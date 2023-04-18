Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – ema – Easter Bonnet Envy

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

ema

I thought you might like to compare your fine hat/s to the ones I saw this past Sunday at the 5th Ave. Easter Bonnet parade. Which one is your favorite? (Mine isn’t even a hat. It’s the two dapper gentlemen in their Sunday finery. Very nice!)

On The Road - ema - Easter Bonnet Envy 9
On The Road - ema - Easter Bonnet Envy 8
On The Road - ema - Easter Bonnet Envy 7
On The Road - ema - Easter Bonnet Envy 6
On The Road - ema - Easter Bonnet Envy 5
On The Road - ema - Easter Bonnet Envy 4
On The Road - ema - Easter Bonnet Envy 3
On The Road - ema - Easter Bonnet Envy 2
On The Road - ema - Easter Bonnet Envy 1
On The Road - ema - Easter Bonnet Envy

This is 17 yo Screamy, who really enjoyed the parade and has already picked out his/her (sorry, forgot to ask) 2024 parade costume.

 

(iPhone 13 Pro)

  • Ceci n est pas mon nym
  • eclare
  • HeartlandLiberal
  • Rachel Bakes

    4Comments

    3. 3.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      I knew the song, and I once heard an old Jack Benny radio show episode about it. But I just figured it was a quaint old thing that had died in the 1950s.

      My Long Island mother in law was big on dressing our daughters in Easter bonnets, the traditional white ones.

