Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Republicans do not pay their debts.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

Republicans choose power over democracy, every day.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

It’s time for the GOP to dust off that post-2012 autopsy, completely ignore it, and light the party on fire again.

Come on, media. you have one job. start doing it.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

The arc of history bends toward the same old fuckery.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Hot air and ill-informed banter

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

Teach a man to fish, and he’ll sit in a boat all day drinking beer.

White supremacy is terrorism.

If you are still in the GOP, you are an extremist.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

In my day, never was longer.

Don’t expect peaches from an apple tree.

Just because you believe it, that doesn’t make it true.

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

Meanwhile over at truth Social, the former president is busy confessing to crimes.

Why is it so hard for them to condemn hate?

It’s the corruption, stupid.

You are here: Home / Anderson On Health Insurance / Minimizing Passive Dominated Plan Choice

Minimizing Passive Dominated Plan Choice

by | 4 Comments

This post is in: 

The Notice for Benefit Payment and Parameters-2024 edition (NBPP-2024) is the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) annual ACA play book.  The final rule came out last night.  I want to highlight a single section:

NBPP 2024 Automatic Re-enrollment criteria change to minimize Bronze to CSR Silver dominated plan choice

What does this mean?

CMS will automatically default people who have low incomes (<250% FPL) and who bought Bronze plans into Silver plans with CSR benefits on the same network if the Silver plan has the same or lower premium. Functionally, this is mostly going to effect people earning under 200% FPL with a big benefit to folks earning under 150% FPL who are almost guaranteed to have at least one zero premium Silver plan with a $0 to $800 deductible available instead of a zero premium Bronze plan with a $8000 deductible.

CMS is working to get some people out of a dominated default option.

In 2021, I co-authored an analysis with Petra Rasmussen and Coleman Drake on the situation that many people likely are defaulted to dominated options. Dominated choices means that they pay more to get less.  That is just dumb!

 

JAMA Health Forums published our work where we CSR-Silver was the overwhelming replacement destination of dominated default placements:

Dominated default by metal level on Covered California and non-dominated superior option -- control for network and premium

We found that these mistakes are expensive:

5.8% of 748 087 California marketplace enrollees currently default to dominated health care plans with higher premiums and cost sharing; more than 98.0% of enrollees have low incomes. By comparison, an alternative smart default system would default many enrollees to more generous plans with approximately $100 lower monthly premiums and almost $2000 lower deductibles.

The CMS rule will only touch folks who are currently in Bronze plans and who are also eligible for CSR Silver plans.  Using our data, this is about 43% of all folks who are defaulted to a dominated plan. Gold to Silver CSR is the other big chunk (46%) with odd-ball situations accounting for the rest.

If we are to rely on consumer choice as a means of providing information and market discipline, then we need to make sure that the smarter choices are the easier choices.  CMS is making one little chunk of the market work a bit better while making consumers better off by reducing, sometimes dramatically, individual and household cost-sharing exposure.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • AM in NC
  • Another Scott
  • David Anderson
  • narya

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    4Comments

    2. 2.

      AM in NC

      Glad to hear it.  Trying to gam out choices on the exchange for the first time this year was not easy, and my husband and I have advanced degrees and owned a business where we purchased insurance plans for our company.  Having 300 choices for breakfast cereal might be excessive but not harmful. Having 300 choices for health insurance is insane.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      David Anderson

      @narya: It is a useful deal.  A couple hundred thousand people will see substantially less cost-sharing — I don’t think it changes premiums as almost everyone involved will go from a zero premium Bronze to a zero premium CSR-94 Silver but the cost-sharing is substantial

      This went from “hmmm, guys there is a weird problem here” in January 2021 (I think there are a couple of Balloon Juice posts on that then) to a paper that we submitted in March 2021, published in August 2021 to policy in 2024 — that is fucking rapid diffusion and policy uptake.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Another Scott

      @David Anderson: You’re doing great work, and it’s clear that your work matters.  You’re making a real difference in individual people’s lives and making the country better.

      Thank you.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.