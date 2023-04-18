Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I did not have this on my fuck 2022 bingo card.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

T R E 4 5 O N

Anyone who bans teaching American history has no right to shape America’s future.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

We cannot abandon the truth and remain a free nation.

When your entire life is steeped in white supremacy, equality feels like discrimination.

I was promised a recession.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

Meanwhile over at truth Social, the former president is busy confessing to crimes.

I’m sure you banged some questionable people yourself.

Is it negotiation when the other party actually wants to shoot the hostage?

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

Everybody saw this coming.

Republicans don’t want a speaker to lead them; they want a hostage.

Battle won, war still ongoing.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

Yeah, with this crowd one never knows.

It’s easy to sit in safety and prescribe what other people should be doing.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

New McCarthy, same old McCarthyism.

Happy indictment week to all who celebrate!

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

Nothing worth doing is easy.

You are here: Home / 2024 Elections / 2024 Primaries / Late Night Open Thread: DeSquamous vs. Disney

Late Night Open Thread: DeSquamous vs. Disney

by | 2 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Does Puddin’ Ron even want to run in the 2024 primary any more? Because shortly after visitors to The Happiest Place on Earth are greeted with a sign at their favorite ride saying Closed due to Ron DeSantis, the capitol building in Tallahassee will be torched.


Yes, people pointed out, this new Pride Night will be in California, not Florida — and it’s obviously been in the works for a while. But Disney’s announcement makes DeSantis look like a petty tyrant making threats he can’t enforce.

Not smart, Ron!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • NotMax
  • Pete Downunder

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    2Comments

    1. 1.

      Pete Downunder

      While I regard Disney parks as someplace you’d use to interrogate prisoners of war if torture wasn’t barred by the Geneva Convention, I have to say I’m all for Disney in its war against old Ron.

      He won’t talk? Run him through It’s a Small World one more time

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.