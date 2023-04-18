Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Dominion and Fox Settle…

Video at 11.*

I’m disappointed on multiple levels–I wanted to see Rupert on the stand being served his own intestines via a cross examination for the ages.

Dominion and Fox Settle...

I wanted to see F**ker Carlson allowed to spin on a spit over coals for hours. I wanted a jury award so large only scientific notation could handle it.  All Imma gonna say at this point is that I look forward to the terms of the settlement and hope that includes a continuous chryon reading “We Are Lying Shits” scrolling without end on every Fox broadcast and feed from now through November 2024 (at the least.)

The thread is, of course, open.

(And yeah–the post is drafted the way it is to evoke this image. You can thank me later.)

*The quaint notion that a news report would be held until some set hour reveals that yes, in fact, I am an old…

Image: Anonymous, Représentation d’un animal hideux qui a mangé beaucoup de monde dans un village nommé Singlais, situé à trois lieues de Caen1632.

    91Comments

    4. 4.

      jackmac

      Absolutely outrageous. Fox needs to held publicly accountable for the lengthy series of lies and now it’s unlikely to happen.  Yeah, it’ll cost Rupert Murdoch a lot of cash, but it’s only money.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Sure Lurkalot

      Wanted it to be about the lying and it was just about the money. So surprised on this day ending in “y”.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      trollhattan

      I can’t be the only one envisioning Logan Roy negotiating these waters and finally yelling, “FUCK IT, settle! It’s small change.”

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Steeplejack

      Cash settlement is $787.5 million. I haven’t seen any word on form of the apology. I dream about Carlson, Hannity and Ingraham having to read a groveling statement on air every night for a month, with million-dollar penalties if they mumble or omit any words.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      guachi

      I suspect Dominion wants more than just money as their reputation was smeared. Money doesn’t bring back their reputation.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      HumboldtBlue

      Before we take to the streets with pitchforks, it sure seems there is more to come from this settlement than just money. There are going to be more impacts, it appears from the hints Dominion lawyers dropped.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      MazeDancer

      “Dominion lawyer Justin Nelson just said Fox is settling the case for $787.5 million”

      Huh? What happened to 1.6?

      Also, reports are 9 of the 12 jurors were people of color.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      trollhattan

      @dww44: BBC:

      “Settlement of $787.5m

      Dominion lawyers have just announced Fox and Dominion have reached a settlement of $787,500,000m (£633.6m).
      “The truth matters, lies have consequences,” a lawyer for Dominion says.”

      Reply
    16. 16.

      JPL

      @trollhattan: Lies have consequences and the statement Fox released said they acknowledged the judge’s statement that they lied.   Imagine as a child you said to a parent that you acknowledge that they said you lied.   fk

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Steeplejack

      @MazeDancer:

      Key word is “settling.” Also, someone on MSNBC just pointed out that a guaranteed check in hand now might be worth more than a projected future payout after years of appeals and foot-dragging. I.e., present value of money.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      janesays

      @MazeDancer: The likely concern was that even if they had won the full $1.6B they were seeking at trial, who knows how long it would be before they ever saw a penny of it, because Fox would almost certainly have tied it up in appeals for years.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Citizen Alan

      @MazeDancer:

      To be fair, even the most favorable verdict is appealable, and aside from being reactionary ultra-conservatives, the current SCOTUS majority has expressed an interest in taking a hacksaw to libel laws, so who knows how it would have played out.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      PaulWartenberg

      Fox and their lawyers were NEVER going to risk putting Overlord Murdoch on the witness stand. It was a question of how desperate the settlement could get.

      All Imma gonna say at this point is that I look forward to the terms of the settlement and hope that includes a continuous chryon reading “We Are Lying Shits” scrolling without end on every Fox broadcast and feed from now through November 2024

      THIS! This is what really matters. Make it so that trump is denied a venue for his “stolen election” lies. Get him to yell and scream and insist on his own defamation lawsuit against Fox Not-News to try and force them to lie for him again.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      WaterGirl

      Disappointing to say the least.

      The one thing Fox wanted was to not have to admit publicly in black and white that they are a propaganda outlet and not a news organization.

      Pretty sure Fox got what they wanted.

      Dammit.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      JWR

      Like the rest of you, I’m holding out hope for a strong statement of fact to be read aloud on or during each of these f*ckheads segments. But we shall see what we shall see.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      The Moar You Know

      I don’t think we’ve seen that from Fox publicly.

      @Stacy: nor will we.  Fox CANNOT admit that in any substantive way, their whole grift ends if they do.  Which is what I was hoping this trial would do.  Oh well, they’re a business, not my personal white knight, and they probably have shareholders so for them, this was the right move.

      Just not the right move for America.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      cain

      I didn’t think Dominion needed money so.. something is off. Plus how do they get their reputation back on track? Shouldn’t Fox News be making an admission that they lied ? I mean they clearly were going to lose.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      delphinium

      @WaterGirl: There was a case a few years ago where Karen McDougal sued Carlson for slander. Fox’s defense was of course that “given Mr. Carlson’s reputation, any reasonable viewer ‘arrive[s] with an appropriate amount of skepticism’ about the statement he makes.” So Fox already crossed this bridge and their viewers don’t seem to care that Fox/Carlson are making fools of them by lying to them each night. Rage is a hell of an addiction.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg

      So today, I checked into a place with a private plunge pool and a well thought out en suite acrylic art kit (because they were told by my wife that I would be into creating visual memories), saw a Cape Buffalo, a rhino with rhino baby, some impalas, some giraffes, a bunch of zebras, a young leopard and – oh, yeah – a young lion mom carrying a two month old cub that our guide said had come out the very first time today, and was definitely telling the truth because she was crying.

      Of things that don’t suck, this doesn’t suck the most.😁🥰❤️

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Old School

      @MazeDancer:

      “Dominion lawyer Justin Nelson just said Fox is settling the case for $787.5 million”

      Seems like Fox would have paid much more to keep from testifying under oath.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      raven

      The Fulton County District Attorney’s office has offered immunity deals to some of the alternate GOP electors who met at the Georgia Capitol and cast phony Electoral College votes for Donald Trump following the 2020 election.

      In a court motion filed Tuesday, the DA’s office also disclosed that it has been interviewing several of those Republicans in recent weeks, and that some of them accused a fellow elector of committing “acts that are violations of Georgia law,” the motion stated, without revealing specifics.
      The DA’s office filed the motion in an attempt to disqualify from the case attorney Kimberly Burroughs Debrow, who is representing 10 of the electors. In the explosive motion, prosecutors allege that Debrow failed to inform her clients about the potential immunity deals after they were offered last summer.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      MattF

      Not surprised, since many actual lawyers have said, repeatedly, that proving actual malice to an actual jury is very very very hard. My hope is that the settlement requires statements from various Fox personalities that will trigger TFG. Is that too much to ask?

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Scout211

      I am okay with a settlement. Added: I am likely in the minority here, though

      Elie Honig’s opinion on CNN:

      The $787.5 million settlement in the Fox-Dominion case is an unequivocal rebuke of the right-wing news network and its journalism, said Elie Honig, former assistant US attorney for the Southern District of New York

      “Translated it means we got caught lying by the judge – and I think that’s exactly why we are seeing this absolutely jaw-dropping number,” Honig told CNN’s Jake Tapper.

      Although the amount is about half of what Dominion was asking for, it’s still an astonishing sum, he said.

      “I didn’t think there was any way they would get $1.6 billion – even when they proved their case, even if they proved it overwhelmingly to a jury. Let’s remember, by its own estimation, Dominion valued the entire company at somewhere between $30 and $80 million. This settlement is 10 times the value of Dominion as an entire company. That’s how strong a statement this is with this number,” Honig explained.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Fair Economist

      I don’t see how that’s enough. Dominion’s business has been totally wrecked by Fox’s libel.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      HeleninEire

      Here’s what should be in the settlement: anytime someone on Fox even hints that the election was stolen…an additional $100 million; for each offence. And if it’s Donald Trump make that $200 million. For a month at the top of EVER Fox program the host must say that the court has ruled that they all lied.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Skepticat

      Not surprising but very disappointing. There never seem to be actual, impactful consequences for really bad behavior. I don’t imagine TFG will suffer any either.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Sure Lurkalot

      @The Moar You Know: I read today they sold out to private equity and founders kept a 25% stake. I’ll see if I can track that down but if that’s the case, seems like risk of trial or appeals was real and Benjamins rule as usual.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      CaseyL

      To repeat what I said in the thread below, considering that Dominion employees had to hire security details because they were getting death threats, I am absolutely gobsmacked that Dominion didn’t want to gut Fox and drag it around by its entrails.

      Oh, well.

      I do wonder what effect this will have on all the other lawsuits swirling around Fox.  Not just Semantic, but the producer who they lied to, lied about, and deleted her emails.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Renie

      Fox News Statement: “We acknowledge the court’s rulings finding certain claims about Dominion to be false. This settlement reflects Fox’s continued commitment to the highest journalistic standards.”

      Sounds a little bit like they are saying what they said about Dominion was false but that’s it.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Dan B

      The judge appointed a Special Master.  That investigation will continue into I withholding information at discovery.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Lapassionara

      I just saw that Dominion also has lawsuits pending against Giuliani, etc. so there is more fun to be had, although I doubt Rudy has any personal wealth to lose. What scum.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      p.a.

      IANAL, but I stayed at Holiday Inn  I’ve been on civil trial potential juries 4 times, and in 3 the settlement was made after a jury was picked but before any trial activity.  The court officers all said it happens a lot.  A game of “chicken” I guess.

      (2 I was a juror, 2 I was back in the lounge when the chosen group came in looking disappointed.)

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Burnspbesq

      @MazeDancer:

      Huh? What happened to 1.6?

      Dominion was never in a million years going to be able to prove damages in any amount remotely resembling 1.6B. Even if they could somehow manage it, the present value of 1.6B after all appeals are exhausted and Fox drags out a frivolous Chapter 11 case case is less than $787.5M at any reasonable discount rate.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      scav

      @HeleninEire: But isn’t the (admittedly extravagant) lying about the election rather peripheral to the actual case here which is the harm Fox did to Dominion’s reputation?

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Scout211

      @Lapassionara:

      It will be interesting to see how all those parties react to the Fox settlement.

      Dominion Voting Systems still has pending lawsuits against right-wing networks Newsmax and OAN, as well as against Trump allies Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell and Mike Lindell.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      schrodingers_cat

      As for the case not much to say except it was not  unexpected. Fox News works on white people, because it is says what many of them believe. It gives voice to their visceral fears. It doesn’t work that much on other demographics to the extent it does on older white people.

      Since this is a Levenson post where he posts art, I am going to share my first attempt at coloring a Kerby Rosanes illustration.

      Comments and critiques welcome.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Betty Cracker

      @Scout211: It’s far less than a fourth of Fox News’s quarterly earnings. It’s good for Dominion, which is the party that had standing in the case, so in that sense, it’s not a disappointment. But it would be in the public interest to expose these lying propagandists for who they are, but I guess the law doesn’t give a fuck about that.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      delphinium

      @Scout211: Yeah, as much as it would have been nice to put some of the Fox folks in the hot seat, I doubt it would impact much of their overall viewership. It is already beyond obvious that they are far more invested in propaganda rather than news. I’d much rather see them booted from the White House press room and cable not including Fox in their basic package. But neither of those will probably happen either.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @Skepticat: There never seem to be actual, impactful consequences for really bad behavior.

      That’s only if your net worth is over, say, $50 million. I could steal 100 bucks out a register right now and get in life-altering trouble.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Burnspbesq

      @raven:

      prosecutors allege that Debrow failed to inform her clients about the potential immunity deals after they were offered last summer.

      Holy shit. That’s grounds for disbarment.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      WaterGirl

      @Scout211: I don’t have a lot of respect for Elie Honig’s opinion in general, but I have no idea whether he is correct here or not.

      This isn’t even half of what Dominion asked for.  With the appointment of a special master for Fox, as happened earlier this week, I would think that would have totally upped the ante for Fox and they would have paid a much higher amount not to have a special master who would be able to interview anyone at Fox.  Under oath.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      jonas

      I think Dominion also has suits pending against Rudy Giuliani and that wackaloon My Pillow guy Mike Lindell as well, both of whom have been just as, if not more, explicit than the Fox crew in claiming Dominion conspired to fix the election. It will be interesting to see how this affects those cases. Will they double down, or will this scare the shit out of them and have them scrambling to settle as well? I can see Giuliani just caving and going “oh well, I was mistaken, I guess Dominion is ok or whatever” but Lindell is certifiable. He’ll never back down so I can see that going to trial and it ending about as well as things did for Alex Jones.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Anonymous At Work

      @MazeDancer: IAAL (but don’t quote me on the law) Smartmatic is asking $2.6 billion AND they are going after several hosts personally.  So, we might see Fox executives vs. hosts in a battle royale on damages.  And FOX is now exposed on a lot of areas for Smartmatic to exploit.  Finally, Dominion is likely to require an admission of guilt and apologies from Fox that will play at the Smartmatic trial, or factor into the settlement.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      This was an easy case to win at trial, but then it would end up in appeals forever and then this corrupt supreme court would have nullified the judgement.

      So bird in the hand vs corrupt supreme court in the bush

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Another Scott

      @p.a.: I heard similar things when I was in a jury pool for a civil case.  The judge specifically thanked us for being there and helping encourage the parties to come to a settlement.

      Like in many human endeavors, deadlines focus the mind.

      It’s good they didn’t bury the terms of the settlement in some NDA here.  That’s important.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      jonas

      @WaterGirl: I think Dominion was basically asking for the moon in the original suit and figuring if they won, it would probably be reduced considerably on appeal, which these things always are, and which would have taken who knows how many more years. This is a pretty huge settlement, imho. I just hope it included having to make a clear, unambiguous statement that they knowingly mislead their viewers about Dominion voting machines. What I’ve seen so far is kind of milquetoasty.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      MomSense

      Once we saw some of the goods Dominion had on Fox from discovery, this case was never going to go to trial.  Fox had no choice but to settle and even if Dominion won twice the amount at trial, the appeals shenanigans would have gone on forever.
      They had to cough up a good chunk of change and this bodes well for Smartmatic.

      Who knows we may get a big corporate shakeup out of this as well.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      delphinium

      @Another Scott: Yeah, like many others, this is what happened for a jury I sat on. We were all ready to go and then got the announcement that a settlement had been reached, so no trial.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      Roger Moore

      @p.a.:

      I was recently on a civil jury that actually reached a verdict.  One of the things I never appreciated before is that the jury is really on its own for the damages calculation.  We had some help with the economic damages, though not enough, but for non-economic damages we were more or less told to wing it.  Each side presented their idea of how much the damages ought to be, but their estimates differed by a factor of about 100x.  The court told us we were on our own and just had to figure this stuff based on our common sense.

      Nobody knows what would have come out of the jury if they had ruled in Dominion’s favor.  They might have decided to give Dominion 100% of Fox’s profits since the election, or they might have decided Dominion shouldn’t get more than the company itself was worth.  It would be a complete crapshoot.  I can completely understand why both sides would want to settle.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      Kelly

      @p.a.: I was selected as a juror for one civil trial. Homeowner vs remodeling contractor. Selected in the morning. Went out for lunch. On our return the Judge thanked us for our time and told us the parties had settled.  Judge spoke for a few minutes about settling was a good thing and commonplace.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      Burnspbesq

      @Another Scott:

      It’s good they didn’t bury the terms of the settlement in some NDA here

      That would have been difficult. Fox is a public company, with disclosure obligations under Federal securities law. It’s going to have to file an 8-K, and there are limits on how cute you can be without pissing off the SEC.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      Money is fake and the truth has value beyond measure. The way this world operates, you’d think the reverse was true.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      Hoodie

      @Burnspbesq: Yeah, I’m kind of surprised they got this much, but I guess it shows how desperate Fox was to avoid having Rupert and others testify.   For those who are disappointed, this is probably as good as could be expected.  Dominion has shareholders and their management could not walk away from this much sure cash.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      trollhattan

      Turns out Dominion has more irons in the fire than you’d find at a rustlers convention.

      Lawyers for Dominion said in the press conference that more legal action is coming against people that spread lies about the company.
      “There are more people that have some accountability coming,” said one lawyer, with another telling reporters: “Thank you and we’ll see you at the next one”.
      Dominion Voting Systems still has lawsuits against Newsmax and the One America News Network.
      They have also sued Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell and Mike Lindell – all allies of Donald Trump who shared false claims about Dominion following Joe Biden’s presidential win.
      They all deny wrongdoing and plan to fight the lawsuits.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      Betty Cracker

      @Baud: Right, and even as a non-lawyer, I understand that the public wasn’t a party to this suit. My point is there’s a public interest here that apparently cannot be served in any other way, and that sucks.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      Gvg

      All i hope is that the settlement has contingencies built in so that fox has to actually pay quickly and make satisfactory we were lying statements right away, or else Dominion gets to keep everything AND the case is back on. They can’t let the pressure off fox till they have their money plus they need to be able to still provexto the public that future lies are lies. In other words, no nondisclosure agreement.

      Because fox is not going to shut up, Dominion shouldn’t promise to either.

      Reply
    84. 84.

      trollhattan

      Fox didn’t quite switch to “Benny Hill” reruns but they did wave this off in that Fox News America’s Most Trusted fashion.

      Here in the BBC New York bureau, we have a wall of four monitors tuned into major news networks.
      Just after news of a settlement broke, BBC, CNBC, and CNN all carried the Dominion lawyers’ press conference live.
      The fourth TV in our office, dedicated to Fox News, did not.
      Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto was in the anchor’s seat, and it took several moments for him to acknowledge the settlement. The network then brought its media correspondent, Howard Kurtz, on as a guest to speak with Cavuto for about three minutes. Kurtz hosts a Fox show called Media Buzz, and revealed in February that the network had barred him from talking about the trial; he said at the time he “strongly disagrees” with that decision.
      Fox News did not show images of the scene outside the Delaware courthouse; instead, footage of its New York headquarters dominated a split screen.
      As Dominion lawyers declared victory in their case on the other three televisions, Fox News cut to a commercial. They returned a few minutes later, with a segment on immigration.
      They have also not published a story about the settlement on the front page of their website, yet.

      “Settlement schmettlement, Hunter Biden’s laptop just shot a cop!”

      Reply
    87. 87.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @Roger Moore: Yup.  I was on a civil jury last Summer and same thing.    Defendant caused an auto accident that put Plaintiff in hospital.  Defendant admitted liability so all we had to decide was damages.  But Plaintiff had been in a couple other accidents in the past too so determining which accidents caused which injuries was tricky. And there were some holes in his story (including saying he was totally healed in a deposition for another accident before our trial).  Anyways, our discussions on what to give him for the mental/emotional damages (he definitely deserved something) was just complete guesswork and basically making up numbers until we could find one we all agreed on.  And we all just wanted to go home after 8 days, so we probably cut our discussions shorter than they should’ve been.

      Reply
    88. 88.

      RSA

      Like everyone else, I’m disappointed. I don’t like it, but corporations are amoral entities. I doubt that any angle other than profit has been considered throughout this case.

      Reply
    89. 89.

      narya

      I’m gonna express a minority opinion: I think this is a good thing. The biggest risk Dominion faced was losing the trial. The second-biggest risk they faced was winning, but (a) not getting much in damages and/or (b)  needing to spend a whole lot of time on appeals, tracking down the money, etc. Dominion losing would have been MUCH worse than either of the other two–this way, it’s all getting reported essentially as “Dominion prevailed,” and that won’t help the defendants in the other trials. A lot of the discovery was already out there, and is still out there.

      Reply
    90. 90.

      UncleEbeneezer

      I’m gonna go ahead and be happy for this, solely based on the people who are mad about this: Conservatives and Progressives/Dems who are quick to label every result a catastrophic failure.  I’m not sure what people think Fox admitting they lied would actually accomplish.  Maybe five less viewers?

      Reply
    91. 91.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @RSA: Like everyone else, I’m disappointed. I don’t like it, but corporations are amoral entities.

      It would be nice if our economic structure were more responsive to moral and societal concerns.

      Didn’t Manchin just torpedo a bill that would have simply allowed, not required, allowed financial managers to weigh a particular major societal concern when making trading decisions?

      Reply

