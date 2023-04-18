“What year is it?” You might wonder when you see a super wealthy newspaper owner printing stories that “weed is turning ppl into zombies” But this is actually somehow worse than Reefer Madness: it’s an argument to lower the minimum wage *so service workers can’t afford cannabis* pic.twitter.com/uxhMMHCdiL — Ryan Marino, MD (@RyanMarino) April 16, 2023

Restaurant workers are making eye contact with Shelley Clark but their eyes look too vacant, & they are responding to her right away with “no problem” but it sounds too rote. Naturally they must be high & the only logical answer is to lower their income until they behave better. — Ryan Marino, MD (@RyanMarino) April 16, 2023





Not sure if I have to explicitly say it but this entire story is at best an imaginary argument to justify a cruel and regressive policy, if not outright propaganda. To be clear, these reported anecdotes – which are unverifiable – do not even accurately describe THC intoxication. — Ryan Marino, MD (@RyanMarino) April 16, 2023

MTG her own self chips in!

Lmao. They must have been on drugs to not treat a grifting interloper with absolute deference! pic.twitter.com/Hejxp8taJL — Ryan Marino, MD (@RyanMarino) April 16, 2023

Service industry workers… smoking weed? What’s next, college students drinking? — Bonere de Balzac (@AliveTypeIdiot) April 16, 2023

Amazing they turned to everyone is high rather than “everyone is so traumatized that they are numb and dissociated to get through the day and that’s why the worker didn’t hear your order the first time.” Ruling class is pissed the working class are human in other words. — Sweet Baby Jiyasus (@SweetbbJiyasus) April 16, 2023

Aaannnnd… another Very Serious Employer heard from: