient quantities to allow the Ukrainians to be successful. I fully expect that the Ukrainians will flat out ask for F-16s at the next Ramstein meeting. I also expect that the Biden administration will say no. And this is regardless of whether the Ukrainians would be able to quickly be able to get their pilots up to speed on them, in the air, and fight them effectively. Rather, it is because the Biden administration is afraid that if the Ukrainians are too successful it will destabilize Putin’s rule and then destabilize Russia. Here’s Shashank Joshi’s, The Economist‘s defense correspondent and a non-resident fellow at the Royal United Services Institute, reporting: (emphasis mine)

Western officials familiar with Ukraine’s preparations are unsure how everything will pan out. It is vital, they say, that Ukrainian forces have the confidence to keep moving forward. Russia’s layered defences are designed to lure advancing columns into “kill zones” covered by pre-sighted artillery. If troops panic and freeze up, they could be decimated. But there are also concerns about the opposite: an unexpected collapse of Russian forces that puts Ukraine’s army at the mouth of Crimea, in a position to seal off the peninsula, attack Russian ports and bases there and deny the Sea of Azov to Russian ships. Large pockets of Russian troops could also be trapped in Kherson and Zaporizhia oblasts. Such a humiliation is deemed unlikely—a leaked assessment by the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) predicts only “marginal” gains for either side this year—but not impossible. Many Ukrainian officials would welcome it. But some Western ones are concerned that a serious rout would destabilise Russia to a dangerous degree, making it harder for the Kremlin to swallow any negotiations that might follow. Far preferable, they say, for Vladimir Putin, Russia’s president, to order a semi-voluntary retreat, as he did from the west bank of the Dnieper river in Kherson province in November. The aim is not to defeat Mr Putin militarily but to persuade him that recovering the lost territory would require wave after wave of politically risky mobilisation. That will not be easy. Mr Putin is thought to remain convinced that time is on his side. He has reinforced failure at every turn, sticking with the war after his defeat at the gates of Kyiv and then frittering away hundreds of thousands of mobilised recruits on a futile offensive around the town of Bakhmut since January. The DIA assessment, first published by the Washington Post, says that even if Ukraine were to inflict “unsustainable losses on Russian forces”, Russia would prefer to conduct a fresh mobilisation rather than enter negotiations. On April 12th Russia’s parliament passed a new law allowing the defence ministry to issue electronic—rather than physical—summons for military service, making it easier to dragoon recruits. Another round seems inevitable.

Leaving the DIA assessment portion of the reporting aside, the Ukrainians know that this is what they’re facing from their allies. A lack of resiliency and resolve to see all of Ukraine liberated regardless of how resilient and resolved the Ukrainians may be.

There is still no operational update posted by Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense today, but here’s a statement from Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister Ana Malar about Russian attempts to weaponize Bakhmut in the information space:

Video of soldiers from Ukraine’s 3rd Assault Brigade in Bakhmut. https://t.co/NDNHIONthy pic.twitter.com/3uPi4Qzlss — Rob Lee (@RALee85) April 17, 2023

From EuroMaidan Press:

Ukrainians are keeping Russians away from the main supply roads to Bakhmut and are conducting counterattacks to push them even further whenever possible.In our daily update from the front, we pair up with military blogger Reporting from Ukraine to give you an update about what’s happening on the battlefield in the Russo-Ukrainian war. In Bakhmut, Russian forces attempted to complement their recent offensive to the north by developing attacks to the south. However, Ukrainians understood that this was the next logical step and assigned their best sniper, artillery, and drone crews to make sure that Russians do not cross the main street, so when Russians started launching their attacks, they lost one assault unit after another within minutes. The freshest reports suggest that Ukrainians established permanent surveillance of Russian positions along Korsunskogo street and are eliminating all Russian reconnaissance groups already on the approach. The footage released by the Ukrainian 93rd Mechanized Brigade shows how drone operators coordinate with an artillery crew and destroy a Russian assault unit the moment it tries to cross Korsunskogo Street. Such continuous actions successfully prevented Russians from developing offensive actions from a secondary axis. What further complicates the situation for Russians is that this area basically has nothing to hide behind. Since the clashes here have been taking place for months, and all the houses in the region are quite small, everything was gradually leveled with the ground, making attacks from this direction as dangerous as attacking through the fields. Regarding the central part of the region, Ukrainians still hold positions at the train station. The soldiers defending it said that Russians are increasing the pressure after establishing control over the grain elevators. Recent geolocated footage confirms that Russians indeed crossed the rails and are operating in the vicinity of the grain elevators. In the northern part of the region, the fighting continues. One of the fighters said that intense artillery fire brought the Russians to senses and forced them to stop pushing further. Today Ukrainians tried to regain the initiative and counterattacked Russians along the whole line. Russians reportedly started retreating, although they did put up an intense fight, and overall resistance was immense. Combat footage released by the Ukrainian side shows that Ukrainians are operating in small assault units to test Russian defense capabilities from all sides. Whenever a group advances, it immediately tries to leverage the gains to help other units breach their strong points. Today a commander of the Ukrainians 1st Border Detachment, responsible for the southern line, stated that they rarely meet Wagner forces and that almost all attacks are already conducted by regular Russian forces. This statement confirms my analysis based on the footage of battles and prisoners of war. Today, Ukrainians reportedly took captive several more dozens of soldiers and showed weapons taken as trophies. This is less than yesterday, although still much more than usual. A lot of those captives were taken near the Khromove road. A fighter from the Aidar Battalion reported that yesterday they forced a group of Russians to surrender in the aftermath of an unsuccessful Russian assault. Fighters from the Da Vinci Wolfs Battalion showed a video of how they got encircled, held an all-round defense, and still repelled the massive Russian attack. To not allow Russians to move freely in the region and prepare for their assaults, Ukrainians are also conducting assaults. Today, the Da Vinci Wolves Battalion showed the aftermath of a successful assault on Russian positions. Before this assault, their drone operators, in coordination with artillery crews, increasingly targeted Russians in the trenches. As a result, they managed to undermine a Russian strongpoint and reduce control over the region after a successful assault. Overall, Ukrainians are keeping Russians away from the main supply roads to Bakhmut and are conducting counterattacks to push them even further whenever possible. Inside Bakhmut, Ukrainians managed to prevent a similar development of offensive actions in the south by establishing tight control over the region and preventing Russians from concentrating their forces by immediately targeting all units that got out of cover. It looks like the situation stabilized, and as stated by a soldier from the 24th Assault Battalion, if Ukrainians break Russian momentum in the north, then Bakhmut will continue to hold.

Here’s the full text of Weiss’s first tweet:

A big drop today of two ex-Wagner fighters testifying to mass killings, including of more than 20 Ukrainian children and teenagers. Azamat Uldarov and Aleksey Savichev are both former prisoners. They say they blew up a pit with 50+ wounded Ukrainian POWs and the so-called “500s,” Russian refuseniks who didn’t agree to kill Ukrainians. They cleared residences in Soledar and Bakhmut by murdering everyone. “I executed the order with this hand, I killed the children on the order,” Uldarov says. “What we did when we entered Soledar and Bakhmut… We were given the command to clear and kill everyone. We went and killed all women, men, pensioners and children, including minors, five-year-olds.” Yevgeny Prigozhin personally gave orders for the shootings, Uldarov and Savichev claim.

Here’s the video with English subtitles:

Here are the two tweets with Yermak’s reply/response:

Russian terrorists confessed to numerous murders of Ukrainian children in Bakhmut and Soledar. Confession is not enough. There must be a punishment. Tough and fair. And it will definitely be. How many more such crimes have been committed?

The Russians kidnapped thousands of 🇺🇦 children, the future fate of many is still unknown. A nation of inhumans and murderers. We are doing everything to return 🇺🇦 children. We are preparing an appropriate plan by order of the President @ZelenskyyUa. The world needs to see the real Russian Federation. It’s too late to be afraid. We need to knock out the teeth of this monster.

Video of a Russian tank in Marinka struck by a Ukrainian FPV loitering munition with what appears to be a PG-7 warhead that avoids the roof screen. https://t.co/Ak7bkAK4yR pic.twitter.com/MTehHF0UL0 — Rob Lee (@RALee85) April 17, 2023

We have some updates on former Petty Officer Second Class Sarah Bils, now doing business as Lyudmila Mikhailova Kazakova (because why the fuck not?). First tweet from Pekka Kallioniemi’s thread with the rest coming from the Thread Reader app, which caught the three tweet’s he deleted:

In today's #vatniksoup, I'll introduce an American propagandist and podcaster, Donbass Devushka. She's best-known for her fake Russian identity, for her pro-Russian podcast, and for spreading false, pro-Russian narratives on social media. 1/23 pic.twitter.com/DdGTlKH8Ce — Pekka Kallioniemi (@P_Kallioniemi) April 15, 2023

Donbass Devushka wasn’t always working under this pseudonym – during the summer of 2022, her alias was Mila Medvedev or @LuganskforLife (and also CheburekiVibes, MeatballSubZero, YuGopnik, GhostofLugansk). 2/23 While active under this account, she’s posted several photos of herself, and confirmed working also under the pseudonym “Donbass Devushka” through a link to her post on Patreon. 3/23 In the past, she’s stated that she’s a “poor woman from Luhansk”, but she’s actually just a regular Yankee girl, living in Oak Harbor, Washington. She’s originally from New Jersey and was married from 2011 until 2021. 4/23 Perhaps as an attempt to become more credible, she’s changed her real name to a Russian sounding one at the end of Mar 2023. 5/23 Before she was working for a shop that sold tropical fish, but after the war started, she must’ve smelled a good niche for making some extra money, and started creating pro-Russian propaganda on various social media channels. 6/23 The Donbass Devushka YouTube channel was created in Jul, 2022, and @LuganskforLife Twitter account followed after one month. The YouTube channel is actually a collective of various people doing interviews and podcasts, and boy oh boy, do these interviews stink of vatnik. 7/23 Her Telegram channel was also one of the first places where the doctored leaks of Jack Teixeira were detected. These fakes had decreased Russian military losses drastically, while the Ukrainian ones were increased. 8/23 Many of them have been covered in earlier #vatniksoup threads, including Jackson “Z” Hinkle, Eva Bartlett, Scott Ritter and Gonzalo Lira. In these podcasts, “Devushka” fakes a terrible Russian accent, which she forgets to do every now and then. 9/23 The contents of the podcast are exactly as you’d imagine, full of BS like “Ukrainian Nazis”, bioweapons labs, multipolar world, praise of Putin, mockery of the West, NATO and Joe Biden… basic vatnikology 101. 10/23 But there’s nothing new in people ditching their old life and becoming propagandists for dirty Russian money, it’s happened with people like Z-Hinkle, Mike “iEarlGrey” Jones, Karin Kneissl… in these circles, Devushka is still just a nobody. But what is much more… 11/23 …interesting in this case, is how her real identity was discovered. The whole operation was conducted by Shiba Inu unit of the #NAFO battallion. The identity of Devushka had been under scrutiny for long time, and finally they could piece the whole thing together to … 12/23 …find out her real identity as a Jersey girl. The group noticed that some trolls had trolled Devushka’s account by calling her by her real name. They then found out that she was married before, and found old photos of her from Facebook. 13/23 With this information, they identified her home address, and compared photos from her social media accounts to other open source images of her alleged address – and they matched. They even managed to get a confirmation through a reflection from the sunglasses she was … 14/23 …wearing, and from the color of the wall paint her house has. Then they tracked her marriage certificate to find her birth date, and it matched with the one she posted on her Telegram channel. 15/23 Finally, they obtained a video of her working for the tropical fish joint and matched her voice to Devushka’s, just without the fake Russian accent. 16/23 Of course this tactical unit also looked into her family tree: she’s stated that in addition to being Russian, she’s also Jewish. By referring to her Jewish heritage, she had a free pass to criticize Jews for pretty much everything (which is exactly what she did). 17/23 But of course there was neither Russian or Jewish blood in her, which was proved by looking at her parent’s names in her marriage certificate. 18/23 So, one of the biggest pro-Russian disinformation and propaganda pushers online claimed to be a Russian-Jew from Luhansk, but actually turned out to be a divorced, middle-aged woman from Jersey. But that’s not all: there’s still the money she’s been collecting through… 19/23

20/23 …various donation channels. On her TG channel, she’s stated that all the funds go towards charity, for example to Mariupol, and to “Donbassian refugees in Rostov”. For collecting donations, Devushka used several channels, including BuyMeACoffee, crypto wallets and Locals.20/23 She’s also collaborated with Rybar, a Russian news outlet focusing on military analysis also connected to Yevgeny Prigozhin. Now here’s a problem that Devushka might be facing: Russia is heavily sanctioned, and in case to fundraising efforts were real, she’s potentially…21/23 …violated them. If they weren’t then it’s a regular fraud.The Shiba Inus also checked her crypto wallets,and noticed that they had received funds on several occasions, but there were no traces of money being sent out. Based on this evidence, I’d go with the ‘fraud’ option.22/23 As of today, Donbass Devushka’s account @PelmeniPusha has been suspended. Big thanks to #NAFO for their incredible work. 23/23

And a couple of follow ons:

It also seems that I am being targeted by coordinated ban attempts coming from the DD Telegram channel. If I get suspended, keep up the good work, shiba inus! 2/2 pic.twitter.com/8N0kO7B4iL — Pekka Kallioniemi (@P_Kallioniemi) April 16, 2023

And here’s a follow on thread from Robert van der Nordaa:

2/x 2/x The thing which struck me most is the fact that she is not called Sarah Bils anymore. Her name is now Lyudmila Mikhailova Kazakova. She officially had her name changed. Source/Article @MalcontentmentT https://t.co/TnEK8EltAS pic.twitter.com/zfl30t1OGA — Robert van der Noordaa (@g900ap) April 17, 2023

4/x She started deleting her Linkedin pages. So she is deliberately covering her tracks and open source info. Doesn't look to good for a person who claims she has done nothing wrong pic.twitter.com/gqob9mG4EU — Robert van der Noordaa (@g900ap) April 17, 2023

6/x DD cooperated with Rybar. This could be a very important aspect now that she is officially investigated. @P_Kallioniemi shared a screenshot of the article. See tweet 7/x Link: https://t.co/dXd3XGoosI — Robert van der Noordaa (@g900ap) April 17, 2023

8/x The NAFO investigation is amazing but even more so if you link all this data to the @bellingcat @EliotHiggins investigation which shows that DD is the first to publish US secret military info. https://t.co/8TdqL8PEyp — Robert van der Noordaa (@g900ap) April 17, 2023

10/x What struck me in the WSJ article is that DD said that she doesn't hate Ukrainians. This is legally not true. There is a lot of legislation on hate speech. Calling Ukrainians nazis, antisemitism is illegal. Authorities could prosecute her for this. pic.twitter.com/vPxoWBuXxm — Robert van der Noordaa (@g900ap) April 17, 2023

12/x to take a break but will be back soon with a lot more data on DD — Robert van der Noordaa (@g900ap) April 17, 2023

US Naval Institute News has the latest on the erstwhile petty officer:

The Department of Justice is investigating a former Navy non-commissioned officer for her role in social media accounts that posted a series of leaked Pentagon documents, two U.S. defense officials told USNI News on Monday. Sarah Bils, 37, a former aviation electronics technician 2nd Class who was last stationed at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash., according to her official Navy biography, is allegedly behind a pro-Russian series of social media accounts under the banner of “Donbass Devushka,” The Wall Street Journalfirst reported. The people behind the Donbass Devushka network allegedly posted at least four of the classified documents, leaked by Massachusetts Air Guardsman Jack Teixeira, to their Telegram social media channel.



Bils is an administrator for the Donbass Devushka properties, which is now a network of 15 people, she told The Wall Street Journal. It’s unclear if Bils, who had a security clearance as part of her Navy career, used it to access classified documents. The handle is a combination of the contested Donbass region in eastern Ukraine and the Russian word for “young lady.” Bils told The Wall Street Journal that another administrator on the accounts posted four of the documents to the Donbass Devushka Telegram channel. Several Pro-Russian social media accounts picked up the documents after they were shared. The Donbass Devushka social media accounts are the largest English-speaking, pro-Russian accounts that engage in “Russian–style information warfare,” Bils told the Journal.USNI News was unable to reach Bils using listed numbers on Monday. Bils was identified as one of the personas behind the Donbass Devushka social media account by the North Atlantic Fella Organisation (NAFO) – an open source intelligence group that specializes in exposing Russian misinformation. The Department of Justice declined to comment. Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh referred all questions on Bils to the Navy or the Department of Justice. Bils is originally from New Jersey and enlisted in the Navy in 2009, according to her Navy bio obtained by USNI News. After completing “A” school at Naval Aviation Technical Training Center in Pensacola Fla., she was a student at the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Unit in Lemoore, Calif., and reported to Fleet Readiness Center Northwest, Whidbey Island, Wash., in June 2011. She worked in different roles at the air station until her discharge in November. From Febuary 2021to March 2022 Bils was assigned to a Whidbey Island-based EA-18G Growler forward maintenance team that deployed to work on the electronic attack aircraft. While mostly carrier-based, the Navy has deployed Growler squadrons to bases ashore to support joint missions, USNI News understands. Her awards included two Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals, a Meritorious Unit Commendation, four Good Conduct Medals and the National Defense Service Medal. Bils officially separated on Nov. 27, 2022, just over nine months after Russia invaded Ukraine. She was promoted to an E-7 chief aviation electronics technician, but left the service as an E-5. A Navy spokesman, when reached by USNI News on Monday, was unable to provide details on the demotion.

