normies like disney, this is weirdo shit — world famous art thief (@famousartthief) April 17, 2023

Does Puddin’ Ron even want to run in the 2024 primary any more? Because shortly after visitors to The Happiest Place on Earth are greeted with a sign at their favorite ride saying Closed due to Ron DeSantis, the capitol building in Tallahassee will be torched.

he’s on tilt and increasingly looking like a crazy person. tremendous stuff. https://t.co/q277KOijUB — world famous art thief (@famousartthief) April 17, 2023





rob desantis threatens to release anacondas in typhoon lagoon if bob iger does not apologize for black little mermaid — kilgore trout, blue check free since 2003 (@KT_So_It_Goes) April 17, 2023

not sure threatening a badly managed prison you intentionally release fugitives from in the disney parking lot is the own he thinks it is https://t.co/Z2oGISM1m1 — kilgore trout, blue check free since 2003 (@KT_So_It_Goes) April 17, 2023

i mean, i agree on everything else, but it's quite clear that desantis has no real interest in florida thriving, to him, it's a fiefdom he gets to use as a petty tyrant testing ground for his ambitions and grievances https://t.co/YnHN9tHzME — GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachi) April 17, 2023

disney to ron desantis: eat shit https://t.co/xGldXTm80O — GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachi) April 17, 2023

Yes, people pointed out, this new Pride Night will be in California, not Florida — and it’s obviously been in the works for a while. But Disney’s announcement makes DeSantis look like a petty tyrant making threats he can’t enforce.

Right after DeSantis threatened to build a state prison next to Disney World, Disney promoted its first ever Pride Nite at Disneyland. They aren't intimidated by weak, pathetic men like DeSantis. https://t.co/yLAlezJC4A — Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) April 17, 2023

Ron DeSantis’ plan to build a prison next to a theme park is a fucking great idea. This way Republican youth pastors won’t have to travel very far when they get caught trying to molest children at Disney World. — Lakota Man (@LakotaMan1) April 17, 2023

Not smart, Ron!

one of the underlying stories that doesn't get enough attention here is the degree to which the state legislature has volunteered to be an extension of ron desantis. there's no independence there at all, which is a little unusual even for deep red state legislators https://t.co/1vkmKeKT9a — GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachi) April 17, 2023

if you're a politics writer focusing on what a ron desantis presidency would actually look like in practice, this is a pretty important component to consider. he won't get that kind of abject, cowardly deference from a republican house loyal to trump. — GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachi) April 17, 2023

he's got no interest in or skill at gladhanding donors, he's showing corporate interests that he'll bigfoot them any time he feels like it, and he'll expect congress to line up behind wildly unpopular policy regardless of their district lean. — GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachi) April 17, 2023