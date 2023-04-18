The Notice for Benefit Payment and Parameters-2024 edition (NBPP-2024) is the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) annual ACA play book. The final rule came out last night. I want to highlight a single section:

What does this mean?

CMS will automatically default people who have low incomes (<250% FPL) and who bought Bronze plans into Silver plans with CSR benefits on the same network if the Silver plan has the same or lower premium. Functionally, this is mostly going to effect people earning under 200% FPL with a big benefit to folks earning under 150% FPL who are almost guaranteed to have at least one zero premium Silver plan with a $0 to $800 deductible available instead of a zero premium Bronze plan with a $8000 deductible.

CMS is working to get some people out of a dominated default option.

In 2021, I co-authored an analysis with Petra Rasmussen and Coleman Drake on the situation that many people likely are defaulted to dominated options. Dominated choices means that they pay more to get less. That is just dumb!

JAMA Health Forums published our work where we CSR-Silver was the overwhelming replacement destination of dominated default placements:

We found that these mistakes are expensive:

5.8% of 748 087 California marketplace enrollees currently default to dominated health care plans with higher premiums and cost sharing; more than 98.0% of enrollees have low incomes. By comparison, an alternative smart default system would default many enrollees to more generous plans with approximately $100 lower monthly premiums and almost $2000 lower deductibles.

The CMS rule will only touch folks who are currently in Bronze plans and who are also eligible for CSR Silver plans. Using our data, this is about 43% of all folks who are defaulted to a dominated plan. Gold to Silver CSR is the other big chunk (46%) with odd-ball situations accounting for the rest.

If we are to rely on consumer choice as a means of providing information and market discipline, then we need to make sure that the smarter choices are the easier choices. CMS is making one little chunk of the market work a bit better while making consumers better off by reducing, sometimes dramatically, individual and household cost-sharing exposure.